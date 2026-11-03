Interview: Ryan London Levin of TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

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Ryan London Levin takes on the role of Mitch Albom in Tuesdays with Morrie, now playing at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

Based on the bestselling memoir by Mitch Albom, the story explores the meaning of friendship, the importance of human connection, and the life lessons that can come from the most unexpected places. While the story is known for its emotional depth, this stage adaptation also brings plenty of humor and moments of joy.

In this interview, Ryan shares his experience bringing Mitch to life, what makes this story so meaningful, and why audiences may walk away with more than they expect.

What has been your favorite part of playing Mitch in Tuesdays with Morrie?

I relate to Mitch in many ways, particularly his tendency to keep busy—sometimes so busy that he loses sight of living. Mitch's growth is incredibly fun to play. Once he begins to let go and stay true to who he is, he finds a beautiful freedom with Morrie that gives the show an extra spark. Audiences root for him to open up, and once he does, it is an absolute joy to perform.

What's something audiences might be surprised to learn about this show?

It is so funny. People who are vaguely familiar with the story might expect it to be too sad, but audiences end up spending more time laughing than crying. Jeffrey Hatcher, who co-wrote the adaptation with the real Mitch Albom, did a beautiful job capturing the nuggets of humanity within this short period. Viewers will likely leave feeling more joy than anything else.

What makes this story special to you?

This play explores masculine relationships in a touching and vital way. We live in a time where many men struggle to connect with one another emotionally in a healthy manner. I hope more men my age come to see it, as it addresses a wound that society does not discuss nearly enough.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

There are so many valuable lessons to take away, and the entire story serves as an important reminder. I won't spoil anything because Morrie says it best, but there is no doubt in my mind that the wisdom throughout this show will hit home for everyone. It is one of the most important plays of our time, and anyone who sees it will understand why.

Thank you Ryan for your time.

Tuesdays with Morrie runs in the Playhouse Theatre at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres through November 29. For tickets and more information, visit ChanhassenDT.com.

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