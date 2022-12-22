Interview: Monet X Change of THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Minnesota Opera

Image courtesy of Minnesota Opera

MUSIC BY Gaetano Donizetti

LIBRETTO BY JULES-HENRI VERNOY DE SAINT-GEORGES, JEAN FRANÇOIS BAYARD

"Marie is no ordinary canteen girl. Adopted and raised by a squadron of French soldiers and unaware of her aristocratic lineage, this spunky young woman falls for a handsome villager. But when her past comes to whisk her away, will she fall in line or follow her heart? A laugh-out-loud hit, Donizetti's romantic comedy mixes hilarious snafus with vocal pyrotechnics in this witty and heartwarming production.

The Daughter of the Regiment has romance, humor, vocal pyrotechnics-and one of the most unique roles in the repertoire, the Duchess of Krakenthorp. This cameo role has a storied history of portrayal by actors and public figures (including late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg and Golden Girl Bea Arthur). In MN Opera's production, the role of the Duchess of Krakenthorp will be performed by American drag queen Monét X Change, instantly familiar to any RuPaul's Drag Race fan. Don't miss Monét X Change this February 4-12!

Sung in French with English captions projected above the stage. Costumes created by Washington National Opera Costume Studio."

What inspired you to sing and who are your musical influences?

At the very begin was my middle school music teacher Ms. Little. I was one of 4 boys in the middle choir, and she was the sweetest, kindest, most gentle soul ever. She encouraged me to audition for one of the arts high schools in Manhattan and that's where I discovered Kathleen Battle, Diana Damrau, and Jessye Norman. From that moment on it was a wrap. Opera divas are my kink! OBSESSED.

What are you looking forward to being in the Daughter of Regiment production with the Minnesota Opera?

Besides my fabulous dive back into the delectable world of classical music!?...hearing Ah! Mes Amis live. It's one of my favorite arias.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your performance and this production?

That opera is for everyone. I think younger folks see opera as being very gate kept. They think it is an art form that takes itself too seriously and doesn't allow space for them. With this production of La Fille du Regiment mixing the fabulous worlds of drag and classical music we're subverting some of that and giving opera goers a real treat.

Do you have any favorite places in Minnesota?

You know I have not spent a great deal of time on Minnesota, but I do LOVE to eat! So while I am there I plan on trying to stay warm and making my way through whatever Eater 38 has to offer.

Thank you for your time Monet X Change! We look forward to seeing you in the opera!

