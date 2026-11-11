Interview: Max Bryant of PARIS COUTURE EXHIBITION at Minneapolis Institute Of Art

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From intricate embroidery to iconic designs, fashion has always had a place in the art world. Minneapolis audiences have an opportunity to experience that firsthand with Paris Couture, a new exhibition at the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) exploring French fashion from the late nineteenth century through 2026.

Bringing together an extensive history of haute couture, the exhibition looks at the designers, techniques, and creative influences that helped shape fashion over generations. Organized by Mia in collaboration with the Palais Galliera in Paris, it's an ambitious undertaking that brings an international fashion story to Minneapolis.

I recently spoke with Max Bryant, James Ford Bell Associate Curator of Decorative Arts & Sculpture at Mia and co-curator of the exhibition, about what went into bringing Paris Couture to the museum, which pieces visitors shouldn't miss, and why fashion deserves to be appreciated as an art form.

Bryant also shares what makes the exhibition different from other fashion displays and what he hopes visitors will take away from seeing these remarkable pieces up close.

For someone who hasn't visited yet, how would you describe the Paris Couture exhibition and what makes it special?

It's a journey through the history of French fashion from the late nineteenth century to today, focusing on the top end of the market. It's special because no exhibition has told the story as comprehensively as this, going right up to 2026.



What is one piece or designer in the exhibition that you're particularly excited for visitors to see?

The embroidery on the back of Schiaparelli's Phoebus cape is iconic, but it can only really be appreciated in person.



What do you hope visitors take away from the exhibition, especially those who may not typically think of fashion as art?

I hope they feel empowered to look at contemporary couture collections and understand the references that great designers are always making to the history of their art form.



Why do you think it's important to bring an exhibition like Paris Couture to Minneapolis?

Mia organized the show with Palais Galliera in Paris, and I'm not sure another US museum could have pulled off such an ambitious project, in terms of scale and complexity.

Thank you Max for your time.

The Paris Couture exhibition at Mia runs through January 17, 2027. For more ticket and exhibit information, please click the ticket link button.

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