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John Coons and Jonah Wheeler are bringing their latest show, Double InDUMBnity, to Amsterdam Bar & Hall in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on November 18. The show brings together original songs, musical mashups, comedy sketches, and plenty of humor, with a healthy dose of sequins and queer joy.

Both performers have impressive backgrounds in music and theatre. John Coons is a queer songwriter, playwright, actor, and singer based in New York City. Their performance credits include the Seattle Symphony, Boston Pops, and 5th Avenue Theatre, and their original work has taken them to venues across North America. Jonah Wheeler has spent more than a decade working in theatre music direction and orchestration, with credits including the immersive production of Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street and the Broadway revival of Gigi.

John and Jonah are creative and life partners who have now taken three full-length shows on tour together. Their latest production, Double InDUMBnity, brings their love of music, comedy, and all things wonderfully ridiculous to the stage.

I spoke with John and Jonah about how the show came together, what it's like working together, and what audiences can expect when they visit Saint Paul on November 18.

How did the two of you come up with the idea for Double InDUMBnity?

JOHN: Double InDUMBnity is our third full-length show we’ve taken on tour, and it comes from the same campy, horny well of inspiration we love to draw a bucket from. We knew we definitely wanted to make a show centered on queer joy that could also have a bit of a call to arms… but never take itself too seriously. Throw in some sequins, bad puns, and high notes, and we were already halfway there!

What’s it been like working together and bringing this show to life?

JONAH: Creating it is mad science. It’s jotting down every ridiculous thought we have, pulling open that list to see which we can smash together further, bursting into the kitchen to say “what about this” and monologue for a bit. The bit-per-second ratio ramps up really high as the show progresses.

Performing it is its own kind of sex. Listening carefully to each other in the moment, noticing them build into a melody and crashing through my left hand to support it, catching each other’s eye in the middle of a physical and ridiculous moment and silently saying “gosh, it’s fun doing this with you.”

What can people expect when they come see the show, and what do you hope they take away from it?

JOHN: People who come to Double InDUMBnity can expect our trademark brand of unhinged mashups and original songs, all bacon wrapped in quippy and horny banter, with a few comedy sketches sprinkled in for texture. But between all the high notes and dick jokes, we really want to give our audience permission to feel dumb and happy and even a little heartfelt and tender. Plus I look gorgeous in heels.

Thank you John and Jonah for your time! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7% 5 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 11% 2 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 3 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 8% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 7% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 14% 2 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 11% 3 Theater Latté Da 9% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 9% 5 Ashland Productions 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 2 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 7% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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