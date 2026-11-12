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HAVANA HOP to Open as First Production in Children’s Theatre Company's Discovery Series

Havana Hop will run January 22-31, 2027, on the Cargill Stage.

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HAVANA HOP to Open as First Production in Children’s Theatre Company's Discovery Series

Children's Theatre Company will present Havana Hop, the first production of the inaugural Discovery Series for 2026-2027-limited engagement performances that transform CTC's Cargill Stage into a portal for culturally vibrant storytelling, where every production invites audiences to experience the world through fresh eyes. Directed by Danielle Drakes, Havana Hop is written, choreographed, and performed by Paige Hernandez. Featuring original music by Nick 'Nick tha 1da' Hernandez and Kris Funn, Havana Hop will run January 22-31, 2027, on the Cargill Stage.

"It has always been a bucket list goal of mine to bring my original work, Havana Hop, to Children's Theatre Company,' said writer and performer Paige Hernandez. 'As the nation's largest children's theatre, CTC exceeds all expectations, particularly with a multi-generational focus that encourages audiences to stay curious and to engage in cultural authenticity. For these reasons and many more, Havana Hop is a perfect fit for CTC and its audiences. I cannot wait to dig in and be in community with you all. See you soon, Minneapolis!"

In Havana Hop, Young Yeila dreams of being a superstar, but her stage fright keeps getting in the way. When she visits her grandmother in Cuba, she discovers a whole new rhythm-adding a salsa spark to her hip-hop style. In this lively, audience-participation play, one dynamic actress brings three generations of spirited women to life. As Yeila learns about her roots, she finds the confidence to shine. Filled with music, movement, and plenty of chances to dance along, this joyful story celebrates culture, family, and the power of believing in yourself.

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