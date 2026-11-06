HAMILTON to Return to Minneapolis's Orpheum Theatre for Five Weeks in Spring 2027

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

​HAMILTON will return to Minneapolis as part of the Broadway on Hennepin Series Tuesday, April 20 to Saturday, May 22, 2027 at the Orpheum Theatre.

There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account for the engagement and a select number of premium seats available will be available for purchase for all performances.

Tickets for HAMILTON go on sale on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. HennepinArts.org and at noon in person at the State Theatre Box office (805 Hennepin Ave.). For reservations for groups of 10 or more, please click to minneapolis.broadway.com/groups.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. Show dates are Tuesday, April 20 to Saturday, May 22, 2027 at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday to Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account for the engagement. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 HAMILTON To Host $10 #HAM4HAM Lottery for DPAC Engagement

A digital lottery for $10 HAMILTON tickets has been announced for every performance of the show's run at DPAC in Durham, NC, with 40 tickets available per performance via the official Hamilton app.