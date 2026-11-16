Generation Now Theatre Partnership Names Final Slate of 16 New Works for Multigenerational Audiences

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The five theatres of the Generation Now partnership (Latino Theater Company, Ma-Yi Theater Company, Native Voices, Penumbra, and Children's Theatre Company) revealed the final slate of commissions by BIPOC artists, of new works for multigeneration audiences.

The complete slate of commissions includes Michi Barall's Drawing Lessons, Dustin Tahmahkera's Comanche Girl on the Moon, Ifa Bayeza's One Small Alice, Gabriel Rivas Gómez's Level Up, Nambi E. Kelley's The Voices in the Walls, Folklórico, a work exploring the world of folklórico dance created by Latino Theater Company, Michael Lew and Sam Willmot's Pinky, Taps, and Saxophone, Maddox Pennington's Picture Day, Lisa Sanaye-Dring's What a Feeling!, Vera Starbard's Untitled Piece, Junauda Petrus and Terry Guest's (Can We Please) Give the Police Department Back to the Grandmothers, Dominique Morrisseau's Untitled Piece, and Vichet Cum's The Tyrus Wong Project.

Each of these 16 commissions are co-commissions in which both theatres were involved in the selection of the artists and the subject matter, and have worked together on the play's development through readings, workshops, and dramaturgical conversations. It is anticipated that each of the projects will go through multiple drafts and revisions before its premiere.

The aim of Generation Now is that each play or musical will be produced by each of the commissioning theatres. These may be co-productions or completely independent productions. The co-productions may involve sharing actors, creative teams, and designs, or simply sharing the physical production or some other way of collaborating. The co-commissioning theatres will determine how each of their projects will be produced.

About Generation Now

The goal of the Generation Now partnership is to expand the canon of work produced for multigenerational audiences and create a model of transformative partnership for the theatre field. With funding received from the Mellon Foundation in 2021, the consortium is committed to co-commission and co-develop 16 new plays by both established and emerging BIPOC artists for multigenerational audiences over five years. The partners strongly believe that if we are to have an extraordinary theatre culture in this country, we must start young, and it must be intergenerational, inclusive, inspiring, transformative, and lifelong. All commissions will receive at least two developmental workshops at the co-commissioning theatres.

New Commissions

What a Feeling

Created Lisa Sanaye-Dring and co-commissioned by Ma-Yi Theatre (New York, New York) and Children's Theatre Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota):

What a Feeling! is the story of a girl's first day of kindergarten- but things get a little weird! When Charlie feels big feelings, big stuff starts to happen, and nobody's quite sure how to handle it. Come join this interactive, educational adventure where we learn how to greet those big emotions and to accept ourselves no matter who (or what!) we are. What a Feeling! received a workshop at Children's Theatre Company from May 13-17, 2026.

Picture Day

Picture Day, created by Maddox Pennington and co-commissioned by Native Voices (Los Angeles, California) and Children's Theatre Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota):

It's Picture Day at Murray Middle School and students are waiting for their turn in front of the lens. Members of the school's first (and secret) Gay-Straight Alliance navigate the push and pull of family expectations and their own self-expression, looking to each other for support as the end of the school year sends long-held secrets and frustrations fizzing to the surface. Picture Day will receive a workshop at Children's Theatre Company, from November 12-15, 2026.

(Can We Please) Give the Police Department to the Grandmothers

(Can We Please) Give the Police Department to the Grandmothers, created by Junauda Petrus and co-commissioned by Penumbra (St. Paul, Minnesota) and Children's Theatre Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota).

Pinky, Taps, and Saxophone

Pinky, Taps, and Saxophone, created by Michael Lew (Book Writer) and Sam Willmot (Composer/Lyricist), co-commissioned by Ma-Yi Theatre (New York, New York) and Children's Theatre Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota):

A New Musical by Mike Lew and Sam Willmott

Pinky, Taps, and Saxophone are three hippo siblings with big dreams of becoming the greatest band in the jungle. Pinky, the ambitious older sister, plays trumpet and has grand plans for musical stardom. Taps, the mischievous middle brother, plays drums and thrives on chaos. And Saxophone, the shy youngest sibling, is a gifted saxophonist whose stage fright threatens to keep his talents hidden. Together, they embark on a series of hilarious musical adventures, from entering a Battle of the Bands to performing their first gig without their instruments, discovering along the way that making music together isn't always easy.

With a book and lyrics by Mike Lew and music by Sam Willmott, Pinky, Taps, and Saxophone is a lively musical comedy for children ages four to eight. Combining infectious songs, physical comedy, colorful jungle characters, and playful storytelling, the show celebrates sibling relationships, individuality, and the joy of collaboration. As the three hippos navigate competing ambitions, bruised egos, and unexpected disasters, they discover that finding their own sound means learning to listen to one another.

Untitled Vera Starbard Project

Untitled Vera Starbard Project, created by Vera Starbard and co-commissioned by Native Voices (Los Angeles, California) and Children's Theatre Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota).

Untitled Dominique Morisseau Project

Untitled Dominique Morisseau Project, created by Dominique Morisseau and co-commissioned by Penumbra (St. Paul, Minnesota) and Children's Theatre Company (Minneapolis, MN).

The Tyrus Wong Project

The Tyrus Wong Project, created by Vichet Chum and co-commissioned by Ma-Yi Theatre (New York, New York) and Children's Theatre Company (Minneapolis, MN):

A New Play by Vichet Chum

In 1919, nine-year-old Tyrus Wong leaves China with his father, arriving in America under the shadow of the Chinese Exclusion Act. Separated from his father and detained for weeks at Angel Island, he begins an extraordinary journey marked by poverty, displacement, and resilience. Settling in Los Angeles, Tyrus discovers his artistic gifts through his father's calligraphy lessons and eventually earns a scholarship to art school. His talent leads him to Hollywood, where his groundbreaking visual artistry helps shape iconic films, including Disney's Bambi, even as racism and discrimination deny him the recognition he deserves.

Spanning generations and a century of American history, Vichet Chum's new play celebrates the remarkable life of an immigrant artist whose work transformed American visual culture. Drawing on Wong's dreamlike paintings, the production imagines a theatrical landscape of projected artwork, Hollywood glamour, and the magnificent handmade kites of his later years. At its heart is a moving story about family, memory, artistic perseverance, and a lifelong search for belonging, as a boy separated from his homeland transforms the ache of that loss into an extraordinary artistic legacy.

Updates on Previously-Announced Commissions

April 25-26, 2026: Drawing Lessons received a workshop in New York at Ma-Yi Theater Company

The Voices in the Walls by Nambi E. Kelley, co-commissioned by Penumbra (St. Paul, Minnesota) and Children's Theatre Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota):

August 11-15, 2025: The Voices in the Walls received a workshop in St. Paul, Minnesota at Penumbra.

June 2-5, 2026: The Voices in the Walls received a workshop in Minneapolis, MN at Children's Theatre Company.

Nambi E. Kelley's The Voices in the Walls is about a little girl who has a mentally ill parent and how mental illness helps to shape her identity about who she is and what she is capable of in the world. It's a healing balm for her, and for her parent to be able to recognize the illness and understand that the parent is not the illness.

Folklórico, created by Latino Theatre Company and co-commissioned by Latino Theater Company (Los Angeles, California) and Children's Theatre Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota): Folklorico will receive an in-house workshop at Latino Theatre Company.

Folklorico is a journey into the world of Mexican Folklórico dance through the lens of young people in the U.S. who while exploring this tradition are confronted by their roots, their identity, and their truth.

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