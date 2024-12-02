First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mikayla Hubbard and Summer Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 23%

Jenny Morris Eisenbraun - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 10%

Renee Guittar - NEWSIES - Artistry 7%

Dorian Brooke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bunce Performing Arts 6%

Chris Adam - URINETOWN - Lakeshore Players 5%

Delaney Hunter - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 5%

Camryn Buelow - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 4%

Andrew Lester - A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA: DIRTY DANCING - Shadow Horse Theatre 4%

Lewis Youngren - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Jenessa Iverson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

Elly Stahlke & Kyle Weiler - CRAZY FOR YOU - Artistry 3%

Delaney Hunter - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Jen Haider - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

Rush Benson - BLENDED HARMONY - Theater Mu / History Theater 3%

Jennifer Haider - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

Kyle Weiler - CRAZY FOR YOU - Artistry 3%

Stephanie bertuman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 2%

Sandra Agustin, Dipankar Mukherjee & Cast - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 2%

Travis Waldschmidt - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%

Sergio Trujillo - ON YOUR FEET - Ordway Center 2%

Jennifer Haider - SIDESHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

LAURI KRAFT - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 1%

Kate McCall - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 1%

Karla Nweje - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

A. Emily Heaney - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 23%

Sully Ratke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 13%

Sarah Christenson - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 7%

Carol Shukle - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 6%

Katy Sherman - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - 4 Community Theatre 5%

Mathew J. LeFebvre - BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theater 4%

Anna Olson and Hannah Johnson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Meghan Kent - NEWSIES - Artistry 4%

Carmen Edman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Kathy Kohl - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

SAMANTHA FROMM HADDOW - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 3%

Sonya Berlovitz - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 3%

Meghan Kent - SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 3%

Aimee Tanner - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 3%

Carol Shukle - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Zamora Simmons - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%

Aimee Tanner & Maggie Micek - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

Molly O'Gara - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 2%

Jacourtney Mountain-Bluhm - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 2%

Shahrzad Mazaheri - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 1%

Amber Buckanaga - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 1%

John Merritt - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Meghan Kent - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 1%

Maggie Micek - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 1%

Laurie Clements - JULIUS CAESER - Hopkins Community Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 36%

C.L.U.E. - Collide Theatrical Dance Company 22%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Collide 19%

WONDERLAND - Sol Creative Performing Arts 11%

IN THE SHADOWS - James Sewell Ballet 8%

POINTED HUMOR - James Sewell Ballet 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Braylon Lane - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 16%

Greta Grosch - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 8%

Brandon R. Caviness - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 8%

Christopher Teipner - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 5%

Jamie Harms - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 4%

Wes Drummond - JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 4%

Ben Bakken - NEWSIES - Artistry 4%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 4%

Andrew Scipioni - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Sean Byrd - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 4%

Jasper Grawe & Sara Russell - SEUSSICAL - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

Rob Sutherland - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

Tyler Michaels King - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 3%

Amanda Weis - TUCK EVERLASTING - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Bradley Greenwald & Steven Epp - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 3%

Michael Brindisi/ Cat Brindisi - BEAUTIFUL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

Drew Smith - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Open Door Community Theater 2%

Daniel J. Bryant - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Eric Morris - ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

David Metcalf - NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS SHOW - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

Kyle Weiler - SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 2%

Lily Tung Crystal - BLENDED HARMONY - Theater Mu / History Theater 2%

Max wojtanowicz - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Artistry 2%

Bryn Tanner - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

Christopher Teipner - SIDESHOW - Ashland Productions 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kivan Kirk - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 8%

Tracy Brigden - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Guthrie Theater 7%

Tyler Michaels King - THE REUNION - Trademark theatre 6%

Amanda Fuller - ROMEO & JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 6%

Bill Partlan - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 6%

Tom Nelson - BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6%

Katie Bradley - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 5%

Duck Washington - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 5%

Scott Ford - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 4%

Greta Grosch - I'M PROUD OF YOU - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 4%

Arin Arbus - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie Theater 4%

Mickey Van Drehle - BOEING, BOEING - 4 Community Theatre 4%

George Roesler - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 4%

Dipankar Mukherjee - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 3%

Craig Johnson - TORCH SONG - Six Points Theatre 3%

Joseph Haj - RICHARD II - Guthrie Theater 3%

Joseph Haj - THE HISTORIES - Guthrie Theater 2%

Jack Neveaux - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

Sophie Peyton - MEN ON BOATS - Theatre in the Round 2%

Doug Scholz-Carlson - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Hamid Dehghani - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 2%

Dominique Serrand - SPEECHLESS - Moving company 2%

Gretchen Weinrich - SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 2%

Aya Ogawa - THE NOSEBLEED - presented by Walker Art Center / Theater Mu 2%

Lester Mayers - THEY WEAR TEAL RIBBONS AROUND THEIR TONGUES - Full Circle Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 17%

CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 6%

NEWSIES - Artistry 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 4%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 3%

ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 2%

COME FROM AWAY - Ordway Center 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

HENRIAD - Guthrie Theater 2%

BOEING, BOEING - 4 Community Theatre 2%

SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%

SPEECHLESS - Moving company 2%

HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 1%

I AM BETTY - History Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Tamayo Montoya - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 19%

Allen L. Hughes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 11%

Jacob Lee Hofer - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 7%

Sue Ellen Berger - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 6%

Jamie Harms - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 5%

Karin Olson - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 5%

Grant E. Merges - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 5%

Braeden Cliff - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Grant Merges - THE LIGHTNING THIEF MUSICAL - GREAT Theatre 4%

Kyia Britts - NEWSIES - Artistry 4%

Shannon Elliot - ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 4%

Jacob Lee Hofer - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 4%

Michael Klaers - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 3%

Alex Clark - CRAZY FOR YOU - Lakeshore Players 3%

Mike Grogan - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 2%

Avery Reagan - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Falsettos - GRANT MERGES - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Kurt Jung - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 2%

Jason Lynch - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 2%

Josh Barnd & Max Taggart - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 1%

Tom Mays - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 1%

Karin Olson - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 1%

Kenneth Posner - ON YOUR FEET - Ordway Center 1%

Joshua Barnd - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Trevor Woggon - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 20%

Aaron VanDanacker - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 13%

Amanda Weis - JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 7%

Denise Prosek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 7%

Andrew Kust - BEAUTIFUL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 6%

Stanford Moore - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 5%

Madeline Huss - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Open Door Community Theater 5%

Logan Campbell - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 5%

Shirley Mier - CABARET - Theatre55 4%

Dylan Sauder - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bunce Performing Arts 4%

Elise Santa - BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theatre 3%

Kyle Baker - ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Kate Mariana Brown - NEWSIES - Artistry 3%

Raymond Berg - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Artistry 3%

Diana Fornshell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Casey Barker, Josh Roeser - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Raymond Berg - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 2%

Anita Ruth - CRAZY FOR YOU - Artistry 2%

Joshua Zecher-Ross - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%

Marco Real-D'arbelles - TEATRO DEL PUEBLO - Love in a Time of Hate 2%

Christopher Franklin - ELIXER OF LOVE - Minnesota Opera 2%



Best Musical

HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 17%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 7%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 7%

CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 4%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 4%

NEWSIES - Artistry 3%

ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Arts 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 3%

GHOST QUARTET - Theatre Elision 3%

ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

CABARET - Theatre55 2%

I AM BETTY - History Theater 1%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 1%

NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE HOLIDAY SHOW - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ahmad Mohamed - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 8%

Allie Kroehler - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 6%

Caitlin Sparks - URINETOWN - Lakeshore Players 5%

Frank Brutejcek - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Orthogonal Productions 4%

Ethan Nelson - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 4%

Lillian Walker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 4%

Tolu Ekisola - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

Rachel Williams - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 3%

Connor Bailey - JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 3%

China Brickey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Julie Hatlestad - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Nubio Monks - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Will Dusek - NEWSIES - Artistry 2%

Brianna Stole - WAITRESS - GREAT Theatre 2%

Kyle Yetzer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Will Roland - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 2%

John Naumann - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Rik Kutcher - CABARET - Theatre55 2%

Max Kile - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 2%

Will Dusek - JERSEY BOYS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 2%

Laura Carlson - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 2%

Seth Tychon Steidl - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 2%

Laura Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Delano Dramatic Company 2%

Linda Metcalf - NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE HOLIDAY SHOW - 2024 2%

Maria Schneider - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Open Door Community Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Tyler Michaels King - RICHARD II - Guthrie Theater 8%

Em Rosenberg - ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 6%

Will Sturdivant - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie theater 5%

Dan Brabec - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 5%

Molly O'Neil - MISERY - Duluth Playhouse 5%

Kyra Richardson - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 4%

Becca Claire Hart - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 4%

Meri Golden - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 4%

Rick Wyman - BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Angela Timberman - APPLES IN WINTER - Gremlin Theatre 3%

John Bush - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 3%

Tarah Flanagan - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

Bill Arnold - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 3%

Isaac Olson - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Michael Pearce Donley - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 3%

Bob Stromberg - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 2%

Daniel Jose Molina - HENRIAD - Guthrie Theater 2%

Eva Gemlo - SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 2%

Suzanne Victoria Cross - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 2%

Shana Eisenberg - THE MONEYLENDER'S DAUGHTER - Six Points Theater 2%

Tom Nelson - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

Will Sturdivant - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Tod Peterson - I'M PROUD OF YOU - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

Angela Timberman - ANN BY HOLLAND TAYLOR - PRIME Productions 2%

Roxanna Hope Radja - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 2%



Best Play

TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 12%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 9%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Guthrie Theater 6%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 6%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie Theater 6%

THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

I'M PROUD OF YOU - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 5%

STONES IN HIS POCKET - Latte Da 4%

ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 4%

RICHARD II - Guthrie Theater 3%

BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 3%

MEN ON BOATS - Theatre in the Round 3%

KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 3%

LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 3%

HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 3%

HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 3%

HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

TORCH SONG - Six Points Theatre 2%

THE MONEYLENDER'S DAUGHTER - Six Points Theater 2%

HENRIAD - Guthrie Theater 2%

A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 2%

ANN BY HOLLAND TAYLOR - PRIME Productions 2%

HOLMES/POIROT - Park Square Theater 1%



Best Production of an Opera

ELIXIR OF LOVE - Minnesota Opera 29%

CRUZAR LA CASA DE LA LUNA - Minnesota Opera 20%

DARK SISTERS - Journey North Opera Company 18%

TROUBLE IN TAHITI - MN Opera 17%

SERVICE PROVIDER - MN Opera 9%

SUOR ANGELICA - Out of the Box Opera 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gabe Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 20%

Lex Liang - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 10%

Adam Oster - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 9%

Sarah Brandner - URINETOWN - Lakeshore Players 8%

Tim Hatley - BACK TO THE FUTURE - Orpheum Theatre 7%

Brady Whitcomb - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 5%

Megan Woods - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Eli Sherlock - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 4%

Michaela Lochen - NEWSIES - Artistry 4%

Dan Sherman - BOEING, BOEING - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Mark Koski - SHE LOVEâ€™S ME - Lakeshore Players 3%

Erik Paulson - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 3%

Adam Oster - SIDESHOW - Ashland Productions 3%

Mina Kinukawa - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 3%

Benjamin Olsen - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Tania Barrenechea - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 2%

Marsha Ginsberg - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie Theater 2%

Hamlet - LEAH RAMILLANO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Daniel Penessa - JULIUS CAESAR - Hopkins Community Theatre 2%

Sarah Brandner - THE NAME JAR - Stages Theatre Company / Theater Mu 1%

Courtney O'Neill - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 1%

Mina Kinukawa - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 1%

Rick polanek - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 1%

Rick Polenek - THE MONEYLENDER'S DAUGHTER - Six Points Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Kraus - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 14%

Born Into Royalty - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 11%

Richard Graham - NEWSIES - Artistry 9%

Payton Walz - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 7%

Jon Christenson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 6%

Torgo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 6%

Christy Johnson - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 5%

Born into Royalty - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 5%

Kevin Springer - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 5%

Bethany Lacktorin - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 5%

Born into Royalty - CRAZY FOR YOU - Lakeshore Players 4%

Katharine Horowitz - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 4%

John Gromada - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Guthrie Theater 3%

Warren Sampson - SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 3%

Mikaal Sulaiman - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 3%

Payton Waltz - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Katharine Horowitz - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 2%

Jeff Polunas - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Kevin Springer - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cameron Roy Hall - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 7%

Brittany Squillance - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 6%

John Siracusa - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 6%

Anna Lakin - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 6%

Kiara Angline - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 5%

T. Mychael Rambo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 5%

Julia Scott Russell - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 4%

Mena Koch - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 4%

David Darrow - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Tucker Gaspar - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 3%

Natalie Neuschwander - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

Trey Shibley - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

Emily Gunyou Halaas - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 3%

Shad Hanley - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

Armando Harlow Ronconi - NEWSIES - Artistry 3%

Lauren Knutson Dixon - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 3%

Ricky Satterness - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Open Door Community Theater 2%

Dan Britt - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

Lillian Walker - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Keri Hommez - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Alexander Nelson - NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE HOLIDAY SHOW - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

Robert Dorfman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 2%

Mack Armbruster - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Phineas Bynum - TICK, TICK... BOOM - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

James Lane - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alex Galick - ROMEO AND JULIET - Frosted Glass Creative 9%

Cassie Edlund - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 9%

Ben Thietje - 9 TO 5 - Lyric Arts 6%

Wes Studi - FOR THE PEOPLE - Guthrie Theater 6%

Jen Trundle - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 6%

Laura Smith - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

Matt Saxe - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 5%

Jay Kitsler - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Rosetown Players 4%

Tarah Flanagan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Great River Shakespeare Festival 4%

Deanne McDonald - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 4%

Nate Swanson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Play's The Thing 4%

Alex Barreto Hathway - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 4%

Craig Johnson - ROPE - Gremlin Theatre 3%

Tyler Stamm - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 3%

Taylor Evans - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 3%

Stacia Rice - HOLMES/POIROT - Park Square Theater 3%

Pej Vahdat - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 3%

Maia Carnicom - BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Emily Fury Daly - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

Matt Lytle - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 2%

Gregory Yang - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 2%

Jeannie Lander - THE NAME JAR - Stages Theatre Company / Theater Mu 2%

James A. Williams - A UNIQUE ASSIGMENT - History Theater 2%

David Valentine - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 2%

Luke Langfeldt - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SEUSSICAL - Burnsville Summer Theatre 19%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 19%

NEWSIES - Artistry 13%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 12%

FANTASTIC MR FOX - Sidekick theatre 9%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF MUSICAL - GREAT Theatre 9%

THE NAME JAR - Stages Theatre Company / Theater Mu 8%

MOYA - Childrens Theater 5%

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN VIKINGS - Old Log Theatre 4%

CHILDREN'S PLAYHOUSE - Westonka Community Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Burnsville Summer Theatre 13%

Ashland Productions 7%

Plymouth Playhouse/4 Community Theatre 5%

Phoenix Theatre 5%

Guthrie Theater 5%

Lyric Arts 4%

Open Door Community Theater 4%

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 4%

Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Theater in the Round 3%

FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Eagan Summer Community Theatre 3%

Theater Latte Da 3%

Theater Mu 3%

Duluth Playhouse 3%

Bunce Performing Arts 2%

Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

GREAT Theatre 2%

Ordway Center 2%

Theatre Latte Da 2%

BARd Shakespeare Minneapolis 2%

Yellow Tree 2%

New Native Theatre 1%

Artistry 1%

Jungle Theater 1%



Comments