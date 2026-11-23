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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Max Wojtanowicz - BALL - Artistry 26%

Max Wojtanowicz - THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK - The Hive Collaborative 15%

Andrew Schufman - BETTER LATE! - Phoenix Theatre 13%

Nichole Carey - A VERY CAREY CHRISTMAS CABARET - Bryant Lake Bowl Theater and Cabaret 13%

Jennifer Eckes - JENNIFERS RULE THE WORLD! - Crooners Supper Club 11%

Jennifer Eckes - STEPPIN’ OUT: THE FRED ASTAIRE SONGBOOK - Phipps Center For The Arts 8%

James Rocco - STEPPIN’ OUT: THE FRED ASTAIRE SONGBOOK - Phipps Center For The Arts 7%

Andrew Wheeler - WHOOSH - History Theatre 6%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Adams - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Off Broadway Musical Theatre 11%

Madi Nelson - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Children's Performing Arts 11%

Cat Tron - OKLAHOMA! - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 9%

Cat Tron - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 9%

Hannah Bunker - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7%

Abby Magalee - IN THE HEIGHTS - Artistry 7%

Ella Kooyer - LEGALLY BLONDE - SMCT 7%

Madi Nelson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 6%

Tyler Michaels King - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! - Theater Latté Da 6%

Cast Collaboration - ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 5%

Emily Michaels King - INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 5%

Annie Enneking - MACBETH - Guthrie Theater 5%

Joey Miller - MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 3%

Darrell Grand Moultrie - DIRTY DANCING - ORDWAY CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS 3%

Lauri Kraft and Michael Terrell Brown - THE PROM - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 3%

Jennifer Simpson-Matthews - MARY POPPINS - Litchfield Community Theatre 1%

Abby Magalee - MY FAIR LADY - Theater Latté Da 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ian Francis Lah - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 14%

Maren Van Otterloo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12%

Rich Hamson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 10%

Sarah Christenson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 8%

Amber Brown - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theater Latté Da 7%

Sarah Bahr - MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 6%

Sarah Bahr - INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 5%

Ariana Lynn - ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 4%

Becky Hungerford - A SHERLOCK CAROL - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 4%

Sarah Christenson - HOME, I'M DARLING - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 4%

Amber Brown - MY FAIR LADY - Theater Latté Da 3%

Linda Metcalf - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Bronson Talcott - JOAN OF ARC - Open Window Theatre 3%

Eleanor Schanilec - THE PROM - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 3%

Emily Rebholz - DIRTY DANCING - ORDWAY CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS 3%

Mathew J. LeFebvre - JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - Penumbra Theatre Company 2%

Jacalina Rae - ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 2%

Katrina Benedict - A SECOND HELPING: THE CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES SEQUEL - Plymouth Playhouse 2%

K Mielke - 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL...MORE OR LESS' - Yellow Tree Theatre 1%

Zamora Simmons - GORGONS - Yellow Tree Theatre 1%

Samantha Fromm Haddow - MARIE AND ROSETTA - Yellow Tree Theatre 1%

Best Dance Production

ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 54%

MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY - Northrop at the University of Minnesota 46%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Donald Hart - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Off Broadway Musical Theatre 11%

Braylon Lane - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Children's Performing Arts 11%

Tyler Michaels King - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! - Theater Latté Da 9%

Ian Francis Lah - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7%

Vanessa MH Powers - LEGALLY BLONDE - SMCT 7%

Kay Wilson - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7%

Ian Francis Lah - OKLAHOMA! - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7%

Christopher Teipner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Ashland Productions 5%

Marci Lucht - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 5%

Maija García - IN THE HEIGHTS - Artistry 5%

Amanda White - THE PROM - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 4%

Jacalina Rae - ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 4%

Jessie Austrian - MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 3%

Lindsay Fitzgerald - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Elision 3%

Tamara Kangas Erickson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

Curt Wollan - A SECOND HELPING: THE CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES SEQUEL - Plymouth Playhouse 2%

Justin Lucero - MY FAIR LADY - Theater Latté Da 2%

Tim Nelson - MARY POPPINS - Litchfield Community Theatre 2%

Charlie Sutton - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Duluth Playhouse 1%

Patrick Gilmore and Jan Buzzeo - CINDERELLA - Barn Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Donald Hart - SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL - Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 16%

Brandon R. Caviness - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Orthogonal Productions 10%

Justin Lucero - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theater Latté Da 7%

Andrew Rosdail & Andy Rakerd - MUSKIE - New Endeavors Productions 6%

Zach Christensen - THE GIVER - Open Window Theatre 6%

Kevin T. Houle - A REAL PIECE OF WORK - Moral of the Story 6%

Pirronne Yousefzadeh - INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 5%

Joseph Haj - WAITING FOR GODOT - Guthrie Theater 4%

Scott Ford - HOME, I'M DARLING - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 4%

Tom Nelson - A SHERLOCK CAROL - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 4%

David Metcalf - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 4%

Wendy Knox - THE WELKIN - Frank Theatre 3%

Linda Metcalf - FOOLS - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Austene Van - GORGONS - Yellow Tree Theatre 3%

Brandon Raghu - DEATHTRAP - Phipps Center For The Arts 3%

Rachel Ropella - WATERSHIP DOWN - Melancholics Anonymous 2%

Allison Vincent - WHOOSH - History Theatre 2%

David Ira Goldstein - THE BUTLER DID IT - Park Square Theatre 2%

Raed Hojiej - BARON VORDENBURG'S GUIDE TO THE PARA-NORMAL - Dark Pony Productions 2%

J. C. Cutler - ONE-SHOT - Six Points Theater 2%

Markell Kiefer - 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL...MORE OR LESS' - Yellow Tree Theatre 2%

Mary Haugen - THE CEMETERY CLUB - Barn Theatre 1%

Marshall Jones III - PRIMARY TRUST - Guthrie Theater 1%

Ansa Akyea & Rick Thompson - MARIE AND ROSETTA - Yellow Tree Theatre 0%

Paul Kruse - DICKIE, DICKIE, DICKY, DONNIE - Mixed Blood 0%

Best Ensemble

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Children's Performing Arts 7%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Orthogonal Productions 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Off Broadway Musical Theatre 6%

OKLAHOMA! - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - SMCT 4%

A REAL PIECE OF WORK - Moral of the Story 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Ashland Productions 4%

ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Guthrie Theater 3%

THE GIVER - Open Window Theatre 3%

MUSKIE - New Endeavors Productions 3%

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Elision 3%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theater Latté Da 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Artistry 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 2%

INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - Guthrie Theater 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 2%

MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 2%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

'A CHRISTMAS CAROL...MORE OR LESS' - Yellow Tree Theatre 2%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Duluth Playhouse 1%

THE WELKIN - Frank Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Bull - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Buffalo Community Theatre 9%

Morgan Baumbach - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Children's Performing Arts 9%

Grant Merges - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! - Theater Latté Da 7%

Jacob Hofer - JEKYLL & HYDE - Ashland Productions 7%

James Erickson - LEGALLY BLONDE - SMCT 7%

Shannon Elliott - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 6%

Sue Ellen Berger - GUYS AND DOLLS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 6%

Jackie Luhman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6%

Soren Olsen - INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 5%

Morningstar Mctire - ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 5%

Paul Wilson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Orthogonal Productions 5%

Marcus Dilliard - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theater Latté Da 5%

Alex Clark - THE GIVER - Open Window Theatre 4%

Shannon Elliott - THE PROM - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 4%

Laina Grendle - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Elision 3%

Jim Nelson - A SHERLOCK CAROL - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Philip Rosenberg - MACBETH - Guthrie Theater 2%

Japhy Weideman - DIRTY DANCING - ORDWAY CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS 2%

Alex Clark - MARIE AND ROSETTA - Yellow Tree Theatre 2%

Alex Clark - GORGONS - Yellow Tree Theatre 2%

Shannon Elliott - MY FAIR LADY - Theater Latté Da 1%

Sarah Brandner - 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL...MORE OR LESS' - Yellow Tree Theatre 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andy Kust - GUYS AND DOLLS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 15%

Xander Condie - LEGALLY BLONDE - SMCT 12%

Kay Wilson - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 11%

Harrison Wade - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Elision 9%

Jason Hansen - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! - Theater Latté Da 9%

Ben Larson - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 8%

Jason Hansen - MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 7%

Kate Mariana Brown - IN THE HEIGHTS - Artistry 7%

Jacalina Rae - ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 6%

Kyle Picha - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Duluth Playhouse 5%

Spencer Chandler - INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 4%

Denise Prosek - MY FAIR LADY - Theater Latté Da 4%

Gary Hines - MARIE AND ROSETTA - Yellow Tree Theatre 3%

Randal A. Buikema - THE YEOMAN OF THE GUARD - The Gilbert & Sullivan Very Light Opera Company 2%

Best Musical

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Children's Performing Arts 8%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7%

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! - Theater Latté Da 6%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - SMCT 5%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Buffalo Community Theatre 5%

COME FROM AWAY - Guthrie Theater 5%

OKLAHOMA! - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 5%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Artistry 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Ashland Productions 4%

WATERSHIP DOWN - Melancholics Anonymous 3%

MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 3%

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Elision 3%

ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 3%

LIZZIE - Open Eye Theatre 2%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Ashland Productions 2%

MY FAIR LADY - Theater Latté Da 1%

CINDERELLA - Barn Theatre 1%

THE PROM - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 1%

MARY POPPINS - Litchfield Community Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 27%

ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 19%

WATERSHIP DOWN - Melancholics Anonymous 12%

THE BUTLER DID IT - Park Square Theatre 12%

MUSKIE - New Endeavors Productions 11%

A REAL PIECE OF WORK - Moral of the Story 10%

ONE-SHOT - Six Points Theater 4%

WHOOSH - History Theatre 4%

Best Performer In A Musical

Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12%

Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11%

Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! - Theater Latté Da 8%

Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6%

Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Children's Performing Arts 5%

John Kurtz - JEKYLL & HYDE - Ashland Productions 5%

Laura Smith - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Buffalo Community Theatre 4%

Emily Christiansen - LEGALLY BLONDE - SMCT 4%

Olivia Sauerberg - OKLAHOMA! - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 4%

Austin Anderson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 3%

Anna Hashizume - MY FAIR LADY - Theater Latté Da 3%

Dovid Adler - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 3%

Amelia Barr - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Duluth Playhouse 3%

William Cronk - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Noah Hynick - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 2%

Phinehas Bynum - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Elision 2%

Andres-Roman Wood - IN THE HEIGHTS - Artistry 2%

Janet Paone - A SECOND HELPING: THE CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES SEQUEL - Plymouth Playhouse 2%

Jack Stetler - LEGALLY BLONDE - SMCT 2%

Lillian Hochman - MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 2%

Madeline Trumble - GUYS AND DOLLS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 2%

Nathan Dressel - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Buffalo Community Theatre 2%

Andrew Newman - THE PROM - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 1%

Mackenzi Dove - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Off Broadway Musical Theatre 1%

Lux Mortenson - LIZZIE - Open Eye Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Mitch Vosejpka - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Orthogonal Productions 12%

Christina Faye - PROOF - Buffalo Community Theatre 7%

Nick Lostetter - A SHERLOCK CAROL - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6%

Samuel Osbourne Huerta - THE GIVER - Open Window Theatre 6%

Norah Long - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theater Latté Da 5%

Ryan London Levin - INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 5%

Allison Vincent - THE BUTLER DID IT - Park Square Theatre 4%

Brian Baumann - FOOLS - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 4%

August Forman - INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 4%

Daniel José Molina - MACBETH - Guthrie Theater 4%

Dustin Bronson - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theater Latté Da 3%

Corey Boe - BARON VORDENBURG'S GUIDE TO THE PARA-NORMAL - Dark Pony Productions 3%

Kendra Mueller - HOME, I'M DARLING - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 3%

Alyson Enderle - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Duluth Playhouse 3%

David Strathairn - WAITING FOR GODOT - Guthrie Theater 3%

Ryan Maddux - NOBODY'S PERFECT - Day Trippers Dinner Theatre 3%

Steve Hendrickson - THE BUTLER DID IT - Park Square Theatre 3%

Kate Beahen - 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL...MORE OR LESS' - Yellow Tree Theatre 3%

Matt Saxe - SO BRIGHT THE NIGHT - Hey Rube 2%

Stephen Carnicom - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

Bryce Michael Wood - PRIMARY TRUST - Guthrie Theater 2%

Audryn Hegewald - JOAN OF ARC - Open Window Theatre 2%

Jimmy Kieffer - WAITING FOR GODOT - Guthrie Theater 2%

Nadya Dominique - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 2%

Warren C Bowles - ONE-SHOT - Six Points Theater 1%

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Orthogonal Productions 12%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theater Latté Da 11%

INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 9%

ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 6%

THE GIVER - Open Window Theatre 6%

'A CHRISTMAS CAROL...MORE OR LESS' - Yellow Tree Theatre 6%

A REAL PIECE OF WORK - Moral of the Story 6%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

MUSKIE - New Endeavors Productions 5%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 5%

HOME, I'M DARLING - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 5%

PRIVATE LIVES - Guthrie Theater 3%

THE WELKIN - Frank Theatre 3%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

FOOLS - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Sidekick theatre 3%

DEATHTRAP - Phipps Center For The Arts 2%

THE BUTLER DID IT - Park Square Theatre 2%

GORGONS - Yellow Tree Theatre 2%

MARIE AND ROSETTA - Yellow Tree Theatre 1%

ONE-SHOT - Six Points Theater 1%

THE CEMETERY CLUB - Barn Theatre 1%

SO BRIGHT THE NIGHT - Hey Rube 0%

Best Production of an Opera

PAGLIACCI - Minnesota Opera 30%

MY NAME IS FLORENCE - Minnesota Opera 28%

THE YEOMAN OF THE GUARD - The Gilbert & Sullivan Very Light Opera Company 25%

THE TALES OF HOFFMANN - Mixed Precipitation 16%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Justin Hooper - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Children's Performing Arts 11%

Taylor English - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Buffalo Community Theatre 9%

Ron Hungerford - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 9%

Gabe Gomez - LEGALLY BLONDE - SMCT 8%

Sarah Bahr - INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 7%

Adam Oster - BRIGHT STAR - Ashland Productions 6%

Cory Skold - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 6%

Ben Olsen - MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 6%

Eli Sherlock - IN THE HEIGHTS - Artistry 5%

Nayna Ramey - GUYS AND DOLLS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 4%

Joe Thomas Johnson - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theater Latté Da 4%

Lindsay Fitzgerald - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 4%

Macaria Meza - ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 3%

Jacalina Rae - ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 3%

Michaela Lochen - THE PROM - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 3%

Brett J Banakis - DIRTY DANCING - ORDWAY CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS 2%

Erica Zaffarano - 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL...MORE OR LESS' - Yellow Tree Theatre 2%

Eli Sherlock - MY FAIR LADY - Theater Latté Da 2%

Sarah Brandner - GORGONS - Yellow Tree Theatre 2%

Michael Hundevad - ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 1%

Michael Hoover - THE YEOMAN OF THE GUARD - The Gilbert & Sullivan Very Light Opera Company 1%

Sarah Brandner - MARIE AND ROSETTA - Yellow Tree Theatre 1%

Kassi Kulow - DEATHTRAP - Phipps Center For The Arts 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Niederkorn - SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL - Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 20%

Joel Strand - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Buffalo Community Theatre 10%

Andrea Johnson - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Elision 9%

Peter Morrow - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! - Theater Latté Da 8%

Peter Morrow - MACBETH - Guthrie Theater 7%

Paul Estby - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 6%

Katharine Horowitz - MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 6%

Alex Nelson / Tom Nelson - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

Morningstar Mctire - ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 5%

Katharine Horowitz - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theater Latté Da 5%

Jeremy Stanbary - THE GIVER - Open Window Theatre 4%

Kai Harada - DIRTY DANCING - ORDWAY CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS 4%

Nick Mrozek - THE PROM - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 4%

Jeff Bailey - GORGONS - Yellow Tree Theatre 2%

Jeff Bailey - MARIE AND ROSETTA - Yellow Tree Theatre 2%

Matthew Vichlach - 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL...MORE OR LESS' - Yellow Tree Theatre 1%

Kevin Springer - MY FAIR LADY - Theater Latté Da 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Eli Murphy - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Children's Performing Arts 7%

Avery Russek - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Buffalo Community Theatre 6%

Dan Klimczak - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 6%

Joshua Hermann - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Off Broadway Musical Theatre 5%

Brandon Densmore - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 4%

Jacob Stevens - OKLAHOMA! - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 4%

Ben Storelee - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Children's Performing Arts 4%

Savannah DeCrow - OKLAHOMA! - Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 4%

Bradley Johnson - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Elision 3%

Deborah Schee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Off Broadway Musical Theatre 3%

Betsy Kelly - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Buffalo Community Theatre 3%

Em Adam Rosenberg - MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 3%

Julia Diaz - IN THE HEIGHTS - Artistry 3%

Ryan London Levin - GUYS AND DOLLS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

Sammi Penick - LEGALLY BLONDE - SMCT 3%

Chris Owusu - IN THE HEIGHTS - Artistry 3%

Jim Hebeisen - LEGALLY BLONDE - SMCT 3%

ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 2%

Mya Lynk - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

Luca Walz - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Ashland Productions 2%

Sally Wingert - MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 2%

Anna Martinson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Ashland Productions 2%

Emily Gunyou Halaas - MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 2%

Maddox Tabalba - MY ÁNTONIA - Theater Latté Da 2%

Emily Grodzik - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Joshua Hermann - SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL - Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12%

Jackson Buckingham - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Orthogonal Productions 8%

Amy Eckberg - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theater Latté Da 7%

Rick Wyman - A SHERLOCK CAROL - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6%

Matt Saxe - MUSKIE - New Endeavors Productions 6%

Jacalina Rae - ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED - Triple Threat Entertainment 5%

William H. Sikorski - A REAL PIECE OF WORK - Moral of the Story 5%

Caiti Fallon - THE GIVER - Open Window Theatre 5%

Ani Tonoyan - INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 4%

Aila Peck - INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 4%

Will Sturdivant - WAITING FOR GODOT - Guthrie Theater 3%

Brandon Brooks - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theater Latté Da 3%

Brendan Veerman - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 3%

Wini Froelich - THE WELKIN - Frank Theatre 3%

Sam Sweere - THE GIVER - Open Window Theatre 3%

Abby Stevens - FOOLS - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Ann Michels - INDECENT - Theater Latté Da 2%

Jim Lichtscheidl - WAITING FOR GODOT - Guthrie Theater 2%

Neal Beckman - THE BUTLER DID IT - Park Square Theatre 2%

Paul LaNave - 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL...MORE OR LESS' - Yellow Tree Theatre 2%

Charlie Morgan - HOME, I'M DARLING - Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 2%

David Metcalf - THE CEMETERY CLUB - Barn Theatre 2%

Jon Benson - FOOLS - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

Robert Kampa - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

Jen Maren - HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF - History Theatre 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Children's Performing Arts 40%

THE GIVER - Open Window Theatre 20%

TREASURE ISLAND - Children's Theatre Company 19%

INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE - Mixed Blood 16%

THE MAGIC FLUTE AND THE LOST PRINCE - St. Croix Valley Opera 5%

Favorite Local Theatre

Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 13%

Theater Latté Da 11%

Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 10%

Buffalo Community Theatre 8%

Ashland Productions 5%

Children's Performing Arts 5%

Guthrie Theater 5%

FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

SMCT 4%

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 4%

Lyric Arts Company of Anoka 3%

Triple Threat Entertainment 3%

Lakeshore Players Theatre 3%

Artistry 2%

ORDWAY CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS 2%

Mixed Blood Theatre Co 2%

Open Eye Theatre 2%

Theatre in the Round Players 2%

Duluth Playhouse 2%

Jackdonkey Productions 2%

Yellow Tree Theatre 2%

Dark Pony Productions 1%

Litchfield Community Theatre 1%

Open Window Theatre 1%

Six Points Theater 1%

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 12% 2 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 11% 3 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 6% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 13% 2 Theater Latté Da 11% 3 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 10% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 8% 5 Ashland Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 8% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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