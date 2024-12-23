Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Burnsville Summer Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mikayla Hubbard and Summer Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 15%

Jenny Morris Eisenbraun - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 13%

Renee Guittar - NEWSIES - Artistry 6%

Dorian Brooke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bunce Performing Arts 6%

Jenessa Iverson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Chris Adam - URINETOWN - Lakeshore Players 5%

Andrew Lester - A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA: DIRTY DANCING - Shadow Horse Theatre 4%

Camryn Buelow - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 4%

Jen Haider - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

Lewis Youngren - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Elly Stahlke & Kyle Weiler - CRAZY FOR YOU - Artistry 3%

Stephanie bertuman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 3%

Sandra Agustin, Dipankar Mukherjee & Cast - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 3%

Rush Benson - BLENDED HARMONY - Theater Mu / History Theater 3%

Delaney Hunter - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Delaney Hunter - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Travis Waldschmidt - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 3%

Sergio Trujillo - ON YOUR FEET - Ordway Center 2%

Kyle Weiler - CRAZY FOR YOU - Artistry 2%

Kate McCall - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Jennifer Haider - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 2%

Jennifer Haider - SIDESHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

LAURI KRAFT - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 2%

Karla Nweje - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

A. Emily Heaney - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 17%

Sully Ratke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 11%

Sarah Christenson - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 5%

Anna Olson and Hannah Johnson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Carol Shukle - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 5%

Amber Buckanaga - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 5%

Katy Sherman - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - 4 Community Theatre 5%

Carmen Edman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Mathew J. LeFebvre - BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theater 4%

Sonya Berlovitz - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 4%

SAMANTHA FROMM HADDOW - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 4%

Meghan Kent - NEWSIES - Artistry 3%

Kathy Kohl - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Meghan Kent - SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 3%

Aimee Tanner - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 3%

Shahrzad Mazaheri - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 2%

Carol Shukle - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Zamora Simmons - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%

Molly O'Gara - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 2%

Aimee Tanner & Maggie Micek - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

Meghan Kent - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 2%

John Merritt - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Jacourtney Mountain-Bluhm - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 1%

Maggie Micek - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 1%

Laurie Clements - JULIUS CAESER - Hopkins Community Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 31%

C.L.U.E. - Collide Theatrical Dance Company 21%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Collide 20%

WONDERLAND - Sol Creative Performing Arts 13%

IN THE SHADOWS - James Sewell Ballet 9%

POINTED HUMOR - James Sewell Ballet 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Braylon Lane - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 11%

Brandon R. Caviness - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 11%

Greta Grosch - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 6%

Andrew Scipioni - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Christopher Teipner - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 4%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 4%

Ben Bakken - NEWSIES - Artistry 3%

Bradley Greenwald & Steven Epp - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 3%

Amanda Weis - TUCK EVERLASTING - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Sean Byrd - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

David Metcalf - NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS SHOW - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Jamie Harms - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Rob Sutherland - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

Julia Rosa Sosa - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - New Native Theatre 3%

Michael Brindisi/ Cat Brindisi - BEAUTIFUL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

Tyler Michaels King - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 3%

Wes Drummond - JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 3%

Daniel J. Bryant - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Eric Morris - ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

Kyle Weiler - SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 2%

Lily Tung Crystal - BLENDED HARMONY - Theater Mu / History Theater 2%

Anna Olson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Bryn Tanner - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

Jasper Grawe & Sara Russell - SEUSSICAL - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

Kevin Berg - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Amanda Fuller - ROMEO & JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 8%

Duck Washington - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 7%

Tracy Brigden - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Guthrie Theater 6%

Kivan Kirk - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 6%

Bill Partlan - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 6%

Tom Nelson - BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

George Roesler - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 5%

Tyler Michaels King - THE REUNION - Trademark theatre 4%

Dipankar Mukherjee - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 4%

Katie Bradley - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 4%

Mickey Van Drehle - BOEING, BOEING - 4 Community Theatre 4%

Jack Neveaux - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 4%

Arin Arbus - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie Theater 4%

Scott Ford - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 3%

Greta Grosch - I'M PROUD OF YOU - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Craig Johnson - TORCH SONG - Six Points Theater 3%

Doug Scholz-Carlson - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Aya Ogawa - THE NOSEBLEED - presented by Walker Art Center / Theater Mu 2%

Sophie Peyton - MEN ON BOATS - Theatre in the Round 2%

Joseph Haj - THE HISTORIES - Guthrie Theater 2%

Ellen Fenster - ANN BY HOLLAND TAYLOR - PRIME Productions 2%

Gretchen Weinrich - SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 2%

Stephanie Lein Walseth - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 2%

Joseph Haj - RICHARD II - Guthrie Theater 1%

Dominique Serrand - SPEECHLESS - Moving company 1%



Best Ensemble

HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 11%

CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 5%

NEWSIES - Artistry 5%

A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 3%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 2%

MEN ON BOATS - Theatre in the Round 2%

KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 2%

BOEING, BOEING - 4 Community Theatre 2%

COME FROM AWAY - Ordway Center 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Tamayo Montoya - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 14%

Allen L. Hughes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 12%

Sue Ellen Berger - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 6%

Braeden Cliff - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 6%

Jacob Lee Hofer - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 6%

Shannon Elliot - ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 5%

Jamie Harms - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 5%

Karin Olson - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 5%

Grant E. Merges - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 4%

Jacob Lee Hofer - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 4%

Kyia Britts - NEWSIES - Artistry 4%

Grant Merges - THE LIGHTNING THIEF MUSICAL - GREAT Theatre 4%

Michael Klaers - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 3%

Alex Clark - CRAZY FOR YOU - Lakeshore Players 3%

Mike Grogan - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 3%

Jason Lynch - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 3%

Avery Reagan - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Falsettos - GRANT MERGES - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Tom Mays - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 2%

Karin Olson - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Kurt Jung - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 2%

Josh Barnd & Max Taggart - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Joshua Barnd - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 1%

Kenneth Posner - ON YOUR FEET - Ordway Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Trevor Woggon - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 14%

Aaron VanDanacker - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 11%

Andrew Kust - BEAUTIFUL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 7%

Denise Prosek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 7%

Stanford Moore - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 7%

Amanda Weis - JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 6%

Shirley Mier - CABARET - Theatre55 5%

Diana Fornshell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Dylan Sauder - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bunce Performing Arts 4%

Casey Barker, Josh Roeser - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Elise Santa - BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theatre 4%

Madeline Huss - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Open Door Community Theater 4%

Logan Campbell - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 4%

Anita Ruth - CRAZY FOR YOU - Artistry 3%

Kyle Baker - ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Kate Mariana Brown - NEWSIES - Artistry 2%

Christopher Franklin - ELIXIR OF LOVE - Minnesota Opera 2%

Raymond Berg - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Artistry 2%

Marco Real-D'arbelles - TEATRO DEL PUEBLO - Love in a Time of Hate 2%

Raymond Berg - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 2%

Joshua Zecher-Ross - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%



Best Musical

HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 11%

CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 7%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 6%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Arts 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

NEWSIES - Artistry 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 2%

NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE HOLIDAY SHOW - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

I AM BETTY - History Theater 2%

SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Delano Dramatic Company 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 2%

CABARET - Theatre55 2%

BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theater 2%

GHOST QUARTET - Theatre Elision 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Frank Brutejcek - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Orthogonal Productions 6%

Ahmad Mohamed - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 6%

Allie Kroehler - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 5%

Caitlin Sparks - URINETOWN - Lakeshore Players 4%

China Brickey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Ethan Nelson - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

Nubio Monks - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 3%

Will Roland - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Julie Hatlestad - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Lillian Walker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Tolu Ekisola - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

Linda Metcalf - NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE HOLIDAY SHOW - 2024 2%

Rik Kutcher - CABARET - Theatre55 2%

Rachel Williams - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 2%

Laura Carlson - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 2%

Allison Vandermark - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Laura Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Delano Dramatic Company 2%

Max Kile - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 2%

Brianna Stole - WAITRESS - GREAT Theatre 2%

Will Dusek - JERSEY BOYS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 2%

John Naumann - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Connor Bailey - JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 2%

Nora Sonneborn - 9 TO 5 - Lyric Arts 2%

Will Dusek - NEWSIES - Artistry 2%

Luis Ventura - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Em Rosenberg - ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 8%

Thomas Draskovic - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 6%

Tyler Michaels King - RICHARD II - Guthrie Theater 6%

Meri Golden - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 4%

Will Sturdivant - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie theater 4%

Dan Brabec - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 4%

Eva Gemlo - SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 3%

Rick Wyman - BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Kyra Richardson - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 3%

Bill Arnold - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 3%

Isaac Olson - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Molly O'Neil - MISERY - Duluth Playhouse 3%

Becca Claire Hart - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 3%

Angela Timberman - ANN BY HOLLAND TAYLOR - PRIME Productions 3%

Tom Nelson - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

John Bush - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 2%

Angela Timberman - APPLES IN WINTER - Gremlin Theatre 2%

Neil Beckman - TORCH SONG - Six Points Theater 2%

Michael Pearce Donley - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 2%

Tod Peterson - I'M PROUD OF YOU - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

Jeremy Motz - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 2%

Will Sturdivant - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Bob Stromberg - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 2%

Shana Eisenberg - THE MONEYLENDER'S DAUGHTER - Six Points Theater 2%

Suzanne Victoria Cross - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 2%



Best Play

TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 10%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 7%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 6%

A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 6%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Guthrie Theater 6%

I'M PROUD OF YOU - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 5%

THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie Theater 5%

LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 4%

KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 4%

STONES IN HIS POCKET - Latte Da 3%

SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 3%

HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 3%

RICHARD II - Guthrie Theater 3%

ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 3%

MEN ON BOATS - Theatre in the Round 3%

TORCH SONG - Six Points Theater 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 3%

BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

ANN BY HOLLAND TAYLOR - PRIME Productions 2%

THE MONEYLENDER'S DAUGHTER - Six Points Theater 2%

ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 2%

HENRIAD - Guthrie Theater 2%



Best Production of an Opera

ELIXIR OF LOVE - Minnesota Opera 29%

Trouble In Tahiti & Service Provider - Minnesota Opera 24%

DARK SISTERS - Journey North Opera Company 20%

CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA - Minnesota Opera 18%

SUOR ANGELICA - Out of the Box Opera 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gabe Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 14%

Lex Liang - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 10%

Adam Oster - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 8%

Tim Hatley - BACK TO THE FUTURE - Orpheum Theatre 7%

Megan Woods - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 7%

Sarah Brandner - URINETOWN - Lakeshore Players 6%

Eli Sherlock - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 5%

Brady Whitcomb - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 5%

Tania Barrenechea - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 5%

Dan Sherman - BOEING, BOEING - 4 Community Theatre 4%

Mark Koski - SHE LOVEâ€™S ME - Lakeshore Players 4%

Michaela Lochen - NEWSIES - Artistry 3%

Erik Paulson - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 3%

Mina Kinukawa - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 3%

Marsha Ginsberg - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie Theater 3%

Benjamin Olsen - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Adam Oster - SIDESHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Mina Kinukawa - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 2%

Rick polanek - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 2%

Rick Polenek - THE MONEYLENDER'S DAUGHTER - Six Points Theater 1%

Courtney O'Neill - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 1%

Hamlet - LEAH RAMILLANO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Daniel Penessa - JULIUS CAESAR - Hopkins Community Theatre 1%

Sarah Brandner - THE NAME JAR - Stages Theatre Company / Theater Mu 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Kraus - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 12%

Born Into Royalty - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 9%

Jon Christenson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 9%

Richard Graham - NEWSIES - Artistry 7%

Warren Sampson - SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 6%

Torgo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 6%

Bethany Lacktorin - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 6%

Payton Walz - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 5%

Christy Johnson - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 5%

Katharine Horowitz - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 4%

Kevin Springer - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 4%

Born into Royalty - CRAZY FOR YOU - Lakeshore Players 4%

Born into Royalty - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 4%

John Gromada - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Guthrie Theater 4%

Mikaal Sulaiman - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 3%

Payton Waltz - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Katharine Horowitz - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 3%

Kevin Springer - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Jeff Polunas - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Anna Lakin - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 8%

John Siracusa - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 6%

Cameron Roy Hall - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 6%

T. Mychael Rambo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 5%

Brittany Squillance - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 4%

Lauren Knutson Dixon - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 4%

Tucker Gaspar - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 4%

David Darrow - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 4%

Kiara Angline - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

Emily Gunyou Halaas - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 3%

Shad Hanley - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

Julia Scott Russell - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Alexander Nelson - NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE HOLIDAY SHOW - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Craig Turino - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

Natalie Neuschwander - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

Trey Shibley - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

Mena Koch - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

Sarah Anderson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

James Lane - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan - BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theater 2%

Mack Armbruster - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Michael Burton - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 2%

Armando Harlow Ronconi - NEWSIES - Artistry 2%

Robert Dorfman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 2%

Phineas Bynum - TICK, TICK... BOOM - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alex Galick - ROMEO AND JULIET - Frosted Glass Creative 9%

Nate Swanson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Play's The Thing 8%

Ben Thietje - 9 TO 5 - Lyric Arts 7%

Cassie Edlund - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 6%

Laura Smith - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

Wes Studi - FOR THE PEOPLE - Guthrie Theater 5%

Matt Saxe - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 5%

Jen Trundle - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 4%

Craig Johnson - ROPE - Gremlin Theatre 4%

David Valentine - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 4%

Deanne McDonald - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 3%

Jay Kitsler - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Rosetown Players 3%

Stacia Rice - HOLMES/POIROT - Park Square Theater 3%

Alex Barreto Hathway - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 3%

Taylor Evans - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 3%

James Harvin - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 3%

Maia Carnicom - BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Tarah Flanagan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

Tyler Stamm - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 2%

Pej Vahdat - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 2%

Scott Witebsky - BEHIND THE SUN - History Theatre, St. Paul, MN 2%

Luke Langfeldt - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 2%

Gregory Yang - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 2%

Matt Lytle - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 2%

Danny Vopava - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 18%

SEUSSICAL - Burnsville Summer Theatre 16%

NEWSIES - Artistry 13%

FANTASTIC MR FOX - Sidekick theatre 11%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 10%

THE NAME JAR - Stages Theatre Company / Theater Mu 9%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF MUSICAL - GREAT Theatre 8%

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN VIKINGS - Old Log Theatre 5%

MOYA - Childrens Theater 5%

CHILDREN'S PLAYHOUSE - Westonka Community Theatre 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

Burnsville Summer Theatre 8%

Phoenix Theatre 7%

Ashland Productions 5%

Guthrie Theater 5%

Theater in the Round 5%

Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Plymouth Playhouse/4 Community Theatre 4%

Lyric Arts 4%

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 4%

New Native Theatre 4%

FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Open Door Community Theater 3%

Theater Mu 3%

Gray Mallard Theatre 3%

Theater Latte Da 3%

Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Bunce Performing Arts 2%

Eagan Summer Community Theatre 2%

Ordway Center 2%

Duluth Playhouse 2%

Theatre Latte Da 2%

Six Points Theater 2%

GREAT Theatre 1%

History Theater 1%

Artistry 1%



Comments