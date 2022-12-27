Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Guthrie Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tony Peterson - BROADWAY REVUE - Ashland Productions 40%

Erin Schwab - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 17%

JoyAnn Parker - PATSY CLINE SHOW - Crooners 14%

Jennifer Grimm - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 9%

Lori Dokken - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 9%

Marissa Mulder - SOUVENIRS: MUSIC OF JOHN PRINE - Crooners 6%

James A. Rocco - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 5%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Kelly Hubbell - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan summer Community Theatre 20%

Emily Michael’s King - EMMA - Guthrie 13%

Maggie Koller - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 11%

Hannah Weinberg-Goerger - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts 10%

Kelli Foster Warder - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 6%

Kirsten Nelson - NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 6%

Sam Stoll - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 5%

Rachel Raeon - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Renee Guittar - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 5%

Kyle Weiler - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 3%

Meg Gronau - ELF THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 3%

Hannah Weinberg-Goerger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

Megan Kelly Hubbell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - EaganHigh School 3%

Heather Fisher - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 3%

Rachel Raeon - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

Renee Chizek - BRIGHT STAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 2%

Kelli Foster Warder - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Theater Latte Da 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer James Taylor/ Retsey Anderson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Community Theatre 18%

Bronson Talcott - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 13%

Lex Liang - EMMA - Guthrie 12%

Christy Branham - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theater 11%

Rich Hamson - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 5%

Jessica Hughes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 5%

Jen Kroshus - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 4%

Jennifer Kroshus - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 4%

Hannah Pantano - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 4%

Christy Branham - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Christy Branham - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Mary Wellman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 3%

Meghan Kent - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 3%

Khamphian Vang - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Jungle Theater / Theater Mu 3%

Jarrod Barnes - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 2%

Katy Sherman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Retsey Anderson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 2%

Matthew LeFebvre - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jodene Wartman Jim Cox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Commmunity Theatre 15%

Quinn Forrest Masterson - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 10%

Rob Sutherland - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 9%

Rachel Brady - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 8%

Jack Strub - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 7%

Jeff Anderson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 6%

Maria Bartholdi - ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 6%

Christopher Teipner - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 5%

Christopher Teipner - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 4%

Peter Rothstein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Kelli Foster Warder - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 4%

Amanda White - ONCE - DalekoArts 3%

Kevin Berg - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

Richard Hitchler - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 2%

Kirsten Nelson - NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Sandy Boren-Barrett - TUCK EVERLASTING - Stages Theatre Company 2%

Peter Rothstein - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

Ethan Nienaber - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Erin Schwab - SEUSSICAL JR. - ETC Productions 2%

Justin Madsen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

Angela Timberman - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Artistry 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Meredith McDonough - EMMA - Guthrie 35%

Lou Bellamy - THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre 13%

Alissa Blaeser - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 8%

Kari Steinbach - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 8%

Tamilla Woodard - SWEAT - Guthrie 7%

Stephen O'Toole - GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 7%

Allison Vincent - WHOOSH! THE CIVIL WAR MYTHOLOGY OF MICHAEL HICKEY AND HIS PERILOUS PRECIPITATION OVER ST. ANTHONY FALLS! - Wheeler in the Sky at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 5%

H. Adam Harris - REDWOOD - Jungle Theater 5%

Matt Saxe - TEN THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU: A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA - Shadow Horse Theatre/A Drinking Game Minnesota at Phoenix Theater 5%

James Williams - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 3%

Ben McGovern - GOD OF CARNAGE - Dark and Stormy 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan summer Theatre 13%

RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 9%

EMMA - Guthrie 8%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 6%

JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 5%

ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts 4%

URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 4%

CINDERELLA - Rosetown Playhouse 4%

SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 3%

COMPANY - Ashland Productions 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 2%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 1%

SEUSSICAL JR. - ETC Productions 1%

ONCE - DalekoArts 1%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Stages Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Toben - EMMA - Guthrie 23%

Jacob Hofer - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 14%

Jacob Hofer - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 13%

Wu Chen Khoo - MAN OF GOD - Theater Mu 9%

Grant E. Merges - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 9%

Jodene Wartman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 9%

Jacob Hofer - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 8%

Jacob Berg - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 5%

Craig Gottschalk - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 5%

Paul Whitaker - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 4%

Andy Kedl - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Madeline Huss & Noah Wilson - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 15%

Jim Cox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 14%

Derick Rehurick - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 12%

Sean Barker - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 9%

Mary Ann Boniface - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 8%

Harrison Wade - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 8%

Bradley Beahen - ONCE - DalekoArts 7%

Matt Nielsen - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 6%

Jason Hansen - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 5%

Raymond Berg - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 5%

Jack Johnston - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 3%

Lori Sager - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 3%

Tommy Barbarella - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 3%

Denise Prosek - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

Denise Prosek - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Theater Latte Da 1%



Best Musical

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 14%

RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 9%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 7%

LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 6%

ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 5%

SIX (BOLEYN TOUR) - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Theatre 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 4%

URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theater 4%

CINDERELLA - Rosetown Playhouse 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts 4%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 3%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Jungle Theater / Theater Mu 2%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

COMPANY - Ashland Productions 2%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

ONCE - DalekoArts 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 1%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

EMMA - Guthrie 46%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 29%

EDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Ripped Nylon Productions 18%

ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 5%

THE BUNGALOW LOFT - Fearless Comedy Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kyle Doherty - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 13%

Ben Habeger - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 11%

Allie Kroehler - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 6%

Keri Hommez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 4%

Collin Krieger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 4%

Jessica Halverson - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 4%

Kaitlyn Gellerman - NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Michael Wesely - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Marissa Noe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 4%

Lucas Bueling - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 3%

Sophie LaFave - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 3%

Reese Britts - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 3%

Abby Holmstrom - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

Paige Klemenhagen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 3%

Leslie Vincent - ONCE - DalekoArts 3%

Reese Britts - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 2%

Samantha Raun - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 2%

Van Nixon - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 2%

Quinn Forrest Masterson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Artistry 2%

Kate Piering - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 2%

James Eiden - MATILDA - Eagan High Svhool 2%

Brianna Stole - BRIGHT STAR - Chaksa Valley Family Theatre 2%

Danielle Troiano - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Jungle Theater / Theater Mu 1%

Sharayah Russell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 1%

Bradley Greenwald - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Theater Latte Da 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Samantha Steinmetz - EMMA - Guthrie 30%

Amelia Pedlow - EMMA - Guthrie 19%

Jim Detmar - 12 ANGRY MEN - Theatre LatteDa 9%

Sam Landman - FINGER LICKIN' GOOD - Special When Lit at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 9%

Ali Daniels - TEN THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU: A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA - Shadow Horse Theatre/A Drinking Game-Minnesota at Phoenix Theater 6%

Courtney Matula - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 5%

Lester Purry - THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre 5%

Miriam Monasch - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Theatre in the Round 4%

Andrew Erskine Wheeler - WHOOSH! THE CIVIL WAR MYTHOLOGY OF MICHAEL HICKEY AND HIS PERILOUS PRECIPITATION OVER ST. ANTHONY FALLS! - Wheeler in the Sky at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 3%

Jeremy Stansbury - GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 3%

David Denniger - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 3%

Kristen Mathisen - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 3%

Daniel Vopava - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theater in the Round 2%



Best Play

EMMA - Guthrie 45%

SWEAT - Guthrie 13%

THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre 8%

GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 8%

WHOOSH! THE CIVIL WAR MYTHOLOGY OF MICHAEL HICKEY AND HIS PERILOUS PRECIPITATION OVER ST. ANTHONY FALLS! - Wheeler in the Sky at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 7%

REDWOOD - Jungle Theater 6%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 6%

A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Fitzgerald Theater 4%

ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 2%



Best Production of an Opera

EDWARD TULANE - MN Opera 44%

LA BOHEME - Theater Latte Da 40%

EUGENE ONEGIN - Skylark Opera Theatre 16%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katie Edwards - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 20%

Lex Liang - EMMA - Guthrie 16%

Adam Oster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 14%

Devin Hueffed - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 9%

Peter Lerohl - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric 7%

Devyn Becker - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 7%

Ursula K Bowden - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 7%

Adam Oster & Jim Davis - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 7%

Peter Rothstein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 6%

Eli Sherlock - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 3%

Benjamin Olsen - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 3%

Nate Farley - GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eli Wolff - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 23%

Palmer Hefferan - EMMA - Guthrie 21%

Tom Prestin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 16%

Tom Prestin - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 11%

Eric Gonzales - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 7%

Tom Prestin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 7%

Mikhail Fiksel - VIETGONE - Guthrie Theater 6%

Kristin Smith - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 3%

Nicholas Tranby - THEATER LATTE DA: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

Nate Farley - GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Meta Lobben - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 10%

John Kurtz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 9%

Aram Eskridge - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 7%

Ethan Nelson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 7%

Mitchel Vosejpka - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 4%

Elaina Waggoner - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 4%

Becca Hart - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Sydney Summers - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 4%

Maddie Dinndorf - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 4%

Brooklyn Schwiesow - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 4%

Mack Armbruster - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Maddie Napolski - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 3%

Zachary Hedner - ONCE - DalekoArts 3%

Courtney VonVett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

Jim Ahrens - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Arts 2%

Karly Hennen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theater 2%

Sasha Andreev - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

Sharayah Russell - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Katie Miller - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 2%

Beverly Tipton Hammond - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 2%

Annie Tillotson - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 2%

Janani Venkatasubramanian - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 2%

Lawrence Hutera - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 1%

Mia Okray Grubac - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 1%

Sage Hovet - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Carman Lacivita - EMMA - Guthrie 37%

Jim Detmar - 12 ANGRY MEN - Theatre LaTteDa 13%

Tony Burton - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 9%

Angela Timberman - THE HUMANS - Park Square Theatre 8%

Boo Segersin - ÅRSGÅNG: WHAT YOU FOLLOW FOLLOWS YOU - Winding Sheet Outfit at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 7%

Katie Wodele - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 7%

Matt Saxe - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 7%

Gabrielle Jones - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 4%

Aidan Gallivan - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 4%

Matt Saxe - ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 4%

