Cast and Creative Team Set for AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Guthrie Theater

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The Guthrie Theater revealed the cast and creative team for And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie, directed by Tracy Brigden. And Then There Were None begins previews Saturday, December 12, opens on Thursday, December 17 and will play through Sunday, February 21 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are available on select dates and by request.

And Then There Were None takes place on a remote island off England's Devon coast, where 10 strangers gather after receiving mysterious invitations. Each guest is hiding a dark secret, and while they wait for the hosts to arrive, a chilling gramophone recording accuses them of crimes they thought were long buried. One by one, the guests begin to die in eerie accordance with a sinister nursery rhyme. Trapped by stormy weather, suspicions turn inward: The killer must be among them. Based on the bestselling mystery novel of all time and adapted by Agatha Christie herself, this thrilling tale invites audiences to unravel the deadly riddle. Will the killer be revealed before it's too late?

With over 100 million copies sold, And Then There Were None is Christie's bestselling novel. The structure of the story proved to be a great challenge for Christie, who would later say, “I had written this book because it was so difficult to do that the idea had fascinated me. Ten people had to die without becoming ridiculous or the murder being obvious.” Christie continued, “I wrote the book after a tremendous amount of planning, and I was pleased with what I had made of it. It was well received and reviewed, but the person who was really pleased with it was myself.” To mark Christie's 125th anniversary in 2015, And Then There Were None was named “World's Favorite Christie” in a global vote of fans from more than 100 countries.

This is the first production of And Then There Were None at the Guthrie. The Guthrie previously produced Christie's The Mousetrap in 2025 and Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express in 2023.

The cast includes Patrick Bailey (Guthrie: debut) as Mr. Rogers, Pearce Bunting (Guthrie: Primary Trust, The Mousetrap) as General MacKenzie, Rufus Collins (Guthrie: debut) as Sir Lawrence Wargrave, Colin Covert (Guthrie: debut) as Anthony Marston/Fred Narracott, Greg Cuellar (Guthrie: The Mousetrap) as Philip Lombard, George Keller (Guthrie: Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, A Doll's House) as Mrs. Rogers, Deirdre Madigan (Guthrie: debut) as Emily Brent, Adelin Phelps (Guthrie: The Importance of Being Earnest, Steel Magnolias) as Vera Claythorne, William Sturdivant (Guthrie: Waiting for Godot, Primary Trust, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as William Blore and David Whalen (Guthrie: The History Plays, Hamlet, King Lear) as Dr. Armstrong.

The creative team includes Tracy Brigden (Director), Walt Spangler (Scenic Designer), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Designer), Rui Rita (Lighting Designer), John Gromada (Sound Designer/Composer), Carla Steen (Resident Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Resident Vocal Coach), Annie Enneking (Fight Director), Jennifer Liestman, C.S.A. (Resident Casting Director), Lori Lundquist (Stage Manager), Kathryn Sam Houkom (Assistant Stage Manager), Shalee Cole Mauleón (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Related Events

Post-Play Discussions

Patrons are invited to stay in the theater following select performances for a 20-minute conversation about the production facilitated by Guthrie staff. Cast members may join the discussion as they are able.

Sunday, December 20 at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, December 22 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 23 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 27 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, January 16 at 1 p.m.

Accessible Performances

ASL-Interpreted Performances

American Sign Language interpreters sign the performance as it plays out onstage.

Friday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 16 at 1 p.m.

Audio-Described Performances

Audio describers provide live verbal descriptions of the action, costumes and scenery for people who are blind or have low vision.

Friday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 16 at 1 p.m.

Open-Captioned Performances

LED screens display text simultaneously with the performance onstage.

Wednesday, December 30 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, January 2 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, January 3 at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, January 6 at 1 p.m.

Friday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Relaxed Performance

Sunday, January 10 at 1 p.m.

Although open to all patrons, relaxed performances are intentionally modified to accommodate patrons with sensory and vestibular sensitivities, anxiety, dementia, autism spectrum disorders, learning differences and/or challenges attending the theater.

The Guthrie provides accessibility services upon request. Requests must be received at least two weeks in advance and can be directed to 612.225.6390 or accessibility@guthrietheater.org.

How'd They Do That? Workshop

Saturday, January 23

Join us for an inside look at the artistry behind the Guthrie's production of And Then There Were None. Artists from the creative and production teams will participate in a panel discussion about the vision, collaboration and craft that brought this iconic play by Agatha Christie to life onstage. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required and will open soon at guthrietheater.org.

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