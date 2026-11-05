Cast and Creative Team Set For CHICKA CHICKA BOOM BOOM: THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company

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Children's Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for the Minnesota premiere of Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical, which will run from January 12-February 7, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, January 15, 2027, at 7pm. Written and directed by Nina Meehan, with music and lyrics by Austin Zumbro, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical is based on the beloved children's book by Bill Martin, Jr. and John Archambault, illustrated by Lois Ehlert, and published by Simon & Schuster. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical is presented by Third Wish Productions and had its world premiere in 2025 at Seattle Children's Theatre.

'I am absolutely thrilled to bring Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical to the Children's Theatre Company,' said playwright and director Nina Meehan. 'Seattle Children's Theatre's adaptation transforms the iconic alphabet story into a dynamic theatrical adventure that is bursting with music, movement, and audience engagement. It's a celebration of language, learning, and the magic that happens when stories leap off the page and onto the stage.'

'I had the pleasure of seeing Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical when it premiered in Seattle, and I knew immediately that I wanted to bring it to Minneapolis,' said Rick Dildine, Artistic Director of Children's Theatre Company. 'It's wildly inventive, wonderfully clever, and bursting with energy and joy. What better way to introduce a young child to the magic of live theatre than by bringing one of the most beloved books of childhood to life onstage? For many children, this will be their very first theatrical experience, and I can't imagine a more delightful beginning.'

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical is a playful adaptation of every kid's favorite alphabet book! From adventurous A, B, and C to the lonely balladeer Z, little letters take on big personalities as they're puppeteered up the coconut tree to a mixtape of musical styles. And look who's coming-LMNOP, an inseparable boy band with a chart-topping bop! Sing, dance, and skit skat skoodle doot in this joyful celebration of music and literacy-perfect for younger audiences and their families, with plenty of chances to clap and join the fun.

With Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical, CTC continues a long history of presenting national and international touring works to the Twin Cities community. As with last season's Dinosaur World Live and Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile The Musical, and previous shows such as MOYA and Cookin', CTC believes strongly in offering audiences the opportunity to enjoy the world's very best performances for multigenerational audiences, and to experience new perspectives of storytelling.

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical runs January 12-February 7, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best enjoyed by younger audiences. Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/chickachicka or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $25.

The cast of Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical features Drew Bates as Player 1/Assistant Stage Manager, Alexa Comeau as Player 4, Nalica Hennings as Player 5, Delvin James as Player 3, Grace Lord* as Player 2/Dance Captain, and Tommy Beale as Swing.

In addition to Nina Meehan and Austin Zumbro, the creative and production team for Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical features Mark Rabe (Music Director), Kelly Lomonte (Associate Director and Choreographer), Jeffrey Cook^ (Scenic Designer), Danielle Nieves^ (Costume Designer), Gwendolyn Cubbage (Lighting Designer), Sandra Huezo-Menjivar (Sound Designer), Amanda Sweger (Assistant Lighting Designer), Kimberly Sanchez-Garrido* (Stage Manager), Lee Lillis (Technical Director and Mixer), ShowTown Theatricals / Ethan Hines and Michael Fiske (General Management), Stewert Productions (Production Management), Brad Simon/Brad Simon Organization (Tour Booking), Third Wish Productions (Producer), Seattle Children's Theatre (Producer), Arlene Scanlan (Literary Advisor), and Simon & Schuster (Publisher).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

^Member of the United Scenic Artists, Local 829.

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