Authors and Oodcasters Cat & Nat Return to Minneapolis With UNFILTERED LIVE in October

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Cat & Nat are headed to a Minneapolis with their brand new, wildly entertaining show Unfiltered Live on Click Here at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.). Get ready to be highly entertained as these best friends, moms, best-selling authors, and creators of the award-nominated podcast Cat & Nat Unfiltered jump in their tour bus and head your way with the most hysterical live comedy show you've ever seen. Every show is a new adventure with surprises and guests along the way.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at Click Here.

With seven kids between the two of them, Cat & Nat know just how lonely and isolating motherhood can be. So, they set out on a mission to bring women and moms together by hosting dinner parties and events - with wine and without babies. The events garnered huge success in Toronto and were talked about all over, leading Cat & Nat to take things to the next level and break into the online world to reach more people and connect women and moms everywhere.

Cat & Nat's rapidly-exploding community of like-minded moms tune in every day to watch them rewrite the paradigm of "the perfect mom." With honesty and humor, Cat & Nat dismantle the unrealistic portrayals of motherhood that are often presented throughout social and traditional media. Through their virally famous #MOMTRUTHS videos, which have garnered hundreds of millions of views of their Facebook Lives and Instagram stories, their best-selling book, and iHeartRadio award nominated podcast with over 17 million downloads, Cat & Nat share everything moms think but are too afraid to talk about. Cat & Nat hit the road in 2018 with their first live show "The Fun Show" and have performed over 200 live shows across North America and the UK.

Looking for an excuse to change out of those yoga pants, put on some make up, call a babysitter, and head out with your girlfriends for the most epic girls' night ever?

Look no further. Cat & Nat are headed to Minneapolis with their brand new, wildly entertaining show Unfiltered Live. Get ready to be highly entertained as these best friends, moms, best-selling authors, and creators of the award-nominated podcast Cat & Nat Unfiltered jump in their tour bus and head our way with the most hysterical live comedy show you've ever seen. Every show is a new adventure with surprises and guests along the way.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.