A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS Returns to Minneapolis Stage for Holiday Run

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A Very Die Hard Christmas returns to the stage November 27–December 20, 2026, at Studio 900 at The Hennepin, 900 Hennepin Avenue, by Occasionally Employed Productions in collaboration with Hennepin Arts and Brave New Workshop. Co-creators Josh Carson and Brad Erickson return to co-direct and produce the show that definitively proves that Die Hard is not only a Christmas movie, it's a Christmas tradition.

The original production delighted audiences during its 12-year run at Bryant-Lake Bowl, beginning in 2012 and taking its final bow there in 2024. During its final five years, entire runs sold out within minutes of tickets going on sale. Now, a larger venue offers longtime fans a chance to revisit the chaos while making room for audiences who could never get a ticket.

Inspired by the 1988 action classic, A Very Die Hard Christmas brings the Christmas party at Nakatomi Plaza to the stage with comedy, songs, puppets, holiday surprises, and a generous helping of bloodshed. The returning production features a cast split between veterans and newcomers, including the original Hans Gruber from its first year. Audiences can also expect expanded staging, actual sets, and an intermission. Like a real play.

For Carson, a Brave New Workshop alum, the move is also a homecoming. In 2003, he wrote a sketch for the company's Christmas show about a couple sharing their favorite holiday movies. The boyfriend brought Die Hard.

“The whole sketch was an 'Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?' debate before the internet made that an annual obligation,” Carson said. “Little did I know it would end up defining a substantial portion of my personality and career.”

The new production grew out of an invitation from Brave New Workshop's Caleb McEwen to partner with Hennepin Arts and help bring the show into its next chapter. Carson sees the collaboration as an extension of McEwen's work creating opportunities for local performers and productions.

While the surroundings are changing, the show's spirit remains intact.

“At its heart, this show has always been a bunch of idiots playing Die Hard in the backyard,” Carson said. “We're just moving into a slightly bigger backyard so we can invite more people like the boyfriend in that original sketch. Because they're out there.”

PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION

What: A Very Die Hard Christmas

When: November 27–December 20, 2026

Where: Studio 900 at The Hennepin, 900 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Tickets and performance schedule: hennepinarts.org/events/a-very-die-hard-christmas-2026

Die Hard Christmas Logo by Aisha Ragheb

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming