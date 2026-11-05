Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL is Coming to the NorShor Theatre
Performances will run December 4-20.
Duluth Playhouse is inviting audiences of all ages to experience the holiday classic A Christmas Story: The Musical, running December 4 - 20, 2026 at the NorShor Theatre.
Based on the beloved film, the musical brings all the iconic moments audiences know and love to the stage. For young Ralphie Parker, Christmas means one thing: getting his hands on an official Red Ryder Carbine Action BB gun. There's just one problem. Nearly every adult in his life is convinced he'll shoot his eye out. As Ralphie launches his campaign to secure the ultimate Christmas gift, he encounters a cast of unforgettable characters and a series of holiday mishaps, including a department store Santa with a questionable attitude, a very unfortunate pink bunny suit, a neighborhood triple-dog-dare, and a turkey dinner gone terribly wrong. Featuring show-stopping musical numbers, energetic choreography, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, this holiday production captures the excitement, imagination, and wonderfully unpredictable chaos of Christmas through a child's eyes.
The production features several familiar faces, including local favorite Alyson Enderle as Mother, who previously starred as Maria in Duluth Playhouse's sold-out holiday production of The Sound of Music. Brent Teclaw brings his experience with the musical to the role of the Old Man, having previously appeared in the Ordway's production of A Christmas Story. Tyler Railey (last seen in A Chorus Line) joins the cast as Miss Shields, with Keith Russell portraying the narrator, Jean Shepherd.
The adult ensemble includes Hunter Ramsden, Elsa Persson, Antony Ferguson, Isabelle Morin, Bailey Magnuson, TJ Mayrand, Bea Martin, Avery Hoole, Taylor Kmiech, Henriette Blade, Aaron J. Dumalag, and Henry Mattson.
Two alternating youth ensembles will share the stage throughout the run. The Red Cast features Carson Waldo as Ralphie Parker and Sage Sorenson as Randy Parker, alongside Florence Albright, Cole Ottjes, Addy Wheeler, Nola Senarighi, Paisley Kern, Charlotte Hieb, Lola Elstad, and Grace Annis. The Green Cast features Iris Mae Granger as Ralphie Parker and Ollie Benedict as Randy Parker, alongside Norah Benedict, Emma Irrgang, Jones Luoma-Mattson, Olive Clark, Catalina Moran, Lulamae Peña, and Grace Annis.
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