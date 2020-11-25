Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; First Stage Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:

Best Theatre Staff

Theater RED 39%

Milwaukee Repertory Theatre 30%

Lake Country Playhouse 17%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Eric Welch - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 65%

Molly Rhode - ANNIE - Skylight - 2017 35%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Marcella Kearns - MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 36%

Matt Daniels - TXT U L8R - First Stage - 2017 36%

Edward Morgan - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Next Act - 2019 9%

Original Script Of The Decade

Sheri Williams Panell - WELCOME TO BRONZEVILLE - First Stage - 2017 69%

John Maclay and Joe Faust - ROBIN HOOD - First Stage - 2017 25%

Jenn Hartmann Luck, Jason Tremblay and Suzan Zeder - GRETEL - First Stage - 2020 6%

Performer Of The Decade

Tim Albrechtson - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 55%

Selma Rivera - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - First Stage - 2017 25%

Alex Salter - MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 5%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 48%

DREAMGIRLS - Milwaukee Repertory Theatre - 2015 14%

ELF THE MUSICAL - First Stage - 2019 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A WRINKLE IN TIME - First Stage - 2020 67%

HOLES - First Stage - 2016 22%

MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

First Stage 50%

Theater RED 46%

Next Act 4%

