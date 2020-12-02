Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Milwaukee, WI!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:

Best Theatre Staff

Milwaukee Repertory Theatre 50%

Theater RED 28%

Lake Country Playhouse 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Molly Rhode - ANNIE - Skylight - 2017 61%

Eric Welch - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 39%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Marcella Kearns - MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 39%

John Maclay - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - First Stage - 2018 18%

Jeff Frank - TINKERBELL - First Stage - 2019 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Sheri Williams Pannell - WELCOME TO BRONZEVILLE - First Stage - 2017 44%

Alice Austen - GIRLS IN THE BOAT - First Stage - 2018 22%

Jenn Hartmann Luck, Jason Tremblay and Suzan Zeder - GRETEL - First Stage - 2020 17%

Performer Of The Decade

Alex Salter - MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 33%

Tim Albrechtson - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 33%

Natalie Ford - GRETEL - First Stage - 2020 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 25%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - First Stage - 2019 20%

ELF THE MUSICAL - First Stage - 2019 15%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A WRINKLE IN TIME - First Stage - 2020 54%

MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 35%

HOLES - First Stage - 2016 12%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

First Stage 70%

Theater RED 26%

Next Act 4%

