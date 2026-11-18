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Milwaukee Rep shared rehearsal video of the opening number from its 2026 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, showing the company performing "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" in the room. The production is scheduled to play December 2 through 24 at the Pabst Theater.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL follows Ebenezer Scrooge through a single night in which he is visited by three spirits, offering a chance at redemption. Matt Daniels plays Scrooge in the 2026 staging.

The rehearsal clip follows earlier video from the 2026 production, including a first look with cast members Jordan Anthony Arredondo, Reese Madigan and Emily S. Chang discussing the revolving set and special effects at the Pabst Theater.

The race is on for the Milwaukee, WI Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Milwaukee Repertory Theater 9% 2 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 9% 3 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Lakeland Players 9% 4 1776 Musical Masquers 6% 5 FIREBRINGER Over Our Head Players 6% Best Play 1 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Lakeside Players 14% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE KAPA Repertory Theatre 7% 3 SENSE & SENSIBILITY Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 4 2026 SNOWDANCE® 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL Sixth Street Theatre 6% 5 A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE Lakeland Players 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Rhode Center for the Arts 18% 2 Over Our Head Players 9% 3 Waukesha Civic Theatre 8% 4 Lake Country Playhouse & Academy 7% 5 Skylight Music Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Chase Portner - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rhode Center for the Arts 10% 2 KyraJo Petit-Walla - THE PROM Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 3 Micah Friedman - THE SPITFIRE GRILL Skylight Music Theatre 6% 4 Riley Luettgen - REEFER MADNESS Outskirts Theatre Co 6% 5 Ryan McNeil - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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