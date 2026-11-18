"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Rehearsal Footage of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Rep
The clip shows the company singing "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" before Scrooge interrupts.
Milwaukee Rep shared rehearsal video of the opening number from its 2026 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, showing the company performing "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" in the room. The production is scheduled to play December 2 through 24 at the Pabst Theater.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL follows Ebenezer Scrooge through a single night in which he is visited by three spirits, offering a chance at redemption. Matt Daniels plays Scrooge in the 2026 staging.
The rehearsal clip follows earlier video from the 2026 production, including a first look with cast members Jordan Anthony Arredondo, Reese Madigan and Emily S. Chang discussing the revolving set and special effects at the Pabst Theater.
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