Vanguard Productions Announces Cast For Milwaukee Premiere Of ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914, IN CONCERT
Performances of All is Calm will be held from December 16- 18 at the Interchange Theater.
Vanguard Productions, presents their inaugural production, a concert version of All is Calm the Christmas Truce of 1914 by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. This Milwaukee premiere is directed by Joshua Pohja with music direction by Adam Qutaishat. Performances of All is Calm will be held from 12/16-12/18 at the Interchange Theater at 628 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI, 53233.
All is Calm tells the story of the Christmas Truce during the First World War, in which British, German, and French soldiers on the western front laid down their arms, met in No Man's Land, and celebrated Christmas together. The music of All is Calm features holiday classics such as "Silent Night", "O Tannenbaum", and "Auld Lang Syne" as well as patriotic songs of the era including "It's a Long Way to Tipperary" and "Keep the Home Fires Burning". The text of the piece is drawn from first-hand accounts of the truce with letters, journal entries, and news reports from the men who were there. TheatreMania's Zachary Stewart describes the musical as, "the most emotionally moving Christmas show I've ever seen... Lichte and Takach's gorgeous a cappella arrangements of popular songs...underscore testimonies in multipart harmony, making the play feel like a live Ken Burns documentary". All is Calm premiered at Theatre Latté Da in Minneapolis, MN and ran Off Broadway in 2018, winning the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience in 2019.
This is the first production from Vanguard Productions and is produced by George Lorimer. The cast, featuring twelve local singers and actors includes: Isaac Brust, Tomás Dominguez, Seth K. Hale, F. Marvin Hannah Jr., Jared Brandt Hoover, George Lorimer, Joe Nolan, Gage Patterson, Joe Picchetti, Max Christian Pink, Brett Sweeney, and Coltyn VonDeylen. This is the Milwaukee premiere of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.
Performances
- Friday, December 16th at 5pm
- Saturday, December 17th at 5:30pm
- Sunday, December 18th at 2:30pm and 7:30pm
- All is Calm runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission.
Tickets
- General Admission Tickets available for $15
- Senior Tickets are available for $10
- Student/Artist Tickets are available for $5
- Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207598®id=118&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fall-is-calm-the-christmas-truce-of-1914-tickets-449712390867?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
About Vanguard Productions
Vanguard Productions is a new theatre company based out of Milwaukee, WI founded by Executive Producer, George Lorimer. Vanguard Productions is committed to producing new and innovative works at a professional level while working with local artists and creatives. Any questions can be sent to alliscalminfo@gmail.com. Follow @vanguardproductionsmke on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
