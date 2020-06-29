Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Sarah Litzsinger Joins Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

In the latest installment, Sarah Litzsinger sings "I Miss the Mountains" from the musical Next to Normal.

Check it out below!


