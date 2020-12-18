Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Milwaukee, WI!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Best Theatre Staff

Milwaukee Repertory Theatre 61%

Theater RED 19%

Sunset Playhouse 11%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Molly Rhode - ANNIE - Skylight - 2017 65%

Eric Welch - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 35%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Marcella Kearns - MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 39%

John Maclay - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - First Stage - 2018 21%

Matt Daniels - TXT U L8R - First Stage - 2017 14%



Original Script Of The Decade

Sheri Williams Pannell - WELCOME TO BRONZEVILLE - First Stage - 2017 42%

Alice Austen - GIRLS IN THE BOAT - First Stage - 2018 21%

Jenn Hartmann Luck, Jason Tremblay and Suzan Zeder - GRETEL - First Stage - 2020 16%



Performer Of The Decade

Alex Salter - MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 48%

Tim Albrechtson - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 18%

Selma Rivera - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - First Stage - 2017 11%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - First Stage - 2019 19%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 18%

DREAMGIRLS - Milwaukee Repertory Theatre - 2015 13%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 52%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - First Stage - 2020 42%

HOLES - First Stage - 2016 6%

