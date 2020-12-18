Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Milwaukee, WI!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Best Theatre Staff
Milwaukee Repertory Theatre 61%
Theater RED 19%
Sunset Playhouse 11%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Molly Rhode - ANNIE - Skylight - 2017 65%
Eric Welch - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 35%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Marcella Kearns - MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 39%
John Maclay - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - First Stage - 2018 21%
Matt Daniels - TXT U L8R - First Stage - 2017 14%
Original Script Of The Decade
Sheri Williams Pannell - WELCOME TO BRONZEVILLE - First Stage - 2017 42%
Alice Austen - GIRLS IN THE BOAT - First Stage - 2018 21%
Jenn Hartmann Luck, Jason Tremblay and Suzan Zeder - GRETEL - First Stage - 2020 16%
Performer Of The Decade
Alex Salter - MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 48%
Tim Albrechtson - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 18%
Selma Rivera - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - First Stage - 2017 11%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - First Stage - 2019 19%
ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 18%
DREAMGIRLS - Milwaukee Repertory Theatre - 2015 13%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 52%
A WRINKLE IN TIME - First Stage - 2020 42%
HOLES - First Stage - 2016 6%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
First Stage 80%
Theater RED 14%
Next Act 6%
