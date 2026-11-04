Third Avenue PlayWorks Reveals Finalists for Inaugural WinterWorks New Play Festival

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Third Avenue PlayWorks has announced the finalists for the inaugural WinterWorks New Play Festival coming to Sturgeon Bay in February of 2027.

In July,TAP put out the call for submissions for the inaugural festival. After receiving over 500 submissions from 37 states, and countless reading hours by staff and over 50 volunteers, ten finalists have been selected for possible inclusion in the festival. The finalists in alphabetical order:

Dividing the Loot by Dan Aibel

There's Still Snow on Silver Star by David Bareford

Canopy by Jennifer Blackmer

A Clean Heart by Jason Grote

Macbeth, Macbeth, Macbeth by Helen Murray

Twin Falls by Karissa Murrel Myers

Hamlet's by Nick Narcisi

Untitled Karate Play by Miles Orduna

The Tenure Itch by Ken Urban

By Day/By Night by Mallory Jane Weiss

The inaugural WinterWorks New Play Festival is an exciting evolution of TAP's mission to cultivate and champion the future of contemporary American theater. This festival will offer three selected playwrights a vital, week-long in-person workshop residency to experiment, interrogate, and elevate their scripts in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

“We've made a commitment to making new things here and it can really raise the profile of our organization, our region, and the artists who work in it,” says Jacob Janssen, Jackie & Steve Kane Artistic Director.

The expanded festival, which is sponsored by Joseph and Gwenn Graboyes, spans the entire month of February and features free public workshop readings on Saturdays of three new plays, as well as two other readings of new and contemporary plays.

For more information about the 2027 WinterWorks New Play Festival, visit https://thirdavenueplayworks.org/winterworks-new-play-festival.

ABOUT JACOB JANSSEN, PRODUCER FOR THE WINTERWORKS NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

As a director, producer, and the Jackie & Steve Kane Artistic Director of Third Avenue PlayWorks, Jacob Janssen builds arts institutions that function as both artistic incubators and civic gathering spaces. Over the course of his career, he has produced and directed new plays and workshops for premier institutions across the country, including Studio Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, The COOP in New York City, and TAP.

A tireless advocate for new voices, Jacob's leadership is anchored in the belief that theater belongs to everyone, regardless of geography. He has led the development of groundbreaking work by a diverse roster of established and emerging writers, including Alex Lin, Nina Segal, Julia Izumi, Tearrance Chisholm, Jesse Jae Hoon, Deepak Kumar, Alaudin Ullah, Ankita Raturi, and Mallory Jane Weiss. In 2023, he directed the world premiere of Jennifer Blackmer's I Carry Your Heart With Me, which was recognized by the American Theater Critics Association as one of the three best new plays produced outside of New York City that year.

Based in Sturgeon Bay, Jacob continues to champion regional theaters as vital launchpads for the next generation of great American stories. Discover more of his work at jacobjanssen.com.

ABOUT THIRD AVENUE PLAYWORKS

Located in downtown Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks (TAP) presents riveting performances of comedies, dramas, and musicals in the Steve and Jackie Kane Theatre. This unique 124-seat space brings audiences face-to-face with powerful stories by creating the most intimate theatrical experience possible. With its ever-growing reputation, varied educational opportunities, and long-standing presence in the community, TAP is an integral part of Door County's vibrant arts scene. TAP is Door County's premier year-round professional theatre. For more information, visit thirdavenueplayworks.org.

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