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Third Avenue PlayWorks has revealed its 2027 season, featuring productions of The Cottage by Sandy Rustin, Dog Mom by Tate Elizabeth Hanyok, and more. The season will include five productions, ranging from dark comedy to a new holiday musical spoof.

The Beauty Queen of Leenane

April 28 – May 16

By Martin McDonagh

In this dark comedy, a lonely woman in rural Ireland finds herself trapped in a tense, suffocating relationship with her manipulative, aging mother. When a glimmer of romance offers the possibility of escape, long-buried resentments and desperate dreams erupt into a battle of wills. Both wickedly funny and unsettling, this acclaimed play explores family, freedom, and the lengths we go to change our lives.

Dishwasher Dreams

June 9 – June 27

By Alaudin Ullah

Comedian and actor Alaudin Ullah takes audiences on a funny, moving, and deeply personal journey through the American Dream. Ullah's unique blend of stand-up comedy and family history explores his immigrant parents' hopes for a better life and his own quest to find his place in America. This heartfelt solo performance examines identity, ambition, and belonging while revealing the sacrifices, struggles, and unexpected humor behind one family's pursuit of opportunity.

The Cottage

July 21 – August 15

By Sandy Rustin

In this hilarious, twist-filled comedy set in the 1920s, a secret romantic rendezvous in the English countryside sets off a chain reaction of scandal, revenge, and unexpected revelations. When an affair is exposed, the tangled web of relationships spirals into delightful chaos. With door-slamming physical comedy, rapid-fire banter, and outrageous surprises, this nod to a classic British farce proves love, marriage, and betrayal are rarely simple.

Dog Mom

September 22 – October 10

By Tate Elizabeth Hanyok

When Liz, a tough-as-nails New Yorker in a midlife crisis, reluctantly agrees to foster a scruffy stray dog, the last thing she expects is a life-changing adventure. In this heartwarming comedy, an unexpected four-legged friend leads to hilarious encounters, surprising connections, and a journey of self-discovery. Sometimes, the best things in life arrive when we least expect them.

A Nutcracker Suite and Salty

December 8 – January 2

By Ryan Schabach

An outrageous reimagining of Tchaikovsky's beloved holiday classic is coming to TAP! Young Clara's Christmas Eve takes a wild turn into a whimsical dream world that feels all too real, and only she can save the day. Parody songs, “ballet,” girl power, sketch comedy and a militant mouse collide in this irreverent send-up for the child in all of us. Christmas in Door County has never been this funny!

The race is on for the Milwaukee, WI Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Milwaukee Repertory Theater 10% 2 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 9% 3 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Lakeland Players 9% 4 1776 Musical Masquers 6% 5 FIREBRINGER Over Our Head Players 6% Best Play 1 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Lakeside Players 14% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE KAPA Repertory Theatre 7% 3 SENSE & SENSIBILITY Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 4 2026 SNOWDANCE® 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL Sixth Street Theatre 6% 5 A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE Lakeland Players 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Rhode Center for the Arts 18% 2 Over Our Head Players 9% 3 Waukesha Civic Theatre 8% 4 Lake Country Playhouse & Academy 6% 5 Skylight Music Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Chase Portner - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rhode Center for the Arts 9% 2 KyraJo Petit-Walla - THE PROM Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 3 Micah Friedman - THE SPITFIRE GRILL Skylight Music Theatre 6% 4 Riley Luettgen - REEFER MADNESS Outskirts Theatre Co 6% 5 Ryan McNeil - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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