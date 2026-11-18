"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE COTTAGE, DOG MOM and More Set for Third Avenue PlayWorks 2027 Season
The season will also feature The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Dishwasher Dreams, and A Nutcracker Suite and Salty.
Third Avenue PlayWorks has revealed its 2027 season, featuring productions of The Cottage by Sandy Rustin, Dog Mom by Tate Elizabeth Hanyok, and more. The season will include five productions, ranging from dark comedy to a new holiday musical spoof.
The Beauty Queen of Leenane
April 28 – May 16
By Martin McDonagh
In this dark comedy, a lonely woman in rural Ireland finds herself trapped in a tense, suffocating relationship with her manipulative, aging mother. When a glimmer of romance offers the possibility of escape, long-buried resentments and desperate dreams erupt into a battle of wills. Both wickedly funny and unsettling, this acclaimed play explores family, freedom, and the lengths we go to change our lives.
Dishwasher Dreams
June 9 – June 27
By Alaudin Ullah
Comedian and actor Alaudin Ullah takes audiences on a funny, moving, and deeply personal journey through the American Dream. Ullah's unique blend of stand-up comedy and family history explores his immigrant parents' hopes for a better life and his own quest to find his place in America. This heartfelt solo performance examines identity, ambition, and belonging while revealing the sacrifices, struggles, and unexpected humor behind one family's pursuit of opportunity.
The Cottage
July 21 – August 15
By Sandy Rustin
In this hilarious, twist-filled comedy set in the 1920s, a secret romantic rendezvous in the English countryside sets off a chain reaction of scandal, revenge, and unexpected revelations. When an affair is exposed, the tangled web of relationships spirals into delightful chaos. With door-slamming physical comedy, rapid-fire banter, and outrageous surprises, this nod to a classic British farce proves love, marriage, and betrayal are rarely simple.
Dog Mom
September 22 – October 10
By Tate Elizabeth Hanyok
When Liz, a tough-as-nails New Yorker in a midlife crisis, reluctantly agrees to foster a scruffy stray dog, the last thing she expects is a life-changing adventure. In this heartwarming comedy, an unexpected four-legged friend leads to hilarious encounters, surprising connections, and a journey of self-discovery. Sometimes, the best things in life arrive when we least expect them.
A Nutcracker Suite and Salty
December 8 – January 2
By Ryan Schabach
An outrageous reimagining of Tchaikovsky's beloved holiday classic is coming to TAP! Young Clara's Christmas Eve takes a wild turn into a whimsical dream world that feels all too real, and only she can save the day. Parody songs, “ballet,” girl power, sketch comedy and a militant mouse collide in this irreverent send-up for the child in all of us. Christmas in Door County has never been this funny!
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Skylight
Renaissance Theataerworks (3/21-4/11)
|
A Christmas Carol
Lake Country Playhouse & Academy (11/27-12/13)
|
Tony Award Nominated: Rock of Ages
Skylight Music Theatre (4/16-5/02)
|
"The Craic"
Checota Powerhouse Theater, Associated Bank Theater Center (3/26-5/30)
|
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Racine Theatre Guild (12/11-12/20)
|
JP Coletta's Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man
Stackner Cabaret (11/06-1/03)
|
WINNIE-THE-POOH: FOREVER FRIENDS
First Stage (1/29-2/28)
|
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets In Concert
Riverside Theater (12/05-12/05)
|
Theatre Gigante presents HOLIDAYS ON ICE
The Brick House (12/05-12/06)
|
"A Christmas Carol"
Pabst Theater (12/02-12/24)