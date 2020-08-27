Statement From Marcus Center On BROADWAY BASH Postponement

The decision was made out of respect for the racial justice issues unfolding this week across the country.

Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center, issued the following statement on behalf of the Marcus Center regarding the decision to postpone the annual Broadway Bash event, which was to be held as a unique, drive-in event:

"Out of respect for the racial justice issues unfolding this week in our communities, we have decided to postpone our event. The Marcus Center recognizes the importance of standing united as a community in directly addressing these issues. Our focus must remain on the immediate need for change.

The Marcus Center, in a joint effort with Sazama's Fine Catering, will be donating the prepared meals to Just One More Ministry, a Milwaukee-based organization that works with area restaurants, caterers and food suppliers to recover and repackage excess food, providing a crucial service to those in need.

We are deeply grateful for the support of our donors, patrons and sponsors, and we are especially grateful for the continued commitment of our presenting event sponsor, Johnson Financial Group. We will share the postponed date with Marcus Center patrons as soon as we are able."

