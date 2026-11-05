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Spotlight: GRAVITY & OTHER MYTHS Takes Flight at Marcus Performing Arts Center

A stunning performance where strength, precision, and artistry come together on stage.

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Spotlight: GRAVITY & OTHER MYTHS Takes Flight at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Gravity and Other Myths takes flight at Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, WI. Get Tickets for a performance where strength, precision, and artistry come together on stage.

Everybody is a master of something. Blink, step, jump, balance, flip, fly. Gravity and Other Myths is an ode to the countless hours needed to achieve great things, and a tribute to the dedication required to realize our physical ambitions. It also acknowledges the backstory that is often more spectacular than the finished product.

Eight world-class acrobats investigate physical skill: how we obtain it, how we perfect it, and how it can transform our lives. By highlighting the nuance of high-level acrobatics, the production invites audiences to experience a deeper appreciation of the hours of training behind every skill they witness.

At its heart, the show is a love letter to our bodies and the amazing things they let us do every day. It is an invitation to watch the performers at work. Learn More and find tickets at Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202, or call (414) 273-7206.

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