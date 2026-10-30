Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SUGAR SKULL Postponed at Marcus Performing Arts Center
The Milwaukee venue will reschedule the production with its artistic team to find alternative dates.
In consideration of the scheduled activities in downtown Milwaukee, related to the celebration of the Brewers' World Series title, the Marcus Performing Arts Center and the artistic team members of Sugar Skull have collectively made the decision to postpone the scheduled performances and all ancillary activities for October 30, 2026. Postponed performances include a student matinee performance, student workshop, and an evening public performance.
The company states that they are working with the artists to find a new date, and an updated release will be sent out when details are finalized. All ticket holders of the performances will be contacted with the new date/time of performances once the details are confirmed. At that time, ticket holders can communicate with the MPAC box office staff regarding what they would like to do with their tickets.
About Sugar Skull
SUGAR SKULL! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure is a touring bilingual/bicultural musical for young audiences and families that uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of twelve-year-old Vita Flores. Vita thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos.
Meet Sugar Skull, a charismatic skeleton with a secret or two. With her skeletal new friend, Vita dances with ancient ancestors, sings with a sorrowful sorceress, escapes the trickster Chaneques, and even meets the famous Catrina Calavera. But can this clever youth gather the missing pieces needed for her Family ofrenda before it’s too late
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