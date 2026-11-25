NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

I have a confession to make. Despite THE SOUND OF MUSIC being my grandmother’s favorite movie musical and one of my mother’s favorites, I have never actually watched the movie in its entirety. (I know!) I have seen bits and pieces of it over the years and, through my love of musical theatre and my years of singing in choir growing up, was familiar with many of the songs. However, I entered the Marcus Performing Arts Center on Tuesday evening with only a general knowledge of the story and, in some ways, the opportunity to experience this beloved musical for the first time.

With music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the story of Maria, a young woman studying to become a nun in Austria who is sent to serve as governess to the seven children of widowed naval Captain Georg von Trapp. Through her love of music, her somewhat unconventional approach to caring for the children, and her infectious joy for life, Maria helps bring music and love back into a household that has largely been without either. As Maria develops feelings for the Captain, the growing threat of Nazi Germany’s annexation of Austria forces the family to make difficult decisions about their future.

While the music is undoubtedly what many of us associate with THE SOUND OF MUSIC, it is the performances and the relationships developed between the characters that make this production so enjoyable.

Leading the cast as Maria is Cayleigh Capaldi, whose beautiful soprano voice is matched by her ability to bring the many different aspects of Maria’s personality to life. Capaldi possesses wonderful vocal control, a beautiful vibrato, and the ability to deliver powerful vocals without sacrificing the emotional connection to the lyrics. Through her vocals, movements, and facial expressions, she is able to convey Maria’s insecurities, her somewhat childlike innocence, and her genuine love for life.

Of course, one cannot talk about THE SOUND OF MUSIC without mentioning its title song. Capaldi’s rendition was one of the true musical moments of the evening. You could feel Maria’s adoration for the mountains she grew up in and the sense of freedom and belonging she experiences when surrounded by them. Capaldi’s voice resonated throughout the theatre, and her delivery allowed us to experience some of that joy with her.

Equally enjoyable, although for very different reasons, was her performance of “The Lonely Goatherd” with the von Trapp children. The playful nature of the song, combined with Capaldi’s comedic timing and wonderful rapport with the children, made this one of the most entertaining numbers of the evening. It also demonstrated how naturally she was able to develop Maria’s relationship with the children.

Kevin Earley, as Captain Georg von Trapp, brings a smooth, soulful voice to the production. What I particularly appreciated about Earley’s performance, however, was his ability to show the emotional transformation of the Captain throughout the story. Initially, we see a man whose grief over the loss of his wife has left him emotionally disconnected from his children. Earley allows us to see that there is much more to this man than his stern military demeanor. As Maria becomes a part of their lives, we see the Captain gradually transform into a more present, loving, and supportive father. The chemistry between Earley and the children helps make that transformation believable.

Another standout of the evening was Lisa Howard as the Mother Abbess. Howard’s vocal ability is simply beautiful. Her incredible control, combined with the power and richness of her voice, gave me goosebumps on several occasions throughout the performance.

Her rendition of “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” was particularly powerful. It also brought back wonderful memories of singing the song in choir as a child. In fact, I had not realized until watching this production just how many of the songs from THE SOUND OF MUSIC we sang in elementary and junior high school choir, including “My Favorite Things” and “So Long, Farewell.” There is something special about hearing songs that have been a part of your life for decades and finally experiencing them within the context of the story for which they were written.

Matt Loehr also deserves recognition for his portrayal of Max Detweiler. Max is an interesting character in that his self-serving tendencies and willingness to make political concessions are often at odds with his genuine affection for the von Trapp family. Loehr does a wonderful job of balancing these seemingly conflicting aspects of the character. Through his physical presence, movements, vocals, and comedic delivery, he creates a character whom you may find yourself disliking at times, only to develop a greater appreciation for him as the story progresses. It is a performance that allows us to see the complexities of a man who is ultimately more than his desire to look out for himself.

And then there are the children. What a joy they are to watch! Each of the young performers brings something special to the production, with wonderful vocals, great physical comedy, and incredible chemistry not only with one another but also with Capaldi and Earley. So much of the success of this musical depends upon our ability to believe in the relationships between these seven children and the adults in their lives. These young performers succeed in doing just that while bringing an incredible amount of joy and energy to the stage.

While each deserves recognition, I would be remiss if I did not specifically mention Ariana Ferch as Liesl. In addition to possessing a beautiful voice, Ferch does a wonderful job of capturing the challenges of being the eldest of the von Trapp children. She effectively conveys the teenage angst and excitement of a young woman experiencing her first love, while also showing the maturity of someone who, through her family circumstances, has had to grow up a little faster than she should have. Ferch manages to balance that maturity with the innocence and vulnerability of a sixteen-year-old still trying to find her place in the world.

Perhaps the most memorable moment of the evening for me, however, was the performance of “Edelweiss” near the conclusion of the show.

When the banners bearing Nazi symbols appeared, I found myself having an almost immediate physical reaction. I felt sick to my stomach. It was a stark contrast to the joy and laughter that had filled so much of the evening, and it served as a powerful reminder of the circumstances in which this family found themselves.

One of the things I love most about live theatre is its ability to make us feel. Whether it is joy, sadness, anger, fear, or hope, a good theatrical production has the ability to evoke emotions in us that extend well beyond the stage. As the von Trapp family sang “Edelweiss,” essentially saying goodbye to the country they had known and loved while facing an uncertain future, the beauty and simplicity of the song helped ease some of those feelings of uneasiness. The juxtaposition of the beauty of the music against the disturbing imagery surrounding the family made for an incredibly moving moment.

It is also a reminder that beneath the familiar songs, the humor, and the romance, THE SOUND OF MUSIC is a story about family, courage, conviction, and the willingness to stand up for what one believes in, even when doing so comes at great personal cost.

I left the theatre with a greater appreciation not only for the music that I had known for much of my life but also for the story behind it. Whether, like me, you are experiencing the complete story for the first time, or you are someone who has watched the movie countless times over the years, this production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC offers much to enjoy.

I think I finally understand why this musical held such a special place in my grandmother’s heart. And I think it is safe to say that I will finally be sitting down to watch that movie in its entirety.

The Sound of Music plays at the Marcus Performing Arts Center through Sunday, November 29th. Tickets are available at: https://www.marcuscenter.org/event/the-sound-of-music/.

The race is on for the Milwaukee, WI Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 10% 2 COME FROM AWAY Milwaukee Repertory Theater 9% 3 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Lakeland Players 9% 4 1776 Musical Masquers 6% 5 FIREBRINGER Over Our Head Players 6% Best Play 1 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Lakeside Players 14% 2 THE GOOD ONE Over Our Head Players 7% 3 SENSE & SENSIBILITY Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 4 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE KAPA Repertory Theatre 7% 5 A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE Lakeland Players 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Rhode Center for the Arts 18% 2 Over Our Head Players 10% 3 Waukesha Civic Theatre 8% 4 Sunset Playhouse 6% 5 Lake Country Playhouse & Academy 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Chase Portner - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rhode Center for the Arts 9% 2 KyraJo Petit-Walla - THE PROM Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 3 Micah Friedman - THE SPITFIRE GRILL Skylight Music Theatre 6% 4 Riley Luettgen - REEFER MADNESS Outskirts Theatre Co 6% 5 Ryan McNeil - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone