Review: HEIST at Milwaukee Rep
The production will run through Dec. 20
“Heist,” a high-energy adventure presented at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, succeeds at a mission impossible – blending cinematic effects and the immediacy of live theater. It’s a perfect movie lovers' introduction to the stage.
Written by Arun Lakra with direction (and misdirection) by Blake Robison this is not a play that allows the audience to relax and assume they know when and how the story will end.
The cast of “Heist” features Brian Vaughn as the leader of the gang, Alex Purcell as his more glamorous second in command, Jessica Fishenfeld and Brian Thomas Abraham as the physical assets (gymnastics and intimidation respectively) and Angel Lin as the crucial computer geek. The team’s chemistry adds another layer of drama and uncertainty.
Kate Goehring is The Spider – a potential and dangerous mark.
Lakra’s sharp and often humorous dialog balance the special effects and occasional physical and mental gymnastics.
Heist is a co‑production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park & Gulfshore Playhouse. Robison, the Artistic Director of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
It offers many classic “crime movie” themes - code names, romance and rivalry and adds some ripped-from-the-headlines humorous pop culture references
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