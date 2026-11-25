NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

“Heist,” a high-energy adventure presented at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, succeeds at a mission impossible – blending cinematic effects and the immediacy of live theater. It’s a perfect movie lovers' introduction to the stage.

Written by Arun Lakra with direction (and misdirection) by Blake Robison this is not a play that allows the audience to relax and assume they know when and how the story will end.

The cast of “Heist” features Brian Vaughn as the leader of the gang, Alex Purcell as his more glamorous second in command, Jessica Fishenfeld and Brian Thomas Abraham as the physical assets (gymnastics and intimidation respectively) and Angel Lin as the crucial computer geek. The team’s chemistry adds another layer of drama and uncertainty.

Kate Goehring is The Spider – a potential and dangerous mark.

Lakra’s sharp and often humorous dialog balance the special effects and occasional physical and mental gymnastics.

Heist is a co‑production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park & Gulfshore Playhouse. Robison, the Artistic Director of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

It offers many classic “crime movie” themes - code names, romance and rivalry and adds some ripped-from-the-headlines humorous pop culture references

The race is on for the Milwaukee, WI Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 10% 2 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Lakeland Players 9% 3 COME FROM AWAY Milwaukee Repertory Theater 9% 4 1776 Musical Masquers 6% 5 FIREBRINGER Over Our Head Players 6% Best Play 1 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Lakeside Players 14% 2 THE GOOD ONE Over Our Head Players 7% 3 SENSE & SENSIBILITY Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 4 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE KAPA Repertory Theatre 7% 5 A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE Lakeland Players 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Rhode Center for the Arts 19% 2 Over Our Head Players 10% 3 Waukesha Civic Theatre 8% 4 Sunset Playhouse 6% 5 Lake Country Playhouse & Academy 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Chase Portner - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rhode Center for the Arts 9% 2 KyraJo Petit-Walla - THE PROM Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 3 Micah Friedman - THE SPITFIRE GRILL Skylight Music Theatre 6% 4 Riley Luettgen - REEFER MADNESS Outskirts Theatre Co 6% 5 Ryan McNeil - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone