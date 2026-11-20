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Those of us of a certain age probably remember the 1988 film Big, starring Tom Hanks. It's one of those movies that has stayed with audiences for decades, combining plenty of laughs with a surprisingly touching story about growing up. Now, Skylight Music Theatre brings that story to the stage with Big The Musical, a production filled with humor, heart, and a little bit of childhood magic.

The story follows 12-year-old Josh Baskin, who, after an embarrassing encounter with a girl at a carnival, makes a wish at a mysterious fortune-telling machine called Zoltar Speaks: "I wish I was big." The next morning, Josh wakes up to discover that his wish has come true. He's now a fully grown adult, although he's still very much a 12-year-old boy on the inside.

With the help of his best friend Billy, Josh heads to New York City in search of a way to reverse the wish. While waiting for answers, he lands a job at a toy company, develops an unexpected relationship with one of its executives, and begins to discover that being an adult isn't quite as wonderful as he imagined.

Under the direction of Michael Unger, Skylight's production does a wonderful job balancing the show's comedy with its more heartfelt moments. There are plenty of laughs throughout the evening, but Unger also allows the quieter, more emotional scenes to have their moment. The result is a production that is as touching as it is entertaining.

Zach Thomas Woods leads the cast as the adult Josh, and he is terrific. What makes his performance work so well is his ability to capture the innocence, curiosity, and wonder of a 12-year-old boy without making the character feel like a caricature. Whether he's discovering the rather surprising realities of his new adult body, navigating the corporate world, or trying to understand his growing feelings for Susan, Woods never lets us forget that Josh is still just a kid.

His physical comedy is especially enjoyable, and his reactions to situations that most adults take for granted provide some of the show's funniest moments. Woods also has an impressive vocal range, with a beautiful, soulful tone and an effortless, controlled delivery that really shines in the show's more emotional numbers. It's a performance that carries the production beautifully.

Milo Eull, who plays young Josh, is equally enjoyable. He brings just the right combination of enthusiasm, awkwardness, and youthful innocence to the role. Anyone who remembers being a 12-year-old boy can probably relate to at least a few of Josh's more cringe-worthy moments. Eull captures those experiences perfectly, while also establishing the character that Woods so effectively carries through the rest of the show.

One of the biggest standouts of the evening is Ira Kindkeppel-Longden as Billy, Josh's best friend. He is absolutely hilarious. Kindkeppel-Longden has terrific comedic timing, a wonderful stage presence, and a natural ability to make even the smallest moments entertaining. His vocals are equally impressive. But beyond the comedy, he also brings a genuine warmth to the role. Billy is Josh's connection to his childhood, and the friendship between the two characters is one of the most endearing parts of the story. Kindkeppel-Longden is a joy to watch every time he takes the stage.

Brianna Bauch gives a beautiful performance as Susan, the toy company executive who finds herself drawn to Josh's innocence and his completely different way of looking at the world. Bauch does a wonderful job showing Susan's growth throughout the story. At first, she's very much caught up in the expectations and routines of adulthood, but through her relationship with Josh, she begins to rediscover some of the joy and wonder she's lost along the way.

Bauch's vocals are beautiful and expressive, particularly during "Little Susan Lawrence," one of the most moving moments of the evening. Her performance is both heartbreaking and heartwarming, and she brings a vulnerability to Susan that makes the character's transformation feel genuine.

David Flores is excellent as Macmillan, the owner of the toy company who has become trapped in the corporate machinery of his own business. Flores does a great job portraying a man who has lost touch with the very thing that made him successful in the first place: the fun of toys. His strong vocals, expressive movement, and warm stage presence make Macmillan's rediscovery of that joy particularly satisfying.

Frankie Breit is also excellent as Paul, the ambitious executive who quickly finds himself at odds with Josh. Breit brings just the right amount of arrogance and frustration to the character, along with strong vocals and impressive dancing. His unexpected split during the energetic "Cross the Line" number was certainly one of the evening's crowd-pleasing moments.

And I have to mention Shawn Holmes as Zoltar. Rather than simply relying on a mechanical fortune-telling machine, the production brings Zoltar to life, and Holmes is perfectly cast. His deep, commanding voice is exactly what you'd expect from a mysterious carnival fortune teller, adding another fun element to the production.

Beyond the performances, one of the things I particularly enjoyed was the innovative scenic design by Jonathan Berg-Einhorn and the lighting and video design by John "Smooch" Medina. The two work beautifully together to help tell the story, creating a variety of locations and atmospheres without losing the flow of the production. The carnival scenes were especially impressive. The illuminated backgrounds really captured the excitement and energy of a carnival, making it feel as though we were right there alongside Josh. Throughout the show, the combination of scenery, lighting, and video added another dimension to the storytelling and helped bring Josh's extraordinary journey to life.

And then there's the piano.

Anyone who remembers the movie remembers that giant floor piano. Well, Skylight certainly doesn't disappoint. In fact, the piano in this production seems even bigger than the one from the film!

The number "Fun," featuring Josh and Macmillan dancing across the oversized piano, is easily one of the highlights of the evening. It's a fantastic combination of Berg-Einhorn's scenic design, Tori Watson's choreography, and the performances of Woods and Flores. The two actors make the entire sequence look effortless, but the timing, coordination, and physicality required to pull it off are incredibly impressive. It's one of those moments when everything comes together perfectly, and it's an absolute delight to watch.

Watson's choreography shines throughout the production, particularly during the ensemble number "Cross the Line." The stage comes alive with energy as the cast launches into an enthusiastic dance sequence that is both entertaining and visually impressive. Watson makes wonderful use of the entire ensemble, giving the performers opportunities to showcase their talents while keeping the movement connected to the story.

Another favorite moment comes during "Do You Want to Play Games," when Susan visits Josh's apartment expecting something considerably different from what Josh has in mind. While Susan is thinking romance, Josh quite literally wants to play games. The scene is hilarious, thanks in large part to the chemistry and comedic timing between Woods and Bauch. But it also leads to one of the show's loveliest moments, when Josh fills the room with stars using a planetarium light, creating a surprisingly tender scene between the two characters.

The November 13 performance did experience some audio issues, particularly at the beginning of the show, when the opening moments were without amplification. There were also intermittent sound problems throughout the evening. While noticeable and occasionally distracting, these issues didn't take away from the strength of the performances or the overall enjoyment of the production.

What I enjoyed most about Big The Musical is that it doesn't lose sight of the heart of the story. Yes, there are plenty of laughs, some wonderfully over-the-top moments, and a giant piano that's worth the price of admission on its own. But there's also a message that resonates, especially for those of us who have been adults for a while.

As Josh discovers that growing up isn't quite as much fun as he thought it would be, the adults around him begin to realize that maybe they've forgotten how to have fun themselves. It's a wonderful reminder that while growing older is inevitable, losing our sense of wonder doesn't have to be.

With a talented cast, imaginative staging, terrific choreography, and plenty of memorable moments, Skylight Music Theatre's Big The Musical is a thoroughly enjoyable evening of theater.

And who knows? You might just leave the theater wishing you could be 12 again. At least for a little while.

Photo by Mark Frohna. Emma Feierday for Mark Frohna Photography.

David Flores (Mr. MacMillan) and Zach Thomas Woods (Josh Baskin) in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Big: The Musical, running November 13 through December 27, 2026

The race is on for the Milwaukee, WI Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Milwaukee Repertory Theater 10% 2 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 9% 3 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Lakeland Players 9% 4 1776 Musical Masquers 7% 5 FIREBRINGER Over Our Head Players 6% Best Play 1 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Lakeside Players 14% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE KAPA Repertory Theatre 7% 3 SENSE & SENSIBILITY Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 4 2026 SNOWDANCE® 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL Sixth Street Theatre 6% 5 A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE Lakeland Players 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Rhode Center for the Arts 18% 2 Over Our Head Players 9% 3 Waukesha Civic Theatre 8% 4 Lake Country Playhouse & Academy 6% 5 Skylight Music Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Chase Portner - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rhode Center for the Arts 9% 2 KyraJo Petit-Walla - THE PROM Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 3 Micah Friedman - THE SPITFIRE GRILL Skylight Music Theatre 6% 4 Riley Luettgen - REEFER MADNESS Outskirts Theatre Co 6% 5 Ryan McNeil - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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