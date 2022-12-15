Renaissance Theaterworks Presents Pulitzer-Winning COST OF LIVING

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) continues their 30th season with "Cost of Living" by Martyna Majok, Jan 20 - Feb 12, 2023, at the Theater at 255 S. Water St. in Milwaukee's Harbor District.

The play will be directed by RTW newcomer Ben Raanan, and features actors Bryant Bentley, Regan Linton, Valentina Fittipaldi and Jamie Rizzo. Tickets are available at R-T-W.com 24 hours a day, or by calling the box office at 414-278-0765 or in person at the box office, 255 S. Water St., from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and 2 hours before performances. Note: Box Office will be closed the weeks of Christmas and New Years, but voicemail will be checked and calls returned. (Full list of performance dates, times and special shows below.)

This achingly human and surprisingly funny play is about the forces that bring people together, the realities of facing the world with disabilities and how deeply we all need each other. "Cost of Living" is the story of four very different people, in four very different circumstances, each trying to get by. Eddie, an unemployed truck driver, reunites with his ex-wife Ani after she suffers a devastating accident leaving her quadriplegic. John, a brilliant and witty doctoral student who has been disabled since birth, hires over-worked Jess as a caregiver. As their lives intersect, Martyna Majok's play delves into the chasm between abundance and need and explores the space where bodies - abled and disabled - meet each other.

In Martyna Majok's Pulitzer Prize (2018) winning script, she stipulates that the disabled characters in her play be portrayed by disabled actors, making this critically important story perceived to be difficult to cast. Enter Ben Raanan, Artistic Director of Phamaly Theatre Company in Denver CO, the nation's longest running disabled theater company, as RTW's choice to direct "Cost of Living."

Ben, who himself lives with disabilities, said "I have been pitching this play to various theaters for years. I never thought I would find a company to say yes, until I got a call from Suzan Fete. The visionaries at Renaissance [Theaterworks] have taken a chance to put on a play which contains a truly honest portrayal of disability." Suzan Fete said, "Disabled actors have difficulty finding work. Either the roles are not written, or theater companies are not willing to or can't take on the additional risk related to venue accessibility, housing, and other accommodations it takes to hire them. RTW exists to tell everyone's stories. If we can't tell the story of living with a disability then we are leaving people out. "Cost of Living" is worth that risk."

Having never taken on a production involving disabled personnel, nor a play with disabled characters before, RTW has sought the guidance of experts to help them do it right. Hiring Ben and collaborating with Phamaly Theatre Company is just the beginning. They have also engaged the consultation of Milwaukee-based Pink Umbrella Theatre Company, whose mission is to promote and provide theater that is accessible and inclusive with people who identify with a physical, intellectual or emotional disability. Lastly and coincidentally, RTW just hired Sarah Kriger Hwang as their new (well...returning) Marketing Director. Sarah lives with Multiple Sclerosis, a progessive and disabling neurological disorder. All of these resources will help RTW fulfill the needs of its personnel, production and audience with the utmost care, sensitivity and accessibility it can. Suzan Fete said, "Majok's script insists on the casting of diverse and disabled actors and this deepens the effect of her heartfelt and altogether human story. Renaissance would never have been able to produce COST OF LIVING without our collaboration partners: Phamaly Theatre and Pink Umbrella Theatre."

RTW will have a greater number of wheelchair accessible seats for "Cost of Living." 6-10 wheelchair seats will be available for each performance (depending on sizes of chairs) and adjustments will be made to the front-of-house to make mobility easier for the disabled (chair users and non-users). We will also provide sensory friendly and ASL interpreted performances and all performances will be live captioned.

Production Team

DIRECTOR...................................................... Ben Raanan

PRODUCTION MANAGER & STAGE MANAGER.... Bailey Wegner

ASST. STAGE MANAGER................................... Sydney Smith

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR.................................... Tony Lyons

LIGHTING DESIGN............................................ Sarah Hamilton

SCENIC DESIGN............................................... Sarah Ross**

SOUND DESIGN............................................... Josh Schmidt**

COSTUME DESIGN.......................................... Jason Orlenko**

PROP MASTER................................................ Olivia Bastien

WARDROBE SUPERVISOR................................ Shelby Kaishian

INTIMACY DIRECTOR....................................... Christopher Elst

DECK CHIEF................................................... Nat Goeller

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

** Member of the United Scenic Artists of America

Performance Schedule & Special Events

Friday, January 20 7:30 p.m. Preview

Saturday, January 21 4:00 p.m. Preview

Saturday, January 21 8:00 p.m. Opening Night & Reception

Sunday, January 22 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25 7:30 p.m. Wine Wednesday

Thursday, January 26 7:30 p.m. Community Networking Night

Friday, January 27 7:30 p.m. Talkback

Saturday, January 28 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 2:00 p.m. Playclub & Sensory Friendly Performance

Monday, January 30 7:30 p.m. Pay-What-You-Choose

Wednesday, February 1 7:30 p.m. Wine Wednesday