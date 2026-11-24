"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes of ANNIE at KAPA Repertory Theatre
The production used live cameras to take the Broadway classic beyond the stage and onto the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KAPA Repertory Theatre has released all new photos and behind-the-scenes video from their recent production of ANNIE, which used live cameras to take the Broadway classic beyond the stage and onto the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Check it out below!
Directed by Braxton Molinaro, the company’s Creative Director, the production integrated live cinematography, large-scale LED technology and projection with onstage performance and a live orchestra. During the November 19-22 engagement at the Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center, performers could appear in locations elsewhere in the theatre or outdoors, with their live camera images transmitted back into the auditorium as the musical unfolded.
The staging allowed audiences to move from the sweep of an ensemble number to the intimacy of a cinematic close-up, or between action onstage and action occurring beyond their direct line of sight. Rather than inserting prerecorded film sequences into the musical, the team used live images as part of the dramatic action, expanding the physical geography of the story without interrupting the performance.
The approach explores a central question for contemporary theatre: How can the camera direct attention, alter perspective and reveal emotional detail without competing with the live performer? For this production, the screen was not merely a scenic surface but another means of staging the story.
The creative team included filmmaker Thomas DeSando (live cinematography), Rasean Davonté Johnson (projection design), Kris Terry (choreography), Holly Stanfield (music direction) and Travis Horton, who conducted the nine-piece orchestra. DeSando also created the newly released behind-the-scenes video.
Photo Credit: Logan Fahey
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