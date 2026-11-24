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KAPA Repertory Theatre has released all new photos and behind-the-scenes video from their recent production of ANNIE, which used live cameras to take the Broadway classic beyond the stage and onto the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Check it out below!

Directed by Braxton Molinaro, the company’s Creative Director, the production integrated live cinematography, large-scale LED technology and projection with onstage performance and a live orchestra. During the November 19-22 engagement at the Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center, performers could appear in locations elsewhere in the theatre or outdoors, with their live camera images transmitted back into the auditorium as the musical unfolded.

The staging allowed audiences to move from the sweep of an ensemble number to the intimacy of a cinematic close-up, or between action onstage and action occurring beyond their direct line of sight. Rather than inserting prerecorded film sequences into the musical, the team used live images as part of the dramatic action, expanding the physical geography of the story without interrupting the performance.

The approach explores a central question for contemporary theatre: How can the camera direct attention, alter perspective and reveal emotional detail without competing with the live performer? For this production, the screen was not merely a scenic surface but another means of staging the story.

The creative team included filmmaker Thomas DeSando (live cinematography), Rasean Davonté Johnson (projection design), Kris Terry (choreography), Holly Stanfield (music direction) and Travis Horton, who conducted the nine-piece orchestra. DeSando also created the newly released behind-the-scenes video.

Photo Credit: Logan Fahey

The race is on for the Milwaukee, WI Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 10% 2 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Lakeland Players 9% 3 COME FROM AWAY Milwaukee Repertory Theater 9% 4 1776 Musical Masquers 6% 5 FIREBRINGER Over Our Head Players 6% Best Play 1 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Lakeside Players 14% 2 SENSE & SENSIBILITY Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE KAPA Repertory Theatre 7% 4 THE GOOD ONE Over Our Head Players 6% 5 A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE Lakeland Players 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Rhode Center for the Arts 18% 2 Over Our Head Players 10% 3 Waukesha Civic Theatre 8% 4 Lake Country Playhouse & Academy 6% 5 Lakeland Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Chase Portner - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rhode Center for the Arts 9% 2 KyraJo Petit-Walla - THE PROM Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 3 Micah Friedman - THE SPITFIRE GRILL Skylight Music Theatre 6% 4 Riley Luettgen - REEFER MADNESS Outskirts Theatre Co 6% 5 Ryan McNeil - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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