Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN DOOR COUNTY Rehearsals Begin at Third Avenue PlayWorks

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Rehearsals began this week at Third Avenue PlayWorks (TAP) for the new adaptation of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN DOOR COUNTY by Neil Brookshire with additional material by Dan Klarer. The final show of the 2026 season at TAP runs from December 2 through December 27, 2026, featuring Cassandra Bissell, Brian Grimm, Ray Jivoff, Dan Klarer, Ryan Schabach, and Rachael Zientek.

TAP is back with an all new version of It's A Wonderful Life. With the helpful assistance of a multi talented musician and foley artist, the ensemble of actors once again brings the lovable and irascible residents of Bedford Falls to life in this staged 1940s radio broadcast where the audience is the live studio audience. The production is billed as a unique spin on one of America's favorite films and as great fun for the whole family.

'There's something enduring about It's a Wonderful Life – a parable for us all, reminding us that our lives are woven together in ways we don't always recognize,' says director Samantha Martinson. 'I'm grateful we get to share this story with you, and I hope it offers a moment to pause and perhaps recognize the wonderful life all around you.'

This production marks a special milestone for TAP, celebrating the twenty-fifth production for both Jackie and Steve Kane Artistic Director Jacob Janssen and Technical Director Alex Polzin. Since joining TAP for the 2022 season, Janssen and Polzin have played an integral role in bringing the theatre's productions to life, contributing to all five mainstage productions each season.

For Janssen, the milestone reflects his ongoing artistic leadership and commitment to meaningful storytelling, community engagement, and the development of new works. A director and producer with more than a decade of professional experience at theatres in Washington, D.C., since arriving in Door County, Janssen has helped shape TAP's artistic vision, championing both established and emerging playwrights. His work at TAP includes directing the 2023 world premiere of Jennifer Blackmer's I Carry Your Heart with Me, recognized by the American Theater Critics Association as one of the three best new plays produced outside of New York City that year.

For Polzin, reaching twenty-five productions celebrates the creative craftsmanship and technical expertise that make each production possible. As Technical Director, he brings a background in applied theatre technology and design, with experience as a scenic artist, carpenter, and designer, as well as work with Creede Repertory Theater and Utah Festival Opera. Since joining TAP in 2022, Polzin has helped translate each production's artistic vision into a physical reality onstage, as well as scenic design for several productions, supporting the theatre's commitment to quality storytelling and new play development.

Together, Janssen and Polzin represent two essential sides of the theatrical process: the artistic vision that guides an organization and the technical creativity and collaboration that bring that vision to life. Their twenty-five-show milestone is a testament not only to their individual contributions, but also to the consistency, dedication, and teamwork behind every TAP production.

The production of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Door County at TAP is directed by Samantha Martinson with scenic design by TAP's Technical Director Alex Polzin, costume design by Kärin Kopischke, lighting design by Colin Gawronski, sound design/MD by Brian Grimm, props design by Haley Anne Brown, and production stage management by Kelsey Brennan York.

The Cast

Cassandra Bissell as Berta Drummond

Brian Grimm as Chet Hofflenbergstromer (Foley Artist & Musician)

Ray Jivoff as Robert Landis

Dan Klarer as Phil Blanchard

Ryan Schabach as Jack Lavell

Rachael Zientek as Cindy Larsen

Performance Schedule

December 2 - 27, 2026

Wednesday-Saturday and Tuesday, December 22 evenings at 7:30 p.m.

Special matinees Friday, December 11, 18, & Thursday, December 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Pay-What-You-Will Preview: Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. with half of the proceeds benefiting TAP's Education Program

Ticketed Preview & Wine Night: Thursday, December 3, 2026

Opening Night Reception: Friday, December 4, 2026

Post-Show Conversation: Friday, December 11, 2026, following 2:00 p.m. matinee

Closing Day: Sunday, December 27, 2026

For more information about performances of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Door County at Third Avenue PlayWorks or to purchase tickets, visit thirdavenueplayworks.org/its-a-wonderful-life-live-in-door-county or call the box office at (920) 743-1760.

About Jacob Janssen

Jacob is in his fifth season as the artistic director of Third Avenue PlayWorks. He is a director and producer focused on the development of new work and community engagement with the arts.

Jacob has over a decade of professional producing experience at theatres such as Studio Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, and Mosaic Theater Company in Washington, DC. He is also a tireless advocate for the arts in the community. Jacob has served as the president of the Peninsula Arts and Humanities Alliance, an advocacy organization representing eighteen of the region's cultural organizations.

In 2023, Jacob directed the world premiere of Jennifer Blackmer's I Carry Your Heart With Me, which was recognized by the American Theater Critics Association as one of the three best new plays produced outside of New York City that year. He has led the development of work by established and emerging writers such as Alex Lin, Nina Segal, Julia Izumi, Tearrance Chisholm, Jesse Jae Hoon, Deepak Kumar, Alaudin Ullah, Ankita Raturi, Mallory Jane Weiss, and others.

Originally from Kiel, Wisconsin, Jacob holds a BFA in Acting from UW-Stevens Point and an MFA in Directing from DePaul University. His extended family have lived and worked in Door County for decades. Some of his earliest memories are of The Blue Iris in Egg Harbor, the restaurant his grandparents owned and operated. Jacob and his wife, Lisa, now live in Sturgeon Bay with their two children, Leo and August.

About Alex Polzin

This is Alex's fifth season with Third Avenue PlayWorks. Originally from Denver, Colorado, Alex studied at Metropolitan University of Denver where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Applied Theatre Technology and Design, with an emphasis in scenic art and design. Post college, Alex worked as a scenic artist, carpenter, and designer in the Denver area, as well as four seasons with Creede Repertory Theater. Alex worked as one of the Assistant Technical Directors at Utah Festival Opera from 2019 through 2020. After relocating to Wisconsin, he returned to theater in 2022, designing UWGB's production of Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Immediately after that production, he was offered the Technical Director position at TAP. Alex is incredibly proud of TAP's dedication to quality storytelling and new play development. Favorite productions here include: The Mystery of Irma Vep, I Carry Your Heart With Me, and Ryan's Pub Trivia Night. As always, he wishes to thank the family, friends, and fellow artists who've helped along the way. Soli Deo Gloria.

About Third Avenue PlayWorks

Located in downtown Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks (TAP) presents riveting performances of comedies, dramas, and musicals in the Steve and Jackie Kane Theatre. This unique 124-seat space brings audiences face-to-face with powerful stories by creating the most intimate theatrical experience possible. With its ever-growing reputation, varied educational opportunities, and long-standing presence in the community, TAP is an integral part of Door County's vibrant arts scene. TAP is Door County's premier year-round professional theatre. For more information, visit thirdavenueplayworks.org.

































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