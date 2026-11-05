Michael Unger to Direct BIG: THE MUSICAL at Skylight, 12 Years After New York Revival

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Twelve years after directing Big: The Musical in New York,, Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger will return to the material at Skylight, bringing a longstanding professional relationship with the show's creators and deep familiarity with its evolution. His return offers an opportunity to revisit the beloved story with a fresh perspective while continuing the creative collaboration that began in 2014. Performances will run November 13 – December 27, 2026.

Based on the beloved 1988 film starring Tom Hanks, Big: The Musical features a book by Emmy-winning John Weidman, music by Grammy and Oscar-winning David Shire, and lyrics by Tony-winning Richard Maltby, Jr. The musical follows twelve-year-old Josh Baskin, who wishes to become “big” and wakes up the next morning in the body of a 30-year-old man. As Josh navigates adulthood, he begins to see the world and himself differently.

Unger first directed Big in 2014 as part of Off-Broadway's York Theatre Company Musicals in Mufti series in New York. The production featured John Tartaglia as Josh Baskin, Kerry Butler as Susan Lawrence, and the lyricist, Richard Maltby, Jr. as MacMillan in a revised version. The York's intimate Musicals in Mufti format utilized minimal staging, props, and costumes to allow the words, music, and character relationships to take the focus.

More than a decade later, Unger is approaching the musical on a much larger theatrical scale. Skylight's production expands the world of Big through fully-realized production elements, a live orchestra, and a large cast that includes professional performers alongside many Milwaukee-area young performers.

At the center of the production is Zach Thomas Woods as Josh Baskin, following his recent Skylight appearances in Amadeus and A ROCKIN' Midsummer Night's Dream. Brianna Bauch stars as Susan Lawrence, with Carmen Risi, David Flores, Frankie Breit, Shawn Holmes, Brandite Reed, and Ira Kindkeppel-Longden among the featured cast. Two alternating youth cast members join the professional performers, bringing another generation of performers into the world of Big.

Unger is joined by Music Director David Bonofiglio and Choreographer Tori Watson, with whom he previously collaborated on School of Rock and the world premiere of Juliet & Romeo. The creative team also includes Scenic Designer Jonathan Berg-Einhorn, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, Lighting and Video Designer John “Smooch” Medina, and Sound Designer Sarah Ramos.

The musical itself has a history of evolution. Big: The Musical opened on Broadway in 1996 and received five Tony Award nominations. Following its Broadway run, Weidman, Shire, and Maltby, Jr. continued revising the material, including changes made that informed the York Theatre production Unger directed in 2014.

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