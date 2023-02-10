Marquette Theatre To Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, February 17-26

Marquette Theatre will present "The Importance of Being Earnest," Friday, Feb. 17, to Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre.

"The Importance of Being Earnest" is a beloved Oscar Wilde comedy classic. When Jack and Algernon expect to achieve romantic success by using the same pseudonym, hilarity ensues. This piece of theatre perfection is permeated with Wilde's wit and his charismatic characters-from a tempestuous tea with Gwendolyn and Cecily to the biting rebuffs of Lady Bracknell... perhaps Miss Prism will put things right!

The show will run Feb. 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 19, 26 at 2:30 p.m.. Tickets are available for purchase through the Marquette Theatre ticketing webpage. For more information about performances, please contact the Helfaer Box Office at (414) 288-7504 or helfaer.boxoffice@marquette.edu.

