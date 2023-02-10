Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marquette Theatre To Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, February 17-26

“The Importance of Being Earnest” is a beloved Oscar Wilde comedy classic.

Feb. 10, 2023  
Marquette Theatre will present "The Importance of Being Earnest," Friday, Feb. 17, to Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre.

"The Importance of Being Earnest" is a beloved Oscar Wilde comedy classic. When Jack and Algernon expect to achieve romantic success by using the same pseudonym, hilarity ensues. This piece of theatre perfection is permeated with Wilde's wit and his charismatic characters-from a tempestuous tea with Gwendolyn and Cecily to the biting rebuffs of Lady Bracknell... perhaps Miss Prism will put things right!

The show will run Feb. 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 19, 26 at 2:30 p.m.. Tickets are available for purchase through the Marquette Theatre ticketing webpage. For more information about performances, please contact the Helfaer Box Office at (414) 288-7504 or helfaer.boxoffice@marquette.edu.

Review: HAIRSPRAY is a Joyous Welcome to the 60s at the MARCUS CENTER Photo
Review: HAIRSPRAY is a Joyous Welcome to the '60s at the MARCUS CENTER
The tour of HAIRSPRAY is pure joy, lighting up Milwaukee’s Marcus Center through February 12th with exuberant dancing, glorious voices, and a bright, bubbly outlook that’s just what this Wisconsin winter needs. 
Photos: First Look at THE HEART SELLERS World Premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at THE HEART SELLERS World Premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Lloyd Suh’s The Heart Sellers, running February 7 – March 19, 2023 in the Stiemke Studio.
Review: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE Photo
Review: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE
The good news: Evita at Skylight Music Theatre is a stunner that's not to be missed. The bad news: Milwaukee-area theater fans only have until February 19th to catch it on stage.
Tickets For Disneys FROZEN at the Marcus Center Go On Sale Friday Photo
Tickets For Disney's FROZEN at the Marcus Center Go On Sale Friday
Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Marcus Performing Arts Center announced that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00am.

