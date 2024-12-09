Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Milwaukee, WI Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Torres - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 10%

Amanda Hartlaub - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 8%

Ami Majeskie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 7%

Ashley Patin - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 6%

Melanie Wright - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 6%

Abby Rasmussen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 6%

Zachariah Stearn - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Ami Majeskie - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 4%

Gina Pavaglio - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 4%

Thom Cauley - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Ami Majeskie - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 4%

Tori Watson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Dijon Michelle Kirkland - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Janesville Performing Arts Center 3%

Karl Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Rebecca Ruiz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 3%

Ryan Cappleman - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Stephanie Staszak - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Ami Majeskie - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Melissa Bloch-Meier - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 2%

Kristin Althoff & Melissa Zeien - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Molly Rhode - DIARY OF A WHIMPY KID - First Stage 1%

Samantha Paige - BAT BOY - Outskirts Theatre Co. 1%

Tori Watson - FIREBRINGER - Hi-Five Arts 1%

Reed Laplau - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

Dani Kuepper - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abby Miller - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 13%

Beth Wynveen - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 8%

Beth Wynveen - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 6%

Darcy Devens - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 5%

Margot Lange - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 5%

Sarah Jo Martens - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Brooke Hess - WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 4%

Alex Ebert/Katie Gordon - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Patricia A. Hibbert - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Lisa Quinn - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Lo Villarreal - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 3%

Alex Tacoma - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Milwaukee Rep 3%

Nikki Heiniger - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Jamie Wynveen - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Jason Orlenko - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Tinder - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Lisa Quinn - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Christy Miceli - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Alexander Burnett Tecoma - LIBERACE! - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

Cassie Gherardini - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 2%

Anne Mollerskov with Racine Area Veterans Inc - SEVEN SACRIFICES - Over Our Head Players 2%

Michael Crowley/Abby Miller - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 1%

Misti Bradford - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

Claire Kinder - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

Yvonne Miranda - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Zachariah Stearn - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 9%

Jenny Hoffman - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 7%

Katie Gordon - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Zachariah Stearn - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Ami Majeskie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 5%

Christopher Orth - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 5%

Sarah Jo Martens - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Alan Piotrowicz - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 4%

Alexandria Wailes / Michael Unger - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 4%

Tommy Lueck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Michael Unger - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Ryan Schabach - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Briana Gens - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

David P. Pecsi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 3%

Stephanie Hormig - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 3%

Breanne Brennan - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Karl Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Ashley S. Jordan - ELTON JOHN AND TIM RICE'S AIDA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Patrick Hitt - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Brett Smock - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Jeff Frank - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Douglas Instenes - CABARET - Racine Theatre Guild 2%

Randall Dodge - HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 1%

Rich Smith - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%

Doug Clemons - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Duncan Doherty - ROSENCRANTZ & GILDENSTERN ART DEAD - Sheboygan Theatre Company - Studio Players 9%

Jordyn Lander - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Alex Ebert - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Paul Steinbach - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 5%

Cody Lindau - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 4%

Brian Zelinski - A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Anne Mollerskov - PROOF - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 4%

Goo - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Katie Gordon/Alex Ebert - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Samantha Martinson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 3%

Christy Miceli - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 3%

Brent Hazelton - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 3%

Carol Dolphin - REHEARSAL FOR MURDER - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Karen McKinney - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Falls Patio Players 2%

Jeff Frank - ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND - First Stage 2%

Mary Beth Topf - THE NERD - West Allis Players 2%

Christy Miceli - TUESDAY’S WITH MORRIE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Jenn Dobby - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Elyse Edelman - THE WOLVES - Renaissance theaterworks 2%

Linetta Alexander Islam - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - Black Arts MKE 2%

Dustin J. Martin - HAMLET - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

Jennifer Dobby - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Morgan Gates - MARS LOST - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Nancy Hurd - GEEZERS - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Dimonte Henning - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 11%

MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 4%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Bombshell Theatre Company 4%

THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 1%

THE WOLVES - Renaissance theaterworks 1%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Hoffman - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 10%

Brandon Layburn/Abby Miller/Molly Grabiel - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 8%

Lisa Stewart - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Zach Pizza - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Annie Wiegand - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 5%

Colin Gawronski - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 5%

Ryan Barry - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 4%

Briana Gens - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 4%

Zach Wilson - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Breanne Brennan - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Breanne Brennan - CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Abby James - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 4%

Matt Carr - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Matthew Carr - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Breanne Brennan - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Maaz Ahmed - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Jim Padovano - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 2%

Milton Smith - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Rich Smith - MISERY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Martin Yates - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Eric Rorholm - AIDA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Jason Fassl - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE MUSICAL - First Stage 1%

Jason Fassl - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 1%

Mike Van Dreser - THE PROM - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%

Jose Santiago - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY - Skylight Music Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bryan Chung - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 9%

Tom Kamenick - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 9%

David Bonofiglio - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

Julie Johnson - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 6%

Joe Cardamone - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Angie Rodenkirch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Tracy Garon - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Zach Holden - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Alex Chilsen - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 4%

Jen Shanin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 4%

Jessi Kolberg - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 4%

Anne Mollerskov - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 4%

Mark Mrozek - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Julie Johnson - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Brittany Baldwin - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Ashley Makeever - NEXT TO NORMAL - Kith and Kin Theatre Co-op 3%

Eric Svejcar - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Amanda Patino - GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

David Bonofiglio - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Mark Mrozek - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Sue Gedemer - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Vance Dahl - THE PROM - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Julie Johnson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Julie Johnson & the Adequate Band - ELTON JOHN AND TIM RICE'S AIDA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Dan Kazemi - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 2%



Best Musical

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 8%

MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 8%

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theater Company 5%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 5%

THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 4%

RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - Next Act Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 3%

CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Fireside theatre 2%

KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%

LIBERACE! - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kristen Sorenson - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Alex Ebert - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Joshua Pope - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Aaron Covey - WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 3%

Brittany Roux - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 3%

Molly Grabiel - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Donovyn James - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Bradley Tremblay - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Lo Villarreal - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 3%

Amanda Hartlaub - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Joey Sanzaro - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Joshua Ludens - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Caleb Joyner - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Tom Roberts - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

KyraJo Petit-Walla - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Trevor Clementi - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

Emily Keiner - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Jesse Weinberg - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Ben Ardis - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Taylor Miñan - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Jamie Fry/Alison Pinchard - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Vivian Romano - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Anita Pena - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

Candace Decker - HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 1%

Nick Zajdel - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alayna Perry - BIZARRE INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS - Pink Umbrella Theatre 7%

Abby Miller - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Daniel Hennell - ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Sheboygan Theatre Company - Studio Players 4%

Aven Peters - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Zach Thomas Woods - HAMLET - SummerStage of Delafield 4%

Elizabeth Kaufmann - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Bradley Tremblay - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 3%

Jack Anderson - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Jim Harriman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Matt Daniels - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Briana Gens - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 2%

Anna Marie Zorn - THE NERD - West Allis Players 2%

Danny Polaski - GEEZERS - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Brian Dean - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Samantha Paige - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Emma Quist - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

David Quinn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Joe Gallo - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Duncan Doherty - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Alexa Farrell - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Kelly Doherty - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Peter Gibeau - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

Julie Ferris-Tillman - ALMOST, MAINE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

Hannah Rehfeldt - ALMOST, MAINE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

Alexandra Szabo - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%



Best Play

PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 13%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

THE CHOSEN - Milwaukee Rep 6%

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 5%

ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Falls Patio Players 4%

NOISES OFF - Falls Patio Players 3%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 3%

REHEARSAL FOR MURDER - Sunset Playhouse 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 3%

ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

THE WOLVES - Renaissance theaterworks 2%

MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

MISERY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

HAMLET - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

GEEZERS - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

PROOF - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 31%

LA BOHÉME - Florentine Opera 24%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING OPERA - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 19%

CANDIDE - Skylight Music Theatre 19%

COSI FAN TUTTE - Brew City Opera 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zachariah Stearn - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 16%

Tim Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 6%

Alex Ebert - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Alex Ebert - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Alex Ebert - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Adam Harrison & Kimberly Laberge - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Lindsay Fuori - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 4%

Katie Johnson KJ - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Adam Hastings - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Christy Miceli - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 3%

Alexander Ebert - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Bob Sagadin - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 3%

Colin Gawronski - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Katie Johnson KJ - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Alex Ebert/Abby Miller - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Breanne Brennan - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Madelyn Yee - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Clayton Irwin - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

KJ Johnson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Adam Hastings - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Falls Patio Players 2%

Nikki Lueck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Jim Padovano - CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES - Falls Patio Players 1%

Caroline Dischell - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

James Ortiz - CANDIDE - Skylight Music Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Schmidt - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 10%

Tom Roberts - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 9%

Jordyn Lander/Abby Miller - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 8%

Eric Rautmann - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 8%

Scott Varga - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 6%

Breanne Brennan - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Steve Tonar - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 5%

Ethan Kivela - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 3%

Eric Rautmann - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Sam Robertson - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Chad Parsley - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Liam Ledford - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 3%

Mike Van Dreser - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 3%

Tom Matesak - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Alan Piotrowicz - ANOTHER MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Optimist Theatre 2%

Cricket S. Myers - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Breanne Brennan - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Sarah Ramos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Mike Van Dreser - THE PROM - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Mark Paffrath - SEVEN SACRIFICES - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Breanne Brennan - A ROCK SAILS BY - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Steve Tonar - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Justin D. Cook - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aaron Kohlmeier/Jason Aaron - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Aaron Covey - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Abby McBee - HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 5%

Jordan Pollard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 4%

Alyssa Stearns - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Georgia Hughes - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Aidan Black - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Nico Torres - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Kristin Brown - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Emilia Kosek - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Ellie Thelen - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Danielle Katers - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Clara Tremblay - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Amanda Hartlaub - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Kao Zhong Xiong - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Gabriella George - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Kurt Wolf - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

Elisebeth Sparks - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Nicholas Callan Haubner - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Erica Wright - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Bob Zimmerman - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 1%

Nick Sweet - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Adrian Ford - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%

Harlowe Cook - CHRISTMAS STORY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

Cole Bugiel - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sam Simon - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 12%

Abigail Ford - CRY IT OUT - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Molly Grabiel - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Zoe Osk - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Daniel Hennell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Seven Ages Theatrical 3%

Ariana Manghera - HAMLET - Ophelia 3%

Brandite Reed - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - Black Arts MKE 3%

Erin Tetour - THE 39 STEPS - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Madison Nowak - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Jim Werwinski - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 3%

A.J. Laird - SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

Goo - A ROCK SAILS BY - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

A.J. Magoon - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 3%

Todd Denning - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - First Stage 2%

Robb Bessey - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Hazel Dye - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Marilyn White - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

Matthew Beier - ALMOST, MAINE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Kara Jensen - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 2%

Brad Kostreva - PROOF - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Angie Rodenkirch - GEEZERS - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Elyse Edelman - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

Zavyn Marsack - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 1%

Jim Donaldson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Melissa Hughes Ernest - SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Rhode Center for the Arts 15%

Sheboygan Theatre Company 15%

Skylight Music Theatre 7%

Waukesha Civic Theatre 7%

Lake Country Playhouse 6%

Sunset Playhouse 6%

Kettle Moraine Playhouse 5%

First Stage 4%

Milwaukee Rep 3%

Next Act Theatre 3%

Over Our Head Players (Sixth Street Theatre) 3%

Theater for Young Audiences 3%

Bombshell Theatre Company 3%

Falls Patio Players 3%

SummerStage of Delafield 2%

Impact Theatre Company 2%

Pink Umbrella Theatre 2%

Janesville Performing Arts Center 2%

Forte Theatre Company 2%

The Box Theatre Company 1%

Renaissance theaterworks 1%

Malt House Theater, Home of the Haylofters 1%

West Allis Players 1%

Play-by-Play Theatre 1%

Outskirts Theatre Co 1%



Comments