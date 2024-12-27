Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL at Skylight Music Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ami Majeskie - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 11%

Brandon Torres - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 8%

Amanda Hartlaub - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Tori Watson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

Abby Rasmussen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 6%

Ashley Patin - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 5%

Ami Majeskie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 5%

Melanie Wright - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Zachariah Stearn - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Thom Cauley - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Ami Majeskie - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 3%

Karl Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Gina Pavaglio - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Melissa Bloch-Meier - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Kristin Althoff & Melissa Zeien - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

Reed Laplau - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Dijon Michelle Kirkland - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Janesville Performing Arts Center 2%

Stephanie Staszak - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Rebecca Ruiz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

Ryan Cappleman - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Ami Majeskie - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Tori Watson - FIREBRINGER - Hi-Five Arts 2%

Dani Kuepper - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Molly Rhode - DIARY OF A WHIMPY KID - First Stage 1%

Jenn Rose - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Darcy Devens - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 11%

Abby Miller - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 10%

Beth Wynveen - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 6%

Patricia A. Hibbert - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Beth Wynveen - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Christy Miceli - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 4%

Alex Ebert/Katie Gordon - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Sarah Jo Martens - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Margot Lange - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Lisa Quinn - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Brooke Hess - WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 3%

Anne Mollerskov with Racine Area Veterans Inc - SEVEN SACRIFICES - Over Our Head Players 3%

Cassie Gherardini - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Alex Tacoma - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Nikki Heiniger - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Misti Bradford - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Jason Orlenko - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Lisa Quinn - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Lo Villarreal - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Jamie Wynveen - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Yvonne Miranda - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Elizabeth Tinder - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Alexander Burnett Tecoma - LIBERACE! - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

Amy Horst - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Claire Kinder - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ami Majeskie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 11%

Michael Unger - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

Zachariah Stearn - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Alexandria Wailes / Michael Unger - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 5%

Katie Gordon - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Jenny Hoffman - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Tommy Lueck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Sarah Jo Martens - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Alan Piotrowicz - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 4%

Christopher Orth - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 4%

Zachariah Stearn - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Patrick Hitt - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Rich Smith - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

Karl Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Briana Gens - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

Ryan Schabach - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

David P. Pecsi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

Stephanie Hormig - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Breanne Brennan - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Doug Clemons - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

Christopher Orth - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falls Patio Players 1%

Ashley S. Jordan - ELTON JOHN AND TIM RICE'S AIDA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

Douglas Instenes - CABARET - Racine Theatre Guild 1%

Jeff Frank - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 1%

Brett Smock - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY - Skylight Music Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Paul Steinbach - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 13%

Duncan Doherty - ROSENCRANTZ & GILDENSTERN ART DEAD - Sheboygan Theatre Company - Studio Players 7%

Alex Ebert - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Jordyn Lander - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Anne Mollerskov - PROOF - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 4%

Brian Zelinski - A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Cody Lindau - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Goo - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Karen McKinney - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Falls Patio Players 3%

Jeff Frank - ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND - First Stage 3%

Jenn Dobby - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Brent Hazelton - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 3%

Samantha Martinson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 2%

Rich Smith - SEVEN SACRIFICES - Over Our Head Players 2%

Carol Dolphin - REHEARSAL FOR MURDER - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Christy Miceli - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Katie Gordon/Alex Ebert - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Meghan Hopper - LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Christy Miceli - TUESDAY’S WITH MORRIE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Mary Beth Topf - THE NERD - West Allis Players 2%

Reva Fox and Katie Cummings - BIZARRE INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS - Pink Umbrella Theatre 2%

Dimonte Henning - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

Mark Clements - THE COAST STARLIGHT - Milwaukee Rep 1%

Elyse Edelman - THE WOLVES - Renaissance theaterworks 1%

Linetta Alexander Islam - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - Black Arts MKE 1%



Best Ensemble

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 10%

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 9%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 8%

MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 6%

RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Bombshell Theatre Company 3%

RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 3%

SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 1%

LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Breanne Brennan - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 11%

Zach Pizza - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 9%

Valerie Hoffman - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Annie Wiegand - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Brandon Layburn/Abby Miller/Molly Grabiel - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Lisa Stewart - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Abby James - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 4%

Colin Gawronski - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 4%

Matt Carr - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Ryan Barry - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 4%

Breanne Brennan - CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Zach Wilson - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Jim Padovano - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Briana Gens - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Rich Smith - MISERY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

Breanne Brennan - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Matthew Carr - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Maaz Ahmed - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Eric Rorholm - AIDA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Martin Yates - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Milton Smith - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Jason Fassl - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 1%

Jason Fassl - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE MUSICAL - First Stage 1%

Jose Santiago - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

Ellie Rabinowitz - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Julie Johnson - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 12%

David Bonofiglio - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 11%

Bryan Chung - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 7%

Tom Kamenick - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Tracy Garon - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Angie Rodenkirch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Anne Mollerskov - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 4%

Alex Chilsen - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 4%

Mark Mrozek - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Joe Cardamone - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Zach Holden - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Julie Johnson - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Eric Svejcar - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Jessi Kolberg - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 3%

Jen Shanin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 3%

David Bonofiglio - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Julie Johnson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Amanda Patino - GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Brittany Baldwin - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

Ashley Makeever - NEXT TO NORMAL - Kith and Kin Theatre Co-op 2%

Dan Kazemi - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Mark Mrozek - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Sue Gedemer - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Vance Dahl - THE PROM - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%

Julie Johnson & the Adequate Band - ELTON JOHN AND TIM RICE'S AIDA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%



Best Musical

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 11%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 11%

MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 6%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theater Company 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 3%

RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - Next Act Theatre 3%

AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Fireside theatre 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falls Patio Players 1%

XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 1%

LIBERACE! - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Bradley Tremblay - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 9%

Joey Sanzaro - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Kristin Sorenson - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Alex Ebert - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Joshua Pope - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Brittany Roux - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 3%

Aaron Covey - WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 3%

Anita Pena - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Donovyn James - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Lo Villarreal - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Molly Grabiel - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Amanda Hartlaub - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Caleb Joyner - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Joshua Ludens - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

KyraJo Petit-Walla - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Gigi Carlino - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falls Patio Players 2%

Tom Roberts - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Vivian Romano - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Ben Ardis - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Emily Keiner - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Jesse Weinberg - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

A.J. Laird - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%

Erin Rosenfeld - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

Trevor Clementi - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 1%

Anne Mollerskov - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alayna Perry - BIZARRE INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS - Pink Umbrella Theatre 12%

Bradley Tremblay - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 12%

Abby Miller - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Elizabeth Kaufmann - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Zach Thomas Woods - HAMLET - SummerStage of Delafield 3%

Daniel Hennell - ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Sheboygan Theatre Company - Studio Players 3%

Aven Peters - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Anna Marie Zorn - THE NERD - West Allis Players 2%

Brian Dean - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

David Quinn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Matt Daniels - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Jim Harriman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Joe Gallo - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Jack Anderson - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Alexa Farrell - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

Kelly Doherty - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Briana Gens - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 1%

Julie Ferris-Tillman - ALMOST, MAINE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

Danny Polaski - GEEZERS - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Emma Quist - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 1%

Samantha Paige - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

Heidi Armbruster - SCARECROW - Next Act Theatre 1%

Marilyn White - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Duncan Doherty - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 1%

Melissa Hughes Ernest - MISERY - Over Our Head Players 1%



Best Play

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 11%

PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 9%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

THE CHOSEN - Milwaukee Rep 7%

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Falls Patio Players 4%

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 4%

ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

NOISES OFF - Falls Patio Players 3%

THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

REHEARSAL FOR MURDER - Sunset Playhouse 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 3%

ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

THE WOLVES - Renaissance theaterworks 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

PROOF - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

MISERY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

HAMLET - SummerStage of Delafield 1%

THE 39 STEPS - Rhode Center for the Arts 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 1%

THE NERD - West Allis players 1%

OTHER DESERT CITIES - Sunset Playhouse 1%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%



Best Production of an Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 32%

CANDIDE - Skylight Music Theatre 22%

LA BOHÉME - Florentine Opera 22%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING OPERA - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 17%

COSI FAN TUTTE - Brew City Opera 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Harrison & Kimberly Laberge - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 12%

Zachariah Stearn - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 12%

Lindsay Fuori - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Alex Ebert - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Alex Ebert - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Tim Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 4%

Alex Ebert - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Katie Johnson KJ - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Adam Hastings - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 4%

Katie Johnson KJ - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Bob Sagadin - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Christy Miceli - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Adam Hastings - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Falls Patio Players 2%

Alex Ebert/Abby Miller - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Rich Smith - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Colin Gawronski - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Breanne Brennan - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Bob Hurd - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Alexander Ebert - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Clayton Irwin - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Simone Tegge - SPRING AWAKENING - First Stage 2%

James Ortiz - CANDIDE - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Nikki Lueck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

KJ Johnson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Schmidt - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 14%

Steve Tonar - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 9%

Tom Roberts - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Jordyn Lander/Abby Miller - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Eric Rautmann - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Breanne Brennan - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Scott Varga - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 5%

Chad Parsley - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Mark Paffrath - SEVEN SACRIFICES - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

Tom Matesak - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Ethan Kivela - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 3%

Eric Rautmann - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Mike Van Dreser - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Sam Robertson - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Alan Piotrowicz - ANOTHER MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Optimist Theatre 2%

Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Liam Ledford - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Breanne Brennan - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Cricket S. Myers - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Alan Piotrowicz - BIZARRE INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS (BITH) - Pink Umbrella Theatre 2%

Mike Van Dreser - THE PROM - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Steve Tonar - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Sarah Ramos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Breanne Brennan - A ROCK SAILS BY - Lake Country Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Harlowe Cook - CHRISTMAS STORY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 10%

Emilia Kosek - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Aaron Covey - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Georgia Hughes - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Abby McBee - HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 4%

Jordan Pollard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 3%

Kristin Brown - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Alyssa Stearns - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Aidan Black - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Danielle Katers - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Clara Tremblay - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Ellie Thelen - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

Nico Torres - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Gabriella George - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Kao Zhong Xiong - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Amanda Hartlaub - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Kurt Wolf - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

Elisebeth Sparks - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Melissa Zeien - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Nick Sweet - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Emily Honigman - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Matthew Umstot - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Nicholas Callan Haubner - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Erica Wright - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Tom Flannigan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sam Simon - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 20%

Jim Werwinski - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 10%

Zoe Osk - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Abigail Ford - CRY IT OUT - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Molly Grabiel - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Brandite Reed - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - Black Arts MKE 3%

Ariana Manghera - HAMLET - Ophelia 3%

Goo - A ROCK SAILS BY - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Robb Bessey - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

A.J. Magoon - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

A.J. Laird - SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Erin Tetour - THE 39 STEPS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Todd Denning - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - First Stage 2%

Daniel Hennell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Seven Ages Theatrical 2%

Madison Nowak - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Hazel Dye - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Elyse Edelman - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

Marilyn White - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

Angie Rodenkirch - GEEZERS - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Melissa Hughes Ernest - SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%

Thomas Aldridge - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

Amy Wickland - BLITHE SPIRIT - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Jim Donaldson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Brad Kostreva - PROOF - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%

Morgan Gates - HAMLET - SummerStage of Delafield 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Waukesha Civic Theatre 14%

Sheboygan Theatre Company 11%

Rhode Center for the Arts 10%

Skylight Music Theatre 10%

Kettle Moraine Playhouse 7%

Sunset Playhouse 6%

Pink Umbrella Theatre 5%

Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Over Our Head Players (Sixth Street Theatre) 4%

Falls Patio Players 3%

First Stage 3%

Milwaukee Rep 2%

Next Act Theatre 2%

SummerStage of Delafield 2%

Theater for Young Audiences 2%

Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Impact Theatre Company 1%

Janesville Performing Arts Center 1%

Forte Theatre Company 1%

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Renaissance theaterworks 1%

The Box Theatre Company 1%

Black Arts MKE 1%

West Allis Players 1%

Theatrical Tendencies 1%



