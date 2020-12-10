Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Milwaukee, WI!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:

Best Theatre Staff

Milwaukee Repertory Theatre 59%

Theater RED 20%

Sunset Playhouse 11%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Molly Rhode - ANNIE - Skylight - 2017 66%

Eric Welch - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 34%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Marcella Kearns - MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 38%

John Maclay - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - First Stage - 2018 21%

Matt Daniels - TXT U L8R - First Stage - 2017 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Sheri Williams Pannell - WELCOME TO BRONZEVILLE - First Stage - 2017 44%

Alice Austen - GIRLS IN THE BOAT - First Stage - 2018 20%

Jenn Hartmann Luck, Jason Tremblay and Suzan Zeder - GRETEL - First Stage - 2020 15%

Performer Of The Decade

Alex Salter - MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 51%

Tim Albrechtson - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 19%

Natalie Ford - GRETEL - First Stage - 2020 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - First Stage - 2019 21%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 19%

ELF THE MUSICAL - First Stage - 2019 14%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 53%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - First Stage - 2020 40%

HOLES - First Stage - 2016 7%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

First Stage 80%

Theater RED 15%

Next Act 5%