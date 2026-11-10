My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Gary Gulman to Bring 7TH HOUR Stand-Up Show to Marcus Performing Arts Center
The Marcus Performing Arts Center announced the engagement as part of its 2026/27 MPAC Presents season.
The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced the performance of critically acclaimed actor, comedian, and writer, Gary Gulman! Gary Gulman's 7th Hour: An All-New Standup Show performance is joining the 2026/27 MPAC Presents season and is scheduled to perform in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on the MPAC campus on Friday, April 16, 2027, at 7:30 PM.
As one of the most celebrated writers in comedy today, Gary Gulman, is bringing his all-new stand-up comedy routine to Milwaukee! A product of Boston, Gulman is currently among the most popular touring comics, selling out theaters around the country including the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City. Audiences can expect a show that is filled with incisive observations, heartfelt storytelling, and laugh-out-loud humor. Most recently, Gary made his off-broadway debut with a 5 week sold out run at The Lucille Lortel Theatre of his critically acclaimed one man show 'Grandiloquent' directed by Tony Award winner Moritz von Stuelpnagel and produced by Mike & Carlee Productions ('Oh Mary')
MPAC donor presales will be available on Wednesday, November 11th; For MPAC Newsletter subscribers, tickets will be available on Thursday, November 12th; Public on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, November 13th! https://www.marcuscenter.org/get-tickets/ For groups of 10+ by contacting Group Sales Director, John Barnes, at jbarnes@marcuscenter.org or 414-273-7207 ext.1.
For questions regarding tickets, visit https://www.marcuscenter.org/ or contact the MPAC Box Office by calling 414-273-7206.
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