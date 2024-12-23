Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; Skylight Music Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ami Majeskie - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 12%

Brandon Torres - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 8%

Amanda Hartlaub - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Abby Rasmussen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 7%

Tori Watson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

Ashley Patin - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 6%

Ami Majeskie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 5%

Melanie Wright - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Zachariah Stearn - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Thom Cauley - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Karl Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Gina Pavaglio - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Ami Majeskie - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 3%

Kristin Althoff & Melissa Zeien - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

Melissa Bloch-Meier - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Dijon Michelle Kirkland - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Janesville Performing Arts Center 2%

Stephanie Staszak - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Rebecca Ruiz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

Reed Laplau - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Ryan Cappleman - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Ami Majeskie - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Tori Watson - FIREBRINGER - Hi-Five Arts 2%

Dani Kuepper - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Molly Rhode - DIARY OF A WHIMPY KID - First Stage 1%

Samantha Paige - BAT BOY - Outskirts Theatre Co. 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abby Miller - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 11%

Darcy Devens - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 9%

Beth Wynveen - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 6%

Patricia A. Hibbert - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Beth Wynveen - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Christy Miceli - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 4%

Margot Lange - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 4%

Alex Ebert/Katie Gordon - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Sarah Jo Martens - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Lisa Quinn - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Brooke Hess - WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 3%

Anne Mollerskov with Racine Area Veterans Inc - SEVEN SACRIFICES - Over Our Head Players 3%

Alex Tacoma - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Cassie Gherardini - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 2%

Lisa Quinn - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Jason Orlenko - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Jamie Wynveen - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Misti Bradford - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Lo Villarreal - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Nikki Heiniger - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Elizabeth Tinder - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Yvonne Miranda - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Alexander Burnett Tecoma - LIBERACE! - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

Amy Horst - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Claire Kinder - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ami Majeskie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 10%

Zachariah Stearn - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Michael Unger - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

Jenny Hoffman - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Alexandria Wailes / Michael Unger - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 5%

Katie Gordon - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Tommy Lueck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Sarah Jo Martens - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Christopher Orth - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 4%

Alan Piotrowicz - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 4%

Zachariah Stearn - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Patrick Hitt - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Rich Smith - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

Briana Gens - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Karl Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Ryan Schabach - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

David P. Pecsi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

Stephanie Hormig - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Breanne Brennan - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Doug Clemons - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

Christopher Orth - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falls Patio Players 1%

Ashley S. Jordan - ELTON JOHN AND TIM RICE'S AIDA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

Douglas Instenes - CABARET - Racine Theatre Guild 1%

Brett Smock - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

Jeff Frank - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Paul Steinbach - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 13%

Duncan Doherty - ROSENCRANTZ & GILDENSTERN ART DEAD - Sheboygan Theatre Company - Studio Players 7%

Alex Ebert - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Jordyn Lander - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Anne Mollerskov - PROOF - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 4%

Brian Zelinski - A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Goo - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Jenn Dobby - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Jeff Frank - ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND - First Stage 3%

Karen McKinney - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Falls Patio Players 3%

Cody Lindau - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Brent Hazelton - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 3%

Samantha Martinson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 2%

Rich Smith - SEVEN SACRIFICES - Over Our Head Players 2%

Carol Dolphin - REHEARSAL FOR MURDER - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Christy Miceli - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Katie Gordon/Alex Ebert - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Meghan Hopper - LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Christy Miceli - TUESDAY’S WITH MORRIE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Mary Beth Topf - THE NERD - West Allis Players 2%

Elyse Edelman - THE WOLVES - Renaissance theaterworks 1%

Linetta Alexander Islam - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - Black Arts MKE 1%

Dimonte Henning - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Sheri Williams Pannell - A STORY ABOUT THE OLD DAYS - Black Arts MKE 1%

Mark Clements - THE COAST STARLIGHT - Milwaukee Rep 1%



Best Ensemble

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 9%

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 9%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 8%

MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Bombshell Theatre Company 3%

RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 3%

SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 1%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 1%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Breanne Brennan - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 11%

Zach Pizza - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 9%

Valerie Hoffman - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 8%

Brandon Layburn/Abby Miller/Molly Grabiel - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Annie Wiegand - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Lisa Stewart - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Colin Gawronski - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 4%

Matt Carr - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Abby James - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 4%

Breanne Brennan - CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Ryan Barry - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 3%

Briana Gens - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Rich Smith - MISERY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

Zach Wilson - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Jim Padovano - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Breanne Brennan - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Matthew Carr - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Eric Rorholm - AIDA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Maaz Ahmed - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Martin Yates - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Milton Smith - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Jason Fassl - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 1%

Jason Fassl - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE MUSICAL - First Stage 1%

Jose Santiago - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

Mike Van Dreser - THE PROM - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Julie Johnson - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 12%

David Bonofiglio - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 10%

Tom Kamenick - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Bryan Chung - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 7%

Tracy Garon - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Angie Rodenkirch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Anne Mollerskov - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 4%

Mark Mrozek - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Alex Chilsen - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 4%

Joe Cardamone - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Zach Holden - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Julie Johnson - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Eric Svejcar - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Jessi Kolberg - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 3%

Jen Shanin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 3%

Julie Johnson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Amanda Patino - GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

David Bonofiglio - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Brittany Baldwin - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

Ashley Makeever - NEXT TO NORMAL - Kith and Kin Theatre Co-op 2%

Dan Kazemi - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Mark Mrozek - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Sue Gedemer - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Vance Dahl - THE PROM - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%

Julie Johnson & the Adequate Band - ELTON JOHN AND TIM RICE'S AIDA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%



Best Musical

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 11%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 9%

MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 6%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 4%

THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theater Company 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 3%

RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - Next Act Theatre 3%

AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falls Patio Players 1%

JERSEY BOYS - Fireside theatre 1%

XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 1%

LIBERACE! - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Bradley Tremblay - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 10%

Kristin Sorenson - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 6%

Joey Sanzaro - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Joshua Pope - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Alex Ebert - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Aaron Covey - WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 3%

Brittany Roux - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 3%

Donovyn James - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Lo Villarreal - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Molly Grabiel - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Amanda Hartlaub - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Caleb Joyner - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Joshua Ludens - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

KyraJo Petit-Walla - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Gigi Carlino - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falls Patio Players 2%

Anita Pena - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Tom Roberts - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Vivian Romano - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Ben Ardis - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Emily Keiner - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

A.J. Laird - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%

Jesse Weinberg - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Trevor Clementi - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 1%

Anne Mollerskov - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%

Taylor Miñan - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alayna Perry - BIZARRE INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS - Pink Umbrella Theatre 11%

Bradley Tremblay - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 10%

Abby Miller - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Elizabeth Kaufmann - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Daniel Hennell - ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Sheboygan Theatre Company - Studio Players 3%

Zach Thomas Woods - HAMLET - SummerStage of Delafield 3%

Aven Peters - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Anna Marie Zorn - THE NERD - West Allis Players 2%

David Quinn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Jim Harriman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Matt Daniels - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Brian Dean - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Joe Gallo - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Jack Anderson - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Alexa Farrell - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Briana Gens - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 1%

Julie Ferris-Tillman - ALMOST, MAINE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

Kelly Doherty - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Danny Polaski - GEEZERS - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Samantha Paige - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

Emma Quist - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 1%

Marilyn White - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Heidi Armbruster - SCARECROW - Next Act Theatre 1%

Duncan Doherty - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 1%

Alexandra Szabo - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%



Best Play

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 11%

PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 9%

THE CHOSEN - Milwaukee Rep 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 4%

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Falls Patio Players 4%

ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

NOISES OFF - Falls Patio Players 3%

THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

REHEARSAL FOR MURDER - Sunset Playhouse 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 3%

ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

THE WOLVES - Renaissance theaterworks 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

PROOF - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

MISERY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%

HAMLET - SummerStage of Delafield 1%

THE 39 STEPS - Rhode Center for the Arts 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 1%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

SCARECROW - Next Act Theatre 1%

THE NERD - West Allis players 1%



Best Production of an Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 32%

CANDIDE - Skylight Music Theatre 23%

LA BOHÉME - Florentine Opera 22%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING OPERA - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 16%

COSI FAN TUTTE - Brew City Opera 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zachariah Stearn - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 12%

Adam Harrison & Kimberly Laberge - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 12%

Lindsay Fuori - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Alex Ebert - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Alex Ebert - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Tim Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 4%

Alex Ebert - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Katie Johnson KJ - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Adam Hastings - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Katie Johnson KJ - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Bob Sagadin - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Christy Miceli - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Adam Hastings - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Falls Patio Players 2%

Alex Ebert/Abby Miller - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Rich Smith - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Colin Gawronski - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Bob Hurd - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Breanne Brennan - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Alexander Ebert - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Clayton Irwin - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Nikki Lueck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 2%

James Ortiz - CANDIDE - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

KJ Johnson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Madelyn Yee - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Schmidt - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 14%

Steve Tonar - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 9%

Tom Roberts - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Jordyn Lander/Abby Miller - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Eric Rautmann - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Scott Varga - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 5%

Breanne Brennan - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Mark Paffrath - SEVEN SACRIFICES - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 4%

Chad Parsley - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Ethan Kivela - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 3%

Tom Matesak - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Eric Rautmann - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Sam Robertson - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Alan Piotrowicz - ANOTHER MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Optimist Theatre 2%

Liam Ledford - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Breanne Brennan - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Mike Van Dreser - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Cricket S. Myers - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Mike Van Dreser - THE PROM - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Breanne Brennan - A ROCK SAILS BY - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Steve Tonar - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Sarah Ramos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 1%

Justin D. Cook - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Harlowe Cook - CHRISTMAS STORY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 10%

Emilia Kosek - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Aaron Covey - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Georgia Hughes - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Abby McBee - HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 4%

Kristin Brown - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Jordan Pollard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 3%

Aidan Black - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Danielle Katers - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Alyssa Stearns - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Clara Tremblay - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Ellie Thelen - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

Nico Torres - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Gabriella George - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Kao Zhong Xiong - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Amanda Hartlaub - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Kurt Wolf - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

Elisebeth Sparks - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Emily Honigman - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Melissa Zeien - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Nick Sweet - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Nicholas Callan Haubner - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Erica Wright - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Tom Flannigan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Alexa Farrell - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sam Simon - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 20%

Jim Werwinski - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 9%

Zoe Osk - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Abigail Ford - CRY IT OUT - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Brandite Reed - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - Black Arts MKE 3%

Ariana Manghera - HAMLET - Ophelia 3%

Goo - A ROCK SAILS BY - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Robb Bessey - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Molly Grabiel - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

A.J. Magoon - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

A.J. Laird - SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Erin Tetour - THE 39 STEPS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Daniel Hennell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Seven Ages Theatrical 2%

Madison Nowak - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Todd Denning - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - First Stage 2%

Hazel Dye - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Elyse Edelman - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

Marilyn White - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

Angie Rodenkirch - GEEZERS - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Melissa Hughes Ernest - SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%

Thomas Aldridge - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

Amy Wickland - BLITHE SPIRIT - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Jim Donaldson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Brad Kostreva - PROOF - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%

Madison Penzkover - THE HUMANS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Waukesha Civic Theatre 15%

Sheboygan Theatre Company 12%

Rhode Center for the Arts 11%

Skylight Music Theatre 10%

Sunset Playhouse 6%

Kettle Moraine Playhouse 6%

Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Pink Umbrella Theatre 4%

Over Our Head Players (Sixth Street Theatre) 4%

First Stage 3%

Falls Patio Players 3%

Milwaukee Rep 3%

Next Act Theatre 2%

SummerStage of Delafield 2%

Theater for Young Audiences 2%

Impact Theatre Company 2%

Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Janesville Performing Arts Center 1%

Forte Theatre Company 1%

Renaissance theaterworks 1%

The Box Theatre Company 1%

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Black Arts MKE 1%

West Allis Players 1%

Play-by-Play Theatre 1%



