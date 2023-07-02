Door Shakespeare Announces Dates and Menus for Weekly Preshow Meals

Enjoy a preshow wine tasting and meal prepared by Door County’s Thyme Restaurant and Catering. Take in the beautiful scenery of the Garden, mingle with patrons, and enjoy dessert and coffee during intermission.

Door Shakespeare offers the popular event six times throughout the summer on alternating Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning July 12, and running through August 17. Dinner is served in the garden adjoining the Door Shakespeare stage and begins at 6:30, prior to the evening’s performance of either William Shakespeare’s "As You Like It," or "The Old Man and The Old Moon," with book, music, and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co. “The shows alternate every night,” explains Managing Director Elissa Wolf, “the night you attend determines which show you’ll see.”

Entrees include Bistro Chicken with Artichokes, Spinach, Caramelized Onion, Goat Cheese, and a Lemon-Basil Sauce; Smoked Beef Brisket with Kansas City BBQ Sauce; Door County Cherry BBQ Chicken; Pesto Marinated Chicken Bruschetta with Tomato, Onion, and Parmesan over Penne Pasta; and Jamaican Jerk Chicken with Pineapple Mango Salsa. Thyme Restaurant and Catering coordinates each entree with a side dish, salad or vegetable, and dessert.

Dietary restrictions are happily accommodated with prior notice.

Let Door Shakespeare know of your needs when you register, and Thyme Restaurant and Catering will prepare your meal. “As a vegetarian,” says David Foulds, "I love seeing what chef Anne comes up with at each wine night. “She coordinates the meal with the sides and salads of the evening, and it’s nice to be able to enjoy a meal with friends.”

Each meal is packaged individually by Thyme Restaurant and Catering. Desserts are presented on a tray and plated by Door Shakespeare staff. Coffee is self service.

Meals are accompanied by a selection of wines and soft drinks.

“Wine Night is so much fun," shares Producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign. “I enjoy getting to know fellow theater lovers. The evening has become a summer staple for many Door Shakespeare theater patrons, but it is also nice to welcome new people to the seasonal tradition. I love checking in with everyone and making new friends.”

For more information or to get your tickets, call 920.854.7111 or go to Click Here.