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First Stage has concocted a megawatt holiday show – a spectacle so bright (in every sense), it gives Clark Griswold a run for his money. Their 2026 holiday musical brings Dr. Seuss’ Grinch to eye-popping life through December 27th, and it’s one that will have the whole family raving. Ever heard of “whimsy-maxxing?” This is it.



From the jump, the visual styling hits you like a technicolor ton of bricks. Scenic design by Kristin Ellert transforms every inch of the stage into snowy Whoville, complete with little Who-houses and a looming Mount Crumpit.



Fashionistas, prepare to gasp at the glorious, candy-colored looks on display: to-die-for coats, fluffy earmuffs, darling berets, painted shoes, a plethora of patterned socks. If First Stage sold paper doll downloads of these Whos? Take my money. Wigs and makeup by Dana Rochester are the cherry on top of this confection, particularly little Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch himself. It’s a feast for the eyes, dialed in and dialed up to 100.



All of the above? That’s just want you can observe at a glance. Let’s get to the performances. Jake Horstmeier is the Grinch, and (wow!) he is pitch-perfect. Leaves kids giggling and parents grinning. He breaks the fourth wall to scowl at the audience. You’ll swear he’s making the stink-eye right at you. He’s a roller coaster of Grinch-y emotion. At times, every syllable drips with disdain. Then he’s positively giddy, hatching his plot to keep Christmas from coming. He splutters and physically spirals to the floor in an “I hate Christmas” tantrum.



The physicality Horstmeier brings to the role is essential to the way he embodies the character. And this characterization is his own – not Jim Carey, not a cartoon carbon copy. And because it’s a musical, Horstmeier’s Grinch also gets to dabble in jaunty song and dance. I wouldn’t be surprised if we have a recurring role on our hands, much in the way The Rep welcomes back its favorite Scrooge year after year.



Other key players are Old Max and Young Max, the Grinch’s trusty dog. Old Max is played by Paul Helm, who is also the show’s music director. I saw the Red Cast, where Young Max is delightfully played by Campion Camera. Eloise Joseph is the Red Cast’s Cindy Lou Who, and she brings a sweet, confident voice and endearing presence to the role at just eight years old.



Another major shoutout to Stephanie Staszak. She not only lends her bright spirit and strong soprano stylings to Mama Who, she also choreographed the show. This is Staszak’s first time performing at First Stage, and her presence felt right at home. Hopefully The Grinch is just the first of many performances we’ll see from her here.



To sum up: Director Jeff Frank and his team of creatives have concocted a total treat for the holiday season. There’s a mini sing-along, falling snow, kazoos, and ribbon wands. The detail, the craftsmanship, the joy that emanates from every inch of this production – this is exactly what a Christmas show for kids should be.



Photo Credit: Jake Horstmeier (left center) and Eloise Joseph (right center) in Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. First Stage, 2026. Photo by Paul Ruffolo.

The race is on for the Milwaukee, WI Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 10% 2 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Lakeland Players 9% 3 COME FROM AWAY Milwaukee Repertory Theater 9% 4 1776 Musical Masquers 6% 5 FIREBRINGER Over Our Head Players 6% Best Play 1 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Lakeside Players 14% 2 THE GOOD ONE Over Our Head Players 7% 3 SENSE & SENSIBILITY Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 4 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE KAPA Repertory Theatre 7% 5 A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE Lakeland Players 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Rhode Center for the Arts 19% 2 Over Our Head Players 10% 3 Waukesha Civic Theatre 8% 4 Sunset Playhouse 6% 5 Lake Country Playhouse & Academy 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Chase Portner - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rhode Center for the Arts 9% 2 KyraJo Petit-Walla - THE PROM Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 3 Micah Friedman - THE SPITFIRE GRILL Skylight Music Theatre 6% 4 Riley Luettgen - REEFER MADNESS Outskirts Theatre Co 6% 5 Ryan McNeil - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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