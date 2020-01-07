A WRINKLE IN TIME is Coming to First Stage This January

First Stage will fuel the imaginations of audiences young and old with their next 2019/20 mainstage production, A WRINKLE IN TIME, based on the bestselling book by author Madeleine L'Engle and adapted for the stage by John Glore. The play explores the adventures of female protagonist Meg Murry with her brother Charles Wallace and their new friend Calvin O'Keefe. On a dark and stormy night, a mysterious stranger arrives at Meg Murry's home and she embarks on a wild, empowering journey of self-discovery. Joining forces with Charles, Calvin, Mrs. Whatsit, and many more, they travel through space and time to battle the forces of evil so Meg can rescue her father, save humanity and find herself. This fantastical adventure of a lifetime will propel the imaginations of First Stage audiences and help them discover what a tesseract is. Sponsored by Enerpac Tool Group.

A WRINKLE IN TIME runs January 24 - February 23, 2020 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes, including intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 8 - 17+.

"One of my all-time favorite novels, I'm excited to direct A WRINKLE IN TIME," commented Artistic Director Jeff Frank. "Madeline L'Engle was among the first author's to look at the deep, delicate issues confronting young people - loss, social conformity and love. The novel accomplishes all of this while sharing a grand adventure through space and time in a battle of good versus evil. Ultimately, the story celebrates the power of love, for one another as well as for oneself, as a tremendous force against the evil in our world - and that's a story we all need to be reminded of."

Jeff added: "The adaptation by John Glore is boldly theatrical, calling for an ensemble of highly-skilled actors to craft fantastical world of Madeline L'Engle as Meg, Calvin and Charles Wallace journey through time and space to save our world."

Madeleine L'Engle, "revolutionized serious young adult fiction with her clever mash-up of big ideas, science fantasy and adventure - and a geeky girl action hero way ahead of her time. Since its 1962 publication, Wrinkle has sold more than ten million copies and been turned into a graphic novel, an opera and two films. . . . The book also kicked open the door for other bright young heroines and the amazingly lucrative franchises they appear in, from whip-smart Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter books to lethal Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games," wrote Natalie Escobar in Smithsonian Magazine.

BIOGRAPHIES

Madeleine L'Engle (Author) was born on November 29, 1918, and grew up in New York City, Switzerland, South Carolina and Massachusetts. After graduating cum laude from Smith College in 1941, she returned to New York to work in the theater. While touring with Eva Le Gallienne and Joseph Schildkraut in UNCLE HARRY, Ms. L'Engle wrote her first book, The Small Rain (originally published in 1945 and reissued in 1984). She met her future husband, Hugh Franklin, when they both appeared in THE CHERRY ORCHARD with Miss Le Gallienne. When Hugh Franklin temporarily retired from the theater, they moved their family to western Connecticut and opened a general store. Madeleine said, "A lot of what I learned in our store was of immense value to a writer . . . I have already published one book written directly out of our life there. It's called Meet the Austins, but it could easily be called 'Meet the Franklins!'" The Austin series continues with five additional books, including A Ring of Endless Lights (1980), a Newbery Honor Book. After ten years in Connecticut, the Franklins moved to New York City. Ms. L'Engle's science fantasy classic A Wrinkle in Time was awarded the Newbery Medal in 1963. Four companion novels, A Wind in The Door (1973), A Swiftly Tilting Planet (1978), Many Waters (1986), and An Acceptable Time (1989) complete what has come to be known as The Wrinkle in Time Quintet. Ms. L'Engle wrote dozens of books for both children and adults, including the Crosswicks Journals, which compromised of four books: A Circle of Quiet (1972), The Summer of the Great-Grandmother (1974), The Irrational Season (1977), and Twopart Invention (1988). Among other awards, she received the National Humanities Medal, which honors individuals whose work has deepened the nation's understanding of the humanities, the ALAN Award for Outstanding Contribution to Adolescent Literature from the National Council of Teachers of English and the Margaret A. Edwards Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Library Association. Ms. L'Engle lectured nationally and internationally, and for many years she was the librarian and Writer-in-Residence at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine. Ms. L'Engle passed away on September 6, 2007.

John Glore (Adapter) is the Associate Artistic Director of South Coast Repertory (SCR), in Orange County, California. He is an award-winning playwright whose work for young audiences includes his adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time, which debuted at SCR in 2010 and has since moved on to numerous productions nationwide; an adaptation of Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith's The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales, which had its professional premiere at the Coterie Theatre and has since had dozens of productions nationwide; and his newest, an adaptation of Laura Amy Schlitz's The Night Fairy, which has been produced at SCR and Imagination Stage in Washington, D.C. Other plays for young audiences include Wind of a Thousand Tales, Folktales Too, Rhubarb Jamand The Day After Evermore. His plays for adults include On the Jump (produced by SCR and Arena Stage in Washington D.C.), The Company of Heaven, Preludes and Fugues and City Sky (a scenario for a dance piece). In addition to the theatres already named, his work has been produced at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Round House Theatre, The Children's Theatre Company, Childsplay, Oregon Children's Theatre and many others. He received a 2000 Playwrights Fellowship from the California Arts Council and has occasionally taught playwriting and related subjects at UCLA and Pomona College.

ADULT ACTORS

Parker Gasper Muñoz (Father/Mrs. Which/Camazotz Man/Ensemble) is making his first professional production debut after graduating with a BFA in Acting from UW-Milwaukee this past spring. His recent credits include: THE TEMPEST, OR, 9 to 5, ANON(YMOUS) and TRANSLATIONS.

Matt Daniels (Mrs. Whatsit/Man with Red Eyes/Ensemble/Movement Coach) is thrilled to reprise these roles in A WRINKLE IN TIME. He is a frequent collaborator and Artistic Associate at First Stage, as an actor (BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN, THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, ELLA ENCHANTED, SHREK THE MUSICAL and A MIDNIGHT CRY, among others), director and movement director (ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!", Roald Dahl's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, THE SNOW, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER™: THE MUSICAL, among others) and Director of the Young Company, where he teaches and directs (THE MIRACLE WORKER, HENRY V, ANIMAL FARM, TXT U L8R, among others). Matt's other acting credits include appearances at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks, In Tandem Theatre and Milwaukee Shakespeare, as well as Forward Theater, Kentucky Repertory Theatre, Lake Geneva Theater Company, several regional Shakespeare Festivals and on many independent stages in New York. In addition to First Stage, his directing work has been seen at Door Shakespeare, MCT's New Play Development series, Sunset Playhouse and in New York with his company Tyrannosaurus rep. When at home, he enjoys making music with Il Bazzone's Jumping Flea Circus. Matt is a graduate of the Juilliard School Drama Division. www.MattDanielsOnline.com.

Elyse Edelman (Mother/Mrs. Who/Camazotz Woman/Aunt Beast/Ensemble) has had a long relationship with First Stage including as Lead Teacher, Summer Academy Headmaster and Company Class Director, in addition to acting. Wisconsin theater credits as an actor include multiple productions with Door Shakespeare, Renaissance Theaterworks, Forward Theater Company, American Players Theatre, In Tandem Theatre and Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Most recently she shared 26 roles with Marti Gobel in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production of FIRES IN THE MIRROR: CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN AND OTHER IDENTITIES directed by C. Michael Wright and Marcella Kearns. Some other regional theater credits as an actor include The Guthrie, Park Square Theatre, People's Centre Theatre (Minneapolis/St. Paul), Utah Shakespeare Festival (Cedar City), Chicago Children's Theatre, The Accidents (Chicago) and Riverside Theatre in the Park (Iowa City). She is also a teaching artist and develops curriculum for many professional theaters in the state. Elyse is a proud graduate of the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater BFA Actor's Training Program. www.elyseedelman.com.

Simon Earle (Understudy for Mr. Daniels and Mr. Muñoz) makes his debut at First Stage with this production. He recently performed in the 2019 Br!nk New Play Festival at Renaissance Theaterworks. Previous credits include: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY (Wallace Ainsley) at Forte Theatre Company; ROMEO AND JULIET (Tybalt, Paris, Ensemble) with the Summit Players; IN THE NEXT ROOM (Dr. Givings) and RED VELVET (Charles Kean) at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; HEATHERS (Jason Dean) and INTO THE WOODS (Jack) at Sunset Playhouse, among many others.

Caroline Fossum (Understudy for Ms. Edelman) returns to First Stage as an adult after growing up as part of First Stage and the Young Company where she was seen in such productions as STARGIRL, BIG: THE MUSICAL, OUR TOWN and TWELFTH NIGHT, to name a few. Caroline went on to study theater performance at Carthage College, where she graduated this past May. She recently made her adult professional Milwaukee debut as Katharine/Boy in HENRY V at Voices Found Rep.

The adult cast for A WRINKLE IN TIME includes: Parker Gasper Muñoz as Father/Mrs. Which/Camazotz Man/Ensemble; Matt Daniels, Member of Actors' Equity Association, as Mrs. Whatsit/Man with Red Eyes/Ensemble; Elyse Edelman, Member of Actors' Equity Association, as Mother/Mrs. Who/Camazotz Woman/Aunt Beast/Ensemble; Simon Earle as Understudy for Mr. Daniels and Mr. Muñoz and Caroline Fossum as Understudy for Ms. Edelman.

YOUNG PERFORMER CASTS

Young Performer roles are double cast. Young Performers in the Time Cast include:

Selma Rivera (from Milwaukee) as Meg; Liam Jeninga (from Delavan) as Calvin; Milo Elliott (from Milwaukee) as Charles Wallace; Emily Sauer (from Mequon) as Ensemble; Loralei Madson (from West Allis) as Ensemble; Grace Provan (from Delafield) as Ensemble; Maryanna Esten (from Cedarburg) as Ensemble; Aria Domena (from Oak Creek) as Ensemble; Jakobie Jackson (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble; Joshua Willenson (from Bayside) as Ensemble; Nikolai Morrow (from Delafield) as Ensemble and William Bai (from Mequon) as Ensemble.

Young Performers in the Space Cast include: Lily Miller (from Waukesha) as Meg; Nahjee Robinson (from Milwaukee) as Calvin; Abram Nelson (from Whitefish Bay) as Charles Wallace; Lilly Frank (from Wauwatosa) as Ensemble; Magdalyn Rowley-Lange (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble; Charlotte Roselin (from Wauwatosa) as Ensemble; Marguerite Van Slyke (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble; Marcia Olson (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble; Zach Duckler (from Mequon) as Ensemble; Casey Westphal (from Waukesha) as Ensemble; Taigh Moran (from Whitefish Bay) as Ensemble and Cole Sison (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble.

The Artistic Staff for A WRINKLE IN TIME includes: Jeff Frank (Artistic Director/Director); Coltyn Giltner (Assistant Director); Matt Daniels, Member of Actors' Equity Association, (Movement Coach); Martin McClendon, USAA, (Scenic Designer); Samantha Jones, USAA, (Costume Designer); Greg Hofman, USAA, (Lighting Designer); Joe Cerqua, USAA, (Sound Designer); Marissa Ashlyn, Member of Actors' Equity Association, (Stage Manager) and Aaron McEachran(Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets start at $15 - Tickets may be purchased at www.firststage.org or by phone (414) 267-2961.



Group Sales - Groups of 10 or more receive discounts off regular single ticket prices on most First Stage performances at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater. Call (414) 267-2964 or email groups@firststage.org for more information.

First Stage Family Packages - any combination of tickets for three or more plays in the 2019/20 season - are on sale now. Family package prices are available at up to 50% off the cost of regular single ticket prices. Benefits include unlimited ticket exchanges, backstage tours and more.

Special events for A WRINKLE IN TIME

Pay What You Choose Performance: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Pay What You Choose tickets are available on a first come, first served basis with a minimum suggested donation of $5 per person. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on the day of the performance. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early.

ASL Interpreted Performance: Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

This performance will be sign language interpreted for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing. Assistive listening devices are also available at the Todd Wehr Theater.

TECH TALKS - Sunday, February 2, following the 1:00 p.m. performance and Sunday, February 9, following the 3:30 performance

Following select performances, learn more about the behind-the-scenes magic at this extended talkback with the creative team.





