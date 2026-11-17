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What happens when you mix The Brothers Grimm, Charles Dickens, and a healthy dose of Musical Theatre and popular tunes? You get Grumpelstiltskin, a new holiday Panto by Carla Milarch, making its world premiere at Theatre NOVA this December.

Pantomime (or “panto”) is a beloved British holiday theatre tradition where the audience isn't just watching the show—they're part of it! Expect opportunities to cheer the heroes, boo the villains, shout out warnings, and join in the fun. With a playful mix of fairy-tale mischief, musical surprises, and laugh-out-loud moments, Grumpelstiltskin promises holiday entertainment for kids and grown-ups alike.

“I love the idea of creating a show where children can laugh at the outrageous characters and silly antics, while adults are enjoying the jokes on a different level,” says Milarch. “There's something for everyone, and the audience is part of the fun. In fact, the grown-ups often have just as much fun as the kids!”

Written by Carla Milarch and directed by Mike Sandusky, the production features music composed and directed by Tony Reimer, with Christina Fetterly serving as Assistant Composer/Music Director. The cast features Kylie McElrath, Mackenzie Finley and Justin Montgomery. The production team includes Briana O'Neal (set designer/builder and stage manager), Jade Guerriero (lighting designer), Mary Perrin (costume and props designer) and Milarch also serves as fight choreographer.

Grumpelstiltskin runs December 4, 2026, through January 3, 2027, at Theatre NOVA, 410 W. Huron Street in Ann Arbor.

Tickets for Grumpelstiltskin are $35, $30 for seniors 65 and over, $20 for students with ID and $15 for kids 16 and under. Tickets and flexible subscriptions are available at www.TheatreNOVA.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person beginning one hour before each performance. Seating begins 30 minutes before curtain.

Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W. Huron St., Ann Arbor, MI 48103, across Huron Street from the Ann Arbor YMCA. There is ample free parking, and the theatre is just minutes from Ann Arbor's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. Theatre NOVA is a professional nonprofit theatre in Ann Arbor dedicated exclusively to producing new plays and supporting playwrights. Through innovative productions, new-play development, and educational programs, Theatre NOVA cultivates bold storytelling and connects artists with audiences in Southeast Michigan.

The race is on for the Michigan Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 7% 2 LES MISERABLES Grosse Pointe Theatre 5% 3 NEWSIES Stagecrafters 5% 4 BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 4% 5 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rose Above Theatre 4% Best Play 1 BROKE-OLOGY Tipping Point Theatre 5% 2 THE MOUNTAINTOP Detroit Public Theatre 5% 3 AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON Detroit Repertory Theatre 4% 4 THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Stagecrafters 3% 5 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Flint Community Players 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stagecrafters 8% 2 Birmingham Village Players 7% 3 Detroit Public Theatre 6% 4 Fenton Village Playhouse 5% 5 Tipping Point Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Brady Nelson - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Arsene Performing Arts Center 6% 2 Joshua Kremhelmer - OLIVER! Nicely Theatre Group 4% 3 Shanya Duncan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 4% 4 Cece Davis - SISTER ACT Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4% 5 Addison Miller - FOOTLOOSE Boardwalk Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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