Williamston Theatre to Celebrate 10th Year of Free Play Readings on Giving Tuesday

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Williamston Theatre has announced the line-up for the Tenth Annual Giving Tuesday Play-A-Thon for its milestone 20th Season.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that helps support local causes in communities around the world. At Williamston Theatre, we celebrate Giving Tuesday by giving live storytelling experiences to the community. Patrons are invited to come for one play or for the whole day. This event is held in person at the Williamston Theatre. Admission is free and no reservations required.

11:00 am

Reggie Peppers

By Annie Martin

Reggie takes care of her aging mother. David investigates crimes. When these two individuals from different walks of life cross paths, they strike up an unlikely companionship. In the midst of a bizarre series of events, both find that they are facing the question of what they are willing to risk to break out of well-established ruts. From Michigan playwright Annie Martin (900 Miles to International Falls, Summer Retreat) comes a gentle story about trying to survive the world.

3:00 pm

Last of the Wild Buffalo

By Ryan Patrick Welsh

When a polished Chicago executive brings his pregnant wife to celebrate Christmas with his estranged brother and mom, old traumas and painful patterns of the past resurface, forcing them all into a pressure cooker of volatility. Punctuated by disturbing diatribes from a nihilistic AM talk radio host, a deadly blizzard moving in, and mysterious visions of Buffalo, they'll have to confront the past and the curse that haunts the men of this family.

7:00 pm

Dear Annie, I Hate You

By Samantha Ipema

A visceral and dark comedy that navigates the life of writer-performer Sam Ipema. At age 20, Sam finds herself suddenly diagnosed with a fatal brain aneurysm who she dubs 'Annie'. Living and breathing inside the moments that make up who we are in these fateful decisions, Sam deftly explores the question: what makes life worth living? Written and performed by Samantha Ipema.

Williamston Theatre's upcoming production is A Lansing Christmas Adventure, the much-anticipated sequel to the smash hit A Very Williamston Christmas, running November 19 through December 27. For information on all of Season 20's productions, ticket prices, discounts, and ticket policies, please visit the Ticket Information page on our website.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. For more information about the company and our 20th Season please visit our website at williamstontheatre.org or call (517) 655-SHOW (7469).

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