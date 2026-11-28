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William Bishop, a swing and understudy for Jay Gatsby on the North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY , took the stage at Detroit’s annual Tree Lighting celebration to perform “Past Is Catching Up to Me.” Check out the video!

The 23rd annual Detroit Tree Lighting was held Friday, November 20, 2026, at Campus Martius Park. Bishop’s performance was presented as part of Broadway in Detroit’s contribution to the celebration. In addition to covering Jay Gatsby, Bishop also understudies Nick Carraway on the national tour. His previous credits include the national touring productions of Parade and Anastasia.

The Great Gatsby is the Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel. The production features direction by Marc Bruni, music by Jason Howland, and a book and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and Nathan Tysen. The show runs approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. The touring production is presented by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company, and NETworks Presentations.

The North American tour began performances on January 31, 2026, and is at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., from November 17 through 29, 2026. The Detroit engagement features Austin Colby as Jay Gatsby, Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan, and Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway.

Meanwhile, the Broadway production continues its run at the Broadway Theatre in New York City.

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The race is on for the Michigan Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 7% 2 BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 7% 3 LES MISERABLES Grosse Pointe Theatre 4% 4 NEWSIES Stagecrafters 4% 5 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rose Above Theatre 4% Best Play 1 BROKE-OLOGY Tipping Point Theatre 5% 2 THE MOUNTAINTOP Detroit Public Theatre 5% 3 AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON Detroit Repertory Theatre 5% 4 AUGUST WILSON'S MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Flint Repertory Theatre 3% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Stagecrafters Baldwin Theatre 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Detroit Public Theatre 7% 2 Artists of the Way 7% 3 Stagecrafters 6% 4 Birmingham Village Players 6% 5 Tipping Point Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joshua Kremhelmer - OLIVER! Nicely Theatre Group 6% 2 Brady Nelson - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Arsene Performing Arts Center 5% 3 Adam Bradt - BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 4% 4 Rebekah Hill - BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 4% 5 Shanya Duncan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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