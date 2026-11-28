Video: William Bishop Performs ‘Past Is Catching Up to Me’ At Detroit Tree Lighting
Bishop performed at the 23rd annual downtown event as part of Broadway in Detroit.
William Bishop, a swing and understudy for Jay Gatsby on the North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY, took the stage at Detroit’s annual Tree Lighting celebration to perform “Past Is Catching Up to Me.” Check out the video!
The 23rd annual Detroit Tree Lighting was held Friday, November 20, 2026, at Campus Martius Park. Bishop’s performance was presented as part of Broadway in Detroit’s contribution to the celebration. In addition to covering Jay Gatsby, Bishop also understudies Nick Carraway on the national tour. His previous credits include the national touring productions of Parade and Anastasia.
The Great Gatsby is the Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel. The production features direction by Marc Bruni, music by Jason Howland, and a book and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and Nathan Tysen. The show runs approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. The touring production is presented by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company, and NETworks Presentations.
The North American tour began performances on January 31, 2026, and is at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., from November 17 through 29, 2026. The Detroit engagement features Austin Colby as Jay Gatsby, Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan, and Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway.
Meanwhile, the Broadway production continues its run at the Broadway Theatre in New York City.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
|
RENT
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre (11/27-12/13)
|
Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (11/27-1/03)
|
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
Riverwalk Theatre (12/04-12/04)
|
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
Miller Auditorium (1/26-1/27)
|
The Crucible
The Hilberry Gateway (3/05-4/03)
|
Hadestown
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre (4/15-4/15)
|
The Glass Menagerie
Carver Studio (1/15-1/24)
|
McNeal
Power Center for the Performing Arts (2/25-2/28)
|
A LANSING CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE
Williamston Theatre (11/19-12/27)
|
LEGALLY BLONDE—THE MUSICAL
Miller Auditorium (3/05-3/06)