Join Heather and Chris as they talk about Chris' adventures in the city during NAMT. Marc is missing this week, but our dear trio will reunite next week!
Tickets to DEATH BECOMES HER Michigan Premiere on Sale Next Week
Performances will run March 2-7.
Tickets for the Michigan premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, Death Becomes Her, will go on sale at 12pm on November 19 for its engagement at Grand Rapids DeVos Performance Hall March 2-7.
Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.
Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).
Joining the company are Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, David Houle, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.
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If you want perfection, go check out another podcast. This week we're trying to live forever by taking the purple potion that makes you forever young. We're covering the newest dark Diva-off comedy on Broadway "Death Becomes Her." This is an iconic musical that has a deeply loved fanbase and now you finally get to hear what Jess and Andrew say!
Ep263 - Ryan Jackson, Mistoffelees on US National Tour 5
“You know when you walk into a conversation and two friends are laughing so hard you start to laugh? You have no idea what they are laughing about but the energy is infectious.
Ep.121 Derric Nolte-Stage Manager
From Interest to Passion to Career! Ep.121-Stage Manager Extraordinaire Derric Nolte Discusses His Vast Experience And Expertise As A High-Level Stage Manager On Such Broadway Hits And Regional Productions As “The Notebook”, “Death Becomes Her”, “Working Girl”, “Annie”, “The Prom”, “The Book of Mormon”, And The Tony And Pulitzer Prize-Winning play “Purpose”!
#12 - Betsy Wolfe: You Are Worth So Much More Than Your Last Role
Welcome to a beautifully candid episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy sits down with her long-time inspiration turned colleague, the brilliant Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe.
Ep252 - Dee Roscioli, Grizabella on US National Tour 5 & Standby in Death Becomes Her
“It was a compliment when someone was like, your felinity was really beautiful. They’re really good at being a cat. Your hands up in little paws, maybe wash your little face.
#155 - Derek McLane - Designing Broadway
Tony & Emmy Winning Designer Derek McLane drops by Behind the Awards to give the inside scoop on how he created such designs as Moulin Rouge, MJ, Death Becomes Her, Beautiful and most recently The Balusters.
Join Heather and Amber as they chat how the snow is affecting Broadway, some fan favorites leaving us, new favorites coming in, and the Grammys!
#105 - Paul Pape: Santa for Nerds, Making the Things That Don’t Exist Yet
What if saying “yes” before you know how is the real creative superpower?
Act 78: This is the Greatest Show!
Join Heather and Amber for tonight's episode to catch up on the most recent Broadway news, help us congratulate a friend or two, and enjoy some time on this Monday night.
Act 71: The Ghostlight Episode
Join Heather and Amber as we chat all about the spooky season ending and Fall starting to show her colors! 🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount!
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