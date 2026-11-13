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Tickets to DEATH BECOMES HER Michigan Premiere on Sale Next Week

Performances will run March 2-7.

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Tickets to DEATH BECOMES HER Michigan Premiere on Sale Next Week

Tickets for the Michigan premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, Death Becomes Her, will go on sale at 12pm on November 19 for its engagement at Grand Rapids DeVos Performance Hall March 2-7.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.

Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).

Joining the company are Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, David Houle, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.

Buy Tickets to Death Becomes Her

More on this show: Tickets to DEATH BECOMES HER Austin Premiere at Bass Concert Hall on Sale This Week · 11/11/2026


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