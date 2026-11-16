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The Inspired Acting Company is bringing back its holiday musical comedy SCROOGE IN ROUGE, December 4–20, 2026, at the company's intimate 99-seat theatre in downtown Walled Lake, Michigan. The entire original cast returns for the run.

Following its 2025 production, SCROOGE IN ROUGE returns with the same cast, the same songs, and the theatrical chaos audiences have come to expect.

The premise: The Royal Music Hall Variety Players are preparing to present their lavish musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol when 17 of the company's 20 performers fall ill with food poisoning. With only three actors left standing, the show must go on. The result is a fast-paced musical comedy of quick changes, mistaken identities, outrageous accents, gender-bending performances, and musical numbers as three performers attempt to portray an entire Dickensian universe, playing all 20 roles themselves.

Returning to the stage are John DeMerell as Charlie Schmaltz, Jared Bugbee as Lottie Obbligato, and Amy Schumacher as Vesta Virile, with Daniel Bachelis returning as musical director and Alfred Da Cappo.

Part British music hall, part Victorian melodrama, and entirely ridiculous, SCROOGE IN ROUGE gleefully dismantles the conventions of traditional holiday theatre while celebrating the ingenuity and resilience of performers determined to entertain against impossible odds.

'I'm so glad to be bringing back these wonderful actors for another run of Scrooge in Rouge,' says Jeff Thomakos, Producing Artistic Director of The Inspired Acting Company. 'We had so much fun with this show last year, and I think audiences could feel that. Having everyone back together again is a real treat, and I have a feeling this year's production will be even better.'

Written by Ricky Graham, with additional material by Jeffery Roberson, contributions by Yvette Hargis, and original music by Jefferson Turner, the production is directed by Thomakos, with musical direction by Daniel Bachelis and choreography by Emily Lange.

The return engagement reflects The Inspired Acting Company's growing tradition of offering audiences an alternative to conventional seasonal entertainment. Rather than another solemn retelling of Dickens' classic, SCROOGE IN ROUGE offers an evening of laughter, musical comedy, and theatrical invention.

Presented in the company's intimate black-box theatre, where no audience member sits more than four rows from the stage, the production invites patrons to experience every frantic costume change, comic mishap, and character transformation up close.

Cast and Creative Team

Cast:

John DeMerell — Charlie Schmaltz

Jared Bugbee — Lottie Obbligato

Amy Schumacher — Vesta Virile

Daniel Bachelis — Alfred Da Cappo

Creative Team:

Book & Lyrics: Ricky Graham

Additional Material: Jeffery Roberson

Other Interesting Bits: Yvette Hargis

Original Music: Jefferson Turner

Director: Jeff Thomakos

Musical Director: Daniel Bachelis

Choreographer: Emily Lange

Production Manager: Jon Kind

Scenic Designer: Jon Kind

Lighting Designer: Harley Miah

Costume Designer: Barbie Weisserman

Stage Manager: Abby Grant

Sound Designer: Jeff Thomakos

Assistant Stage Manager: Erin DeMerell

Performance Information

Production: SCROOGE IN ROUGE

Dates: December 4–20, 2026

Location: The Inspired Acting Company, 1124 E. West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI 48390

Performance Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM

Tickets: General Admission: $38; Seniors 65+ and Adults Under 30: $32; Students: $10

Tickets and information: https://www.inspiredacting.org/scrooge-in-rouge-2026

Seating is general admission. Free parking is available.

Running time is approximately 90 minutes without intermission. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Contains mild sexual innuendo, suggestive humor, comic cross-dressing, and physical comedy.

About The Inspired Acting Company

The Inspired Acting Company is a professional nonprofit theatre located in downtown Walled Lake, Michigan. Dedicated to producing compelling, actor-centered theatre, the company brings professional artists and audiences together through intimate, imaginative productions that celebrate the power of live performance.

Now in its fourth season, The Inspired Acting Company continues to expand access to professional theatre in Oakland County through a diverse season of plays, educational programming, and opportunities for artistic engagement.

For more information, visit www.inspiredacting.org.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography



Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

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