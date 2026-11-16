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Scrooge in Rouge to Return to Walled Lake With Original Cast for Holiday Run
John DeMerell, Jared Bugbee, and Amy Schumacher return to the 99-seat Walled Lake theatre for SCROOGE IN ROUGE, with Daniel Bachelis as musical director.
The Inspired Acting Company is bringing back its holiday musical comedy SCROOGE IN ROUGE, December 4–20, 2026, at the company's intimate 99-seat theatre in downtown Walled Lake, Michigan. The entire original cast returns for the run.
Following its 2025 production, SCROOGE IN ROUGE returns with the same cast, the same songs, and the theatrical chaos audiences have come to expect.
The premise: The Royal Music Hall Variety Players are preparing to present their lavish musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol when 17 of the company's 20 performers fall ill with food poisoning. With only three actors left standing, the show must go on. The result is a fast-paced musical comedy of quick changes, mistaken identities, outrageous accents, gender-bending performances, and musical numbers as three performers attempt to portray an entire Dickensian universe, playing all 20 roles themselves.
Returning to the stage are John DeMerell as Charlie Schmaltz, Jared Bugbee as Lottie Obbligato, and Amy Schumacher as Vesta Virile, with Daniel Bachelis returning as musical director and Alfred Da Cappo.
Part British music hall, part Victorian melodrama, and entirely ridiculous, SCROOGE IN ROUGE gleefully dismantles the conventions of traditional holiday theatre while celebrating the ingenuity and resilience of performers determined to entertain against impossible odds.
'I'm so glad to be bringing back these wonderful actors for another run of Scrooge in Rouge,' says Jeff Thomakos, Producing Artistic Director of The Inspired Acting Company. 'We had so much fun with this show last year, and I think audiences could feel that. Having everyone back together again is a real treat, and I have a feeling this year's production will be even better.'
Written by Ricky Graham, with additional material by Jeffery Roberson, contributions by Yvette Hargis, and original music by Jefferson Turner, the production is directed by Thomakos, with musical direction by Daniel Bachelis and choreography by Emily Lange.
The return engagement reflects The Inspired Acting Company's growing tradition of offering audiences an alternative to conventional seasonal entertainment. Rather than another solemn retelling of Dickens' classic, SCROOGE IN ROUGE offers an evening of laughter, musical comedy, and theatrical invention.
Presented in the company's intimate black-box theatre, where no audience member sits more than four rows from the stage, the production invites patrons to experience every frantic costume change, comic mishap, and character transformation up close.
Cast and Creative Team
Cast:
John DeMerell — Charlie Schmaltz
Jared Bugbee — Lottie Obbligato
Amy Schumacher — Vesta Virile
Daniel Bachelis — Alfred Da Cappo
Creative Team:
Book & Lyrics: Ricky Graham
Additional Material: Jeffery Roberson
Other Interesting Bits: Yvette Hargis
Original Music: Jefferson Turner
Director: Jeff Thomakos
Musical Director: Daniel Bachelis
Choreographer: Emily Lange
Production Manager: Jon Kind
Scenic Designer: Jon Kind
Lighting Designer: Harley Miah
Costume Designer: Barbie Weisserman
Stage Manager: Abby Grant
Sound Designer: Jeff Thomakos
Assistant Stage Manager: Erin DeMerell
Performance Information
Production: SCROOGE IN ROUGE
Dates: December 4–20, 2026
Location: The Inspired Acting Company, 1124 E. West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI 48390
Performance Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM
Tickets: General Admission: $38; Seniors 65+ and Adults Under 30: $32; Students: $10
Tickets and information: https://www.inspiredacting.org/scrooge-in-rouge-2026
Seating is general admission. Free parking is available.
Running time is approximately 90 minutes without intermission. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Contains mild sexual innuendo, suggestive humor, comic cross-dressing, and physical comedy.
About The Inspired Acting Company
The Inspired Acting Company is a professional nonprofit theatre located in downtown Walled Lake, Michigan. Dedicated to producing compelling, actor-centered theatre, the company brings professional artists and audiences together through intimate, imaginative productions that celebrate the power of live performance.
Now in its fourth season, The Inspired Acting Company continues to expand access to professional theatre in Oakland County through a diverse season of plays, educational programming, and opportunities for artistic engagement.
For more information, visit www.inspiredacting.org.
Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography
Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography
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