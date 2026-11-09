RENT to be Presented at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre

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FIM Flint Repertory Theatre will bring Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking rock musical Rent to the stage November 27–December 13, celebrating the show's 30th anniversary and marking the long-awaited reopening of the newly renovated FIM Bower Theatre.

FIM will celebrate the reopening of Bower Theatre, closed since a 2022 flood, with a public ribbon cutting Monday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m., ahead of Rent's Nov. 27 premiere. Excitement is already building for the show's opening, with all three opening-weekend performances sold out.

Set in New York City's East Village during the height of the AIDS crisis, Rent follows a group of young artists struggling to survive, create and connect in the face of poverty, addiction, illness and loss. Inspired by Puccini's opera La Bohème, Larson's Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical explores the complexities of friendship, love and identity, with an electrifying rock score and an enduring message about the importance of living fully in the present.

Rent is directed by Flint Rep's newly appointed associate producer Kevin O'Callaghan, following his highly successful production of Green Day's American Idiot, which closed Flint Rep's 2025–26 season. An award-winning theatre artist and educator, O'Callaghan has also appeared on stage in several Flint Rep productions, including A Streetcar Named Desire, Death of a Salesman and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The production features a dynamic mix of local talent, nationally recognized performers and returning Flint Rep favorites. Detroit-native Yewande Odetoyinbo, who recently starred in Flint Rep's production of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, returns as Maureen. Chris Joseph, a familiar presence in the popular Ghost Light Cabaret Series, makes his Flint Rep mainstage debut as Angel, a role he has portrayed twice before.

Joining them are four accomplished performers bringing impressive national and regional credits to the production: Damon McToy (Sister Act International Tour) as Mark, Hans José Mueh (TINA National Tour) as Roger, Arnold Harper II (Paper Mill Playhouse, The Muny) as Collins, and Alondra Belén (New Victory Theatre) as Mimi.

The cast also welcomes back several familiar faces, including Alec Diem (St Jimmy in American Idiot); Ash Moran, who appeared in last season's A Streetcar Named Desire, as Joanne; Antonio Vettraino, who appeared in Lucky Stiff and American Idiot, as Benny; and Henry Ballesteros, returning to the ensemble following appearances in Lucky Stiff and Flint Rep on the Road's touring production of The Birds. The ensemble is rounded out by Ny'Kieria Blocker, Aaliyah Flint and Meghan Malusek.

The creative team includes Lorenzo Slavin, music direction; Megan Krause Meyer, choreography; A Inn Doo, scenic design; Celeste Jennings, costume design; Amina Alexander, lighting design; Abbey Kuhns, media design; Justin Schmitz, sound design; and Leslie Hull, props design. Sarah Ackerman is production stage manager and intimacy coordinator, and Rae Ocenasek and Tia Spicer.

The run will include a college night performance on Dec. 4, featuring free tickets and pizza for students with a valid I.D., and an American Sign Language-interpreted performance on Dec. 6. In addition, Saturday night performances will begin at 5 p.m.

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