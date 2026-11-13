RENT, A CHRISTMAS CAROL and More Join FIM Holiday Lineup

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Holiday season is right around the corner, and with it, a lineup of performances across FIM venues. From nostalgic notes and cozy traditions to everyone’s favorite Christmas comedy classic, FIM invites audiences to share the season by making memories with loved ones and giving the gift of unforgettable experiences.

Rent

Rent kicks off the festivities on Nov.27 with a rock score celebrating its 30th anniversary year. This groundbreaking musical is about holding on to hope, choosing love, and finding light in the darkest moments. In New York City’s East Village, a group of young artists struggle to survive, create and connect in the face of poverty, addiction and the AIDS crisis. This is the first show to return to the recently renovated FIM Bower Theatre.

A Christmas Carol

Flint Youth Theatre’s performance of A Christmas Carol hits the stage Dec. 4 and 5 at MacArthur Recital Hall. This version of John Jakes’ stage adaptation tells Charles Dickens’ story of Ebenezer Scrooge faithfully while allowing young audiences to enjoy the real magic of theater, watching the actors create the scene and costume changes as the show moves along.

The Nutcracker

On Dec. 5 and 6, the beloved holiday tradition of 'The Nutcracker,' returns to FIM Whiting Auditorium for its 51st year, with ballet dancers from FIM Flint School of Performing Arts and live music from FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra. The FSPA production of 'The Nutcracker' is the only one to use a full, live orchestra, and features professional alumni dancers from notable ballet companies.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Reimagined for 2026, “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” at Whiting Auditorium on Dec. 10 features a world-renowned cast of performers, including an ensemble of aerial circus acts, jugglers, acrobats and much more. Featuring new music, including beloved holiday favorites performed live, sparkling scenery, stunning costumes, singers, dancers and toy soldiers, “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” evokes the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most enchanting of nights.

That Arena Rock Show

For those who prefer a bit more rock and a little less jingle bell this holiday season, experience the metal and mayhem of “That Arena Rock Show” at FIM Capitol Theatre Dec. 11. This is a high-energy tribute to classic rock & roll, with legendary rock anthems that ruled the airwaves in the 70s and 80s. The audience will hear songs from artists like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses – just to name a few.

Flint Rep’s Ghostlight Cabaret Series

Flint Rep’s Ghostlight Cabaret Series returns Dec. 14 and 16 with Broadway Rocks: a tribute to the rocking music of Broadway. These intimate shows transform the FIM Elgood Theare lobby into a vibrant gathering place for music, cocktails and surprises.

Tickets to these rock-themed shows also make great gifts for people who might want something less traditional. Holiday movie fans can enjoy a night of comedy nostalgia Dec. 17 with the showing of 'A Christmas Story' at the Capitol Theatre. Guests are encouraged to wear Christmas sweaters or bunny ears, but no leg lamps to block anyone’s view, please. Snacks and festive drinks will be available at concessions.

Holiday Pops

'Holiday Pops' wraps up the holiday lineup at Whiting Auditorium on Dec. 19. This Flint-favorite holiday tradition, sponsored by Security Credit Union and features an evening of festive music and holiday joy. The Flint Symphony Orchestra, conducted once again by Abdiel Vázquez, as well as the Flint Symphony Chorus, Flint Youth Chorus and the Fenton Ambassadors will bring a heartwarming performance of classic carols and contemporary favorites. This hometown talent will be joined by Tony Award Nominee Josh Young and Broadway favorite, Emily Padgett-Young, both vocalists. The show will be broadcast live on WJRT and rebroadcast during the holiday season.

More on FIM Bower Theatre Recent Articles RENT to be Presented at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre

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